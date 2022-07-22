BIRMINGHAM — The summer of busy athletics will continue this month with the Commonwealth Games 2022 and you can watch live streaming coverage of the event which will be staged over 11 days in Birmingham. This will be the first Games on UK soil since Glasgow 2014.
When will the Commonwealth Games 2022 start and end?
The 2022 Games will officially commence on Thursday 28 July, with the Opening Ceremony and runs until the Closing Ceremony on Monday 8 August. Read more: When is the World Athletics Championships 2022 and How to watch it?
However, the Commonwealth Games 2022 track and field schedule will start on 2 August with the men’s and women’s marathon races on 30 July before the action heats up on the track afterward.
What are the sports in the Commonwealth Games 2022?
The event will feature several different sports, such as T20 Cricket, rugby sevens, hockey, athletics, netball, table tennis, squash, boxing, badminton, aquatics swimming and diving, basketball, beach volleyball, judo, cycling, gymnastics, weightlifting, and wrestling…among others.
How to watch the Commonwealth Games 2022 on?
You can watch live online streaming and TV coverage on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app. Additionally, Channel 7 and 7Plus in Australia will provide live streaming coverage, with DAZN (Canada) also providing live online streaming coverage.
Several of the world’s top track and field athletes who also competed at the World Athletics Championships 2022 in Eugene, Oregon, will be in action, including world 100m and 200m champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson of Jamaica, British sprinter Dina Asher-Smith, and Canada’s Andre De Grasse, among many others.
Top athletes from a number of leading countries, including Britain, Jamaica, Canada, Bahamas, Australia, New Zealand, Kenya, India, and Trinidad and Tobago, will look to extend their fruitful 2022 campaign.
Commonwealth Games 2022 Track and Field Schedule – UK Time Zone
|Saturday 30 July 2022
|Men’s Marathon T53 / T54 Final
|Women’s Marathon T53 / T54 Final
|Men’s Marathon Final
|Women’s Marathon Final
|Tuesday 2 August 2022
|Morning Session 10:00 – 13:30
|Men’s Long Jump Qualifying Rounds – A & B
|Women’s Heptathlon 100m Hurdles
|Men’s 100m Round 1
|Men’s Discus Throw Qualifying Round – A
|Women’s Heptathlon High Jump A & B
|Women’s 800m Round 1
|Women’s 100m Round 1
|Men’s Discus Throw Qualifying Round – B
|Women’s 1500m T53 / T54 Round 1
|Evening Session 18:30 – 22:00
|Women’s Heptathlon Shot Put
|Women’s Pole Vault Final
|Men’s 400m Hurdles Round 1
|Men’s High Jump Qualifying Rounds – A & B
|Men’s 100m T45-47 Final
|Men’s 110m Hurdles Round 1
|Men’s 100m T45-47 Medal Ceremony
|Men’s 10000m Final
|Women’s Discus Throw Final
|Women’s Heptathlon 200m
|Women’s 100m T37/38 Final
|Men’s 10000m Medal Ceremony
|Women’s 100m T33/34 Final
