BIRMINGHAM — The summer of busy athletics will continue this month with the Commonwealth Games 2022 and you can watch live streaming coverage of the event which will be staged over 11 days in Birmingham. This will be the first Games on UK soil since Glasgow 2014.

When will the Commonwealth Games 2022 start and end?

The 2022 Games will officially commence on Thursday 28 July, with the Opening Ceremony and runs until the Closing Ceremony on Monday 8 August. Read more: When is the World Athletics Championships 2022 and How to watch it?

However, the Commonwealth Games 2022 track and field schedule will start on 2 August with the men’s and women’s marathon races on 30 July before the action heats up on the track afterward.

What are the sports in the Commonwealth Games 2022?

The event will feature several different sports, such as T20 Cricket, rugby sevens, hockey, athletics, netball, table tennis, squash, boxing, badminton, aquatics swimming and diving, basketball, beach volleyball, judo, cycling, gymnastics, weightlifting, and wrestling…among others.

How to watch the Commonwealth Games 2022 on?

You can watch live online streaming and TV coverage on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app. Additionally, Channel 7 and 7Plus in Australia will provide live streaming coverage, with DAZN (Canada) also providing live online streaming coverage.

Several of the world’s top track and field athletes who also competed at the World Athletics Championships 2022 in Eugene, Oregon, will be in action, including world 100m and 200m champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson of Jamaica, British sprinter Dina Asher-Smith, and Canada’s Andre De Grasse, among many others.

Top athletes from a number of leading countries, including Britain, Jamaica, Canada, Bahamas, Australia, New Zealand, Kenya, India, and Trinidad and Tobago, will look to extend their fruitful 2022 campaign.

