The following are the schedule and start times for the men’s and women’s 400m hurdles for the World Athletics Championships 2022 which will be held on the campus of the University of Oregon in Eugene, from 15-24 July.

Television and live streaming coverage will be provided by CNBC, USA Network, Peacock, and NBCSports.com. Read more: When is the World Athletics Championships 2022 and How to watch it?

Competition at the championships, which will be the first of its kind to be hosted in the United States, will begin on Friday (15), but the start of the 400m hurdles will get going a day later on Saturday 16 July.

The men’s heats will be first on the track with the opening round races schedule to go off at 1:20 pm local time in Oregon / 4:20 pm ET.

The semi-finals are set to go off on Sunday (17) at 6:03 pm local time / 9:03 pm ET, with the final down for Tuesday (19) at 10:50 pm ET.

Alison dos Santos of Brazil and USA’s Rai Benjamin are the leading contenders for the gold medal while Norwegian Karsten Warholm, the world record holder and the defending champion is yet to complete a race this season after picking up a hamstring injury so we will have to wait to see how he will perform in Oregon. If he indeed competes.

Meanwhile, the women’s 400m hurdles heats will take place on the same day of the men’s final.

Defending champion Dalilah Muhammad and countrywoman Sydney McLaughlin, the Olympic champion and world record holder, will take the track for the first round on Tuesday evening at 8:15 pm ET.

The semi-finals are one day later on Wednesday (20) at 9:15 pm ET, while the final is on Friday (22) at 10:50 pm ET.

Besides Muhammad and McLaughlin, track and field fans can also expect the likes of Femke Bol of The Netherlands, Britton Wilson (USA), Jamaicans Janieve Russell, Shiann Salmon, and Rushell Clayton, the reigning world bronze medalist, to be in the mix.

Women’s and men’s 400m hurdles schedule

Women’s 400 Metres Hurdles
ROUNDDAYLOCAL TIMEMY TIME
HeatsTuesday 19 July 202217:1520:15
Semi-FinalWednesday 20 July 202218:1521:15
FinalFriday 22 July 202219:5022:50

Men’s 400 Metres Hurdles
ROUNDDAYLOCAL TIMEET TIME
HeatsSaturday 16 July 202213:2016:20
Semi-FinalSunday 17 July 202218:0321:03
FinalTuesday 19 July 202219:5022:50