|Wednesday 3 August 2022
|Morning Session 10:00 – 13:30
|Men’s 1500m T53/54 Round 1
|Women’s Heptathlon Long Jump
|Women’s 400m Round 1
|Men’s Shot Put Qualifying Rounds – A & B
|Men’s 800m Round 1
|Men’s 100m T11/12 Round 1
|Women’s Triple Jump Qualifying Rounds – A & B
|Men’s 400m Round 1
|Evening Session 18:30 – 22:00
|Women’s Pole Vault Medal Ceremony
|Women’s Discus Throw Medal Ceremony
|Men’s High Jump Final
|Women’s Heptathlon Javelin Throw
|Women’s 100m Semi-finals
|Women’s 100m T37/38 Medal Ceremony
|Men’s 100m Semi-finals
|Women’s 100m T33/34 Medal Ceremony
|Women’s 10000m Final
|Women’s Shot Put Final
|Men’s Discus Throw F42-44 / F61-64 Final
|Women’s Heptathlon 800m
|Men’s 100m T37/38 Final
|Women’s 10000m Medal Ceremony
|Men’s High Jump Medal Ceremony
|Women’s 100m Final
|Men’s 100m Final
|Thursday 4 August 2022
|Morning Session 10:00 – 13:00
|Men’s Hammer Throw Qualifying Rounds
|Men’s Decathlon 100m
|Women’s 200m Round 1
|Men’s Decathlon Long Jump – A & B
|Women’s High Jump Qualifying Rounds – A & B
|Men’s 1500m Round 1
|Men’s 200m Round 1
|Men’s Decathlon Shot Put
|Evening Session 18:30 – 22:00
|Women’s Heptathlon Medal Ceremony
|Women’s Shot Put Medal Ceremony
|Men’s Discus Throw F42-44 / F61-64 Medal
|Ceremony
|Men’s 100m T37/38 Medal Ceremony
|Women’s 100m Medal Ceremony
|Women’s Discus Throw F42-44 / F61-64 Final
|Men’s Decathlon High Jump – A & B
|Women’s 400m Hurdles Round 1
|Men’s 100m Medal Ceremony
|Men’s Long Jump Final
|Men’s 400m Hurdles Semi-finals
|Women’s 800m Semi-finals
|Men’s 100m T11/12 Final
|Men’s Discus Throw Final
|Women’s Discus Throw F42-44 / F61-64 Medal Ceremony
|Men’s Decathlon 400m
|Men’s Long Jump Medal Ceremony
|Men’s 100m T11/12 Medal Ceremony
|Women’s 1500m T53 / T54 Final
|Men’s 110m Hurdles Final
|Friday 5 August 2022
|Morning Session 10:00 – 15:00
|Women’s Long Jump Qualifying Rounds – A & B
|Men’s Decathlon 110m Hurdles
|Women’s 100m Hurdles Round 1
|Men’s Decathlon Discus Throw
|Women’s 1500m Round 1
|Women’s 4 x 400m Relay Round 1
|Men’s 4 x 400m Relay Round 1
|Men’s Javelin Throw Qualifying Round – A
|Men’s Decathlon Pole Vault – A & B
|Men’s Javelin Throw Qualifying Round – B
|Evening Session 18:30 – 22:00
|Men’s Discus Throw Medal Ceremony
|Women’s 1500m T53 / T54 Medal Ceremony
|Men’s 110m Hurdles Medal Ceremony
|Men’s Shot Put Final
|Men’s Triple Jump Qualifying Rounds – A & B
|Men’s 200m Semi-finals
|Women’s 400m Semi-finals
|Men’s Decathlon Javelin Throw
|Men’s 1500m T53 / T54 Final
|Women’s 200m Semi-finals
|Women’s Triple Jump Final
|Men’s 800m Semi-finals
|Men’s Shot Put Medal Ceremony
|Men’s 400m Semi-finals
|Men’s Decathlon 1500m
|Men’s 1500m T53 / T54 Medal Ceremony
|Women’s 3000m Steeplechase Final
|Saturday 6 August 2022
|Morning Session 10:00 – 13:15
|Women’s Triple Jump Medal Ceremony
|Men’s Decathlon Medal Ceremony
|Women’s 3000m Steeplechase Medal Ceremony
|Women’s High Jump Final
|4 x 100m Universal Relay Round 1
|Women’s Shot Put F55-57 Final