Commonwealth Games 2022 Track and Field Schedule – UK Time Zone

Saturday 30 July 2022 Men’s Marathon T53 / T54 Final Women’s Marathon T53 / T54 Final Men’s Marathon Final Women’s Marathon Final Tuesday 2 August 2022 Morning Session 10:00 – 13:30 Men’s Long Jump Qualifying Rounds – A & B Women’s Heptathlon 100m Hurdles Men’s 100m Round 1 Men’s Discus Throw Qualifying Round – A Women’s Heptathlon High Jump A & B Women’s 800m Round 1 Women’s 100m Round 1 Men’s Discus Throw Qualifying Round – B Women’s 1500m T53 / T54 Round 1 Evening Session 18:30 – 22:00 Women’s Heptathlon Shot Put Women’s Pole Vault Final Men’s 400m Hurdles Round 1 Men’s High Jump Qualifying Rounds – A & B Men’s 100m T45-47 Final Men’s 110m Hurdles Round 1 Men’s 100m T45-47 Medal Ceremony Men’s 10000m Final Women’s Discus Throw Final Women’s Heptathlon 200m Women’s 100m T37/38 Final Men’s 10000m Medal Ceremony Women’s 100m T33/34 Final Wednesday 3 August 2022 Morning Session 10:00 – 13:30 Men’s 1500m T53/54 Round 1 Women’s Heptathlon Long Jump Women’s 400m Round 1 Men’s Shot Put Qualifying Rounds – A & B Men’s 800m Round 1 Men’s 100m T11/12 Round 1 Women’s Triple Jump Qualifying Rounds – A & B Men’s 400m Round 1 Evening Session 18:30 – 22:00 Women’s Pole Vault Medal Ceremony Women’s Discus Throw Medal Ceremony Men’s High Jump Final Women’s Heptathlon Javelin Throw Women’s 100m Semi-finals Women’s 100m T37/38 Medal Ceremony Men’s 100m Semi-finals Women’s 100m T33/34 Medal Ceremony Women’s 10000m Final Women’s Shot Put Final Men’s Discus Throw F42-44 / F61-64 Final Women’s Heptathlon 800m Men’s 100m T37/38 Final Women’s 10000m Medal Ceremony Men’s High Jump Medal Ceremony Women’s 100m Final Men’s 100m Final Thursday 4 August 2022 Morning Session 10:00 – 13:00 Men’s Hammer Throw Qualifying Rounds Men’s Decathlon 100m Women’s 200m Round 1 Men’s Decathlon Long Jump – A & B Women’s High Jump Qualifying Rounds – A & B Men’s 1500m Round 1 Men’s 200m Round 1 Men’s Decathlon Shot Put Evening Session 18:30 – 22:00 Women’s Heptathlon Medal Ceremony Women’s Shot Put Medal Ceremony Men’s Discus Throw F42-44 / F61-64 Medal Ceremony Men’s 100m T37/38 Medal Ceremony Women’s 100m Medal Ceremony Women’s Discus Throw F42-44 / F61-64 Final Men’s Decathlon High Jump – A & B Women’s 400m Hurdles Round 1 Men’s 100m Medal Ceremony Men’s Long Jump Final Men’s 400m Hurdles Semi-finals Women’s 800m Semi-finals Men’s 100m T11/12 Final Men’s Discus Throw Final Women’s Discus Throw F42-44 / F61-64 Medal Ceremony Men’s Decathlon 400m Men’s Long Jump Medal Ceremony Men’s 100m T11/12 Medal Ceremony Women’s 1500m T53 / T54 Final Men’s 110m Hurdles Final Friday 5 August 2022 Morning Session 10:00 – 15:00 Women’s Long Jump Qualifying Rounds – A & B Men’s Decathlon 110m Hurdles Women’s 100m Hurdles Round 1 Men’s Decathlon Discus Throw Women’s 1500m Round 1 Women’s 4 x 400m Relay Round 1 Men’s 4 x 400m Relay Round 1 Men’s Javelin Throw Qualifying Round – A Men’s Decathlon Pole Vault – A & B Men’s Javelin Throw Qualifying Round – B Evening Session 18:30 – 22:00 Men’s Discus Throw Medal Ceremony Women’s 1500m T53 / T54 Medal Ceremony Men’s 110m Hurdles Medal Ceremony Men’s Shot Put Final Men’s Triple Jump Qualifying Rounds – A & B Men’s 200m Semi-finals Women’s 400m Semi-finals Men’s Decathlon Javelin Throw Men’s 1500m T53 / T54 Final Women’s 200m Semi-finals Women’s Triple Jump Final Men’s 800m Semi-finals Men’s Shot Put Medal Ceremony Men’s 400m Semi-finals Men’s Decathlon 1500m Men’s 1500m T53 / T54 Medal Ceremony Women’s 3000m Steeplechase Final Saturday 6 August 2022 Morning Session 10:00 – 13:15 Women’s Triple Jump Medal Ceremony Men’s Decathlon Medal Ceremony Women’s 3000m Steeplechase Medal Ceremony Women’s High Jump Final 4 x 100m Universal Relay Round 1 Women’s Shot Put F55-57 Final Women’s 10000m Walk Final Men’s Hammer Throw Final Men’s 3000m Steeplechase Final Women’s 4 x 100m Relay Round 1 Women’s 10000m Medal Ceremony Men’s 3000m Steeplechase Medal Ceremony Men’s 4 x 100m Relay Round 1 Men’s 1500m Final Evening Session 18:30 – 21:45 Women’s High Jump Medal Ceremony Women’s Shot Put F55-57 Medal Ceremony Men’s Hammer Throw Medal Ceremony Men’s 1500m Medal Ceremony Women’s Hammer Throw Final Men’s Pole Vault Final Women’s 400m Hurdles Final Women’s 800m Final Men’s 5000m Final Women’s 400m Hurdles Medal Ceremony Men’s 400m Hurdles Final Women’s 800m Medal Ceremony Women’s Hammer Throw Medal Ceremony Women’s 200m Final Men’s 5000m Medal Ceremony Men’s 400m Hurdles Ceremony Men’s 200m Final Sunday 7 August 2022 Morning Session 10:00 – 13:15 Women’s 200m Medal Ceremony Men’s 200m Medal Ceremony Men’s Pole Vault Medal Ceremony Men’s Triple Jump Final Women’s 100m Hurdles Final Men’s 400m Final Women’s 400m Final Women’s 100m Hurdles Medal Ceremony Men’s 10000m Walk Final Women’s Javelin Throw Final Men’s 400m Medal Ceremony Women’s 400m Medal Ceremony Women’s 4 x 100m Relay Final Men’s Triple Jump Medal Ceremony Men’s 4 x 100m Relay Final Evening Session 18:30 – 21:30 Women’s 4 x 100m Medal Ceremony Men’s 4 x 100m Relay Medal Ceremony Men’s 10000m Walk Medal Ceremony Women’s Long Jump Final 4 x 100m Universal Relay Final Women’s Javelin Throw Medal Ceremony Women’s 1500m Final 4 x 100m Universal Relay Medal Ceremony Men’s Javelin Throw Final Men’s 800m Final Women’s 1500m Medal Ceremony Women’s 5000m Final Men’s 800m Medal Ceremony Women’s 4 x 400m Relay Final Women’s Long Jump Medal Ceremony Women’s 5000m Medal Ceremony Men’s 4 x 400m Relay Final Men’s Javelin Throw Medal Ceremony Women’s 4 x 400m Relay Medal Ceremony Men’s 4 x 400m Relay Medal Ceremony