|Women’s 10000m Walk Final
|Men’s Hammer Throw Final
|Men’s 3000m Steeplechase Final
|Women’s 4 x 100m Relay Round 1
|Women’s 10000m Medal Ceremony
|Men’s 3000m Steeplechase Medal Ceremony
|Men’s 4 x 100m Relay Round 1
|Men’s 1500m Final
|Evening Session 18:30 – 21:45
|Women’s High Jump Medal Ceremony
|Women’s Shot Put F55-57 Medal Ceremony
|Men’s Hammer Throw Medal Ceremony
|Men’s 1500m Medal Ceremony
|Women’s Hammer Throw Final
|Men’s Pole Vault Final
|Women’s 400m Hurdles Final
|Women’s 800m Final
|Men’s 5000m Final
|Women’s 400m Hurdles Medal Ceremony
|Men’s 400m Hurdles Final
|Women’s 800m Medal Ceremony
|Women’s Hammer Throw Medal Ceremony
|Women’s 200m Final
|Men’s 5000m Medal Ceremony
|Men’s 400m Hurdles Ceremony
|Men’s 200m Final
|Sunday 7 August 2022
|Morning Session 10:00 – 13:15
|Women’s 200m Medal Ceremony
|Men’s 200m Medal Ceremony
|Men’s Pole Vault Medal Ceremony
|Men’s Triple Jump Final
|Women’s 100m Hurdles Final
|Men’s 400m Final
|Women’s 400m Final
|Women’s 100m Hurdles Medal Ceremony
|Men’s 10000m Walk Final
|Women’s Javelin Throw Final
|Men’s 400m Medal Ceremony
|Women’s 400m Medal Ceremony
|Women’s 4 x 100m Relay Final
|Men’s Triple Jump Medal Ceremony
|Men’s 4 x 100m Relay Final
|Evening Session 18:30 – 21:30
|Women’s 4 x 100m Medal Ceremony
|Men’s 4 x 100m Relay Medal Ceremony
|Men’s 10000m Walk Medal Ceremony
|Women’s Long Jump Final
|4 x 100m Universal Relay Final
|Women’s Javelin Throw Medal Ceremony
|Women’s 1500m Final
|4 x 100m Universal Relay Medal Ceremony
|Men’s Javelin Throw Final
|Men’s 800m Final
|Women’s 1500m Medal Ceremony
|Women’s 5000m Final
|Men’s 800m Medal Ceremony
|Women’s 4 x 400m Relay Final
|Women’s Long Jump Medal Ceremony
|Women’s 5000m Medal Ceremony
|Men’s 4 x 400m Relay Final
|Men’s Javelin Throw Medal Ceremony
|Women’s 4 x 400m Relay Medal Ceremony
|Men’s 4 x 400m Relay Medal Ceremony
What is the Commonwealth Games 2022 full event schedule?
|Event
|Dates
|Opening Ceremony
|July 28
|Athletics – Marathon
|July 30
|Athletics & Para Athletics
|August 2-7
|Aquatics – Swimming & Para Swimming
|July 29 – August 3
|Aquatics – Diving
|August 4-8
|Badminton
|July 29 – August 8
|Basketball 3×3 & Wheelchair Basketball 3×3
|July 29 – August 2
|Beach Volleyball
|July 30 – August 7
|Boxing
|July 29 – August 4; 6-7
|Cricket
|July 29-31; August 2-4; 6-7
|Cycling – Mountain Bike
|August 3
|Cycling – Road Race
|August 7
|Cycling – Time Trial
|August 4
|Cycling – Track & Para Track
|July 29 – August 1
|Gymnastics – Artistic
|July 29 – August 2
|Gymnastics – Rhythmic
|August 4-6
|Hockey
|July 29 – August 8
|Judo
|August 1-3
|Lawn Bowls & Para Lawn Bowls
|July 29 – August 6
|Netball
|July 29 – August 7
|Para Powerlifting
|August 4
|Rugby Sevens
|July 29-31
|Squash
|July 29 – August 8
|Table Tennis & Para Table Tennis
|July 29 – August 8
|Triathlon & Para Triathlon
|July 29, 31
|Weightlifting
|July 30 – August 3
|Wrestling
|August 5-6
|Closing Ceremony
|August 8