What is the Commonwealth Games 2022 full event schedule?

Event Dates Opening Ceremony July 28 Athletics – Marathon July 30 Athletics & Para Athletics August 2-7 Aquatics – Swimming & Para Swimming July 29 – August 3 Aquatics – Diving August 4-8 Badminton July 29 – August 8 Basketball 3×3 & Wheelchair Basketball 3×3 July 29 – August 2 Beach Volleyball July 30 – August 7 Boxing July 29 – August 4; 6-7 Cricket July 29-31; August 2-4; 6-7 Cycling – Mountain Bike August 3 Cycling – Road Race August 7 Cycling – Time Trial August 4 Cycling – Track & Para Track July 29 – August 1 Gymnastics – Artistic July 29 – August 2 Gymnastics – Rhythmic August 4-6 Hockey July 29 – August 8 Judo August 1-3 Lawn Bowls & Para Lawn Bowls July 29 – August 6 Netball July 29 – August 7 Para Powerlifting August 4 Rugby Sevens July 29-31 Squash July 29 – August 8 Table Tennis & Para Table Tennis July 29 – August 8 Triathlon & Para Triathlon July 29, 31 Weightlifting July 30 – August 3 Wrestling August 5-6 Closing Ceremony August 8

What are the countries competing at the Commonwealth Games 2022?

Anguilla

Antigua and Barbuda

Australia

Bahamas

Bangladesh

Barbados

Belize

Bermuda

Botswana

British Virgin Islands

Brunei

Cameroon

Canada

Cayman Islands

Cook Islands

Cyprus

Dominica

England

Eswatini

Falkland Islands

Fiji

Ghana

Gibraltar

Grenada

Guernsey

Guyana

India

Isle of Man

Jamaica

Jersey

Kenya

Kiribati

Lesotho

Malawi

Malaysia

Maldives

Malta

Mauritius

Montserrat

Mozambique

Namibia

Nauru

New Zealand

Nigeria

Niue

Norfolk Island

Northern Ireland

Pakistan

Papua New Guinea

Rwanda

Samoa

Scotland

Seychelles

Sierra Leone

Singapore

Solomon Islands

South Africa

Sri Lanka

St Helena

St Kitts and Nevis

St Lucia

St Vincent and the Grenadines

Tanzania

The Gambia

Tonga

Trinidad and Tobago

Turks and Caicos Islands

Tuvalu

Uganda

Vanuatu

Wales

Zambia