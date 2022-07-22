Commonwealth Games 2022 Live TV Schedule and Streaming Coverage
BIRMINGHAM — The summer of busy athletics will continue this month with the Commonwealth Games 2022 and you can watch live streaming coverage of the event which will be staged over 11 days in Birmingham. This will be the first Games on UK soil since Glasgow 2014.

When will the Commonwealth Games 2022 start and end?

The 2022 Games will officially commence on Thursday 28 July, with the Opening Ceremony and runs until the Closing Ceremony on Monday 8 August. Read more: When is the World Athletics Championships 2022 and How to watch it?

However, the Commonwealth Games 2022 track and field schedule will start on 2 August with the men’s and women’s marathon races on 30 July before the action heats up on the track afterward.

What are the sports in the Commonwealth Games 2022?

The event will feature several different sports, such as T20 Cricket, rugby sevens, hockey, athletics, netball, table tennis, squash, boxing, badminton, aquatics swimming and diving, basketball, beach volleyball, judo, cycling, gymnastics, weightlifting, and wrestling…among others.

How to watch the Commonwealth Games 2022 on?

You can watch live online streaming and TV coverage on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app. Additionally, Channel 7 and 7Plus in Australia will provide live streaming coverage, with DAZN (Canada) also providing live online streaming coverage.

Several of the world’s top track and field athletes who also competed at the World Athletics Championships 2022 in Eugene, Oregon, will be in action, including world 100m and 200m champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson of Jamaica, British sprinter Dina Asher-Smith, and Canada’s Andre De Grasse, among many others.

Top athletes from a number of leading countries, including Britain, Jamaica, Canada, Bahamas, Australia, New Zealand, Kenya, India, and Trinidad and Tobago, will look to extend their fruitful 2022 campaign.

Commonwealth Games 2022 Track and Field Schedule – UK Time Zone

Saturday 30 July 2022
Men’s Marathon T53 / T54 Final
Women’s Marathon T53 / T54 Final
Men’s Marathon Final
Women’s Marathon Final
Tuesday 2 August 2022
Morning Session 10:00 – 13:30
Men’s Long Jump Qualifying Rounds – A & B
Women’s Heptathlon 100m Hurdles
Men’s 100m Round 1
Men’s Discus Throw Qualifying Round – A
Women’s Heptathlon High Jump A & B
Women’s 800m Round 1
Women’s 100m Round 1
Men’s Discus Throw Qualifying Round – B
Women’s 1500m T53 / T54 Round 1
Evening Session 18:30 – 22:00
Women’s Heptathlon Shot Put
Women’s Pole Vault Final
Men’s 400m Hurdles Round 1
Men’s High Jump Qualifying Rounds – A & B
Men’s 100m T45-47 Final
Men’s 110m Hurdles Round 1
Men’s 100m T45-47 Medal Ceremony
Men’s 10000m Final
Women’s Discus Throw Final
Women’s Heptathlon 200m
Women’s 100m T37/38 Final
Men’s 10000m Medal Ceremony
Women’s 100m T33/34 Final
Wednesday 3 August 2022
Morning Session 10:00 – 13:30
Men’s 1500m T53/54 Round 1
Women’s Heptathlon Long Jump
Women’s 400m Round 1
Men’s Shot Put Qualifying Rounds – A & B
Men’s 800m Round 1
Men’s 100m T11/12 Round 1
Women’s Triple Jump Qualifying Rounds – A & B
Men’s 400m Round 1
Evening Session 18:30 – 22:00
Women’s Pole Vault Medal Ceremony
Women’s Discus Throw Medal Ceremony
Men’s High Jump Final
Women’s Heptathlon Javelin Throw
Women’s 100m Semi-finals
Women’s 100m T37/38 Medal Ceremony
Men’s 100m Semi-finals
Women’s 100m T33/34 Medal Ceremony
Women’s 10000m Final
Women’s Shot Put Final
Men’s Discus Throw F42-44 / F61-64 Final
Women’s Heptathlon 800m
Men’s 100m T37/38 Final
Women’s 10000m Medal Ceremony
Men’s High Jump Medal Ceremony
Women’s 100m Final
Men’s 100m Final
Thursday 4 August 2022
Morning Session 10:00 – 13:00
Men’s Hammer Throw Qualifying Rounds
Men’s Decathlon 100m
Women’s 200m Round 1
Men’s Decathlon Long Jump – A & B
Women’s High Jump Qualifying Rounds – A & B
Men’s 1500m Round 1
Men’s 200m Round 1
Men’s Decathlon Shot Put
Evening Session 18:30 – 22:00
Women’s Heptathlon Medal Ceremony
Women’s Shot Put Medal Ceremony
Men’s Discus Throw F42-44 / F61-64 Medal
Ceremony
Men’s 100m T37/38 Medal Ceremony
Women’s 100m Medal Ceremony
Women’s Discus Throw F42-44 / F61-64 Final
Men’s Decathlon High Jump – A & B
Women’s 400m Hurdles Round 1
Men’s 100m Medal Ceremony
Men’s Long Jump Final
Men’s 400m Hurdles Semi-finals
Women’s 800m Semi-finals
Men’s 100m T11/12 Final
Men’s Discus Throw Final
Women’s Discus Throw F42-44 / F61-64 Medal Ceremony
Men’s Decathlon 400m
Men’s Long Jump Medal Ceremony
Men’s 100m T11/12 Medal Ceremony
Women’s 1500m T53 / T54 Final
Men’s 110m Hurdles Final
Friday 5 August 2022
Morning Session 10:00 – 15:00
Women’s Long Jump Qualifying Rounds – A & B
Men’s Decathlon 110m Hurdles
Women’s 100m Hurdles Round 1
Men’s Decathlon Discus Throw
Women’s 1500m Round 1
Women’s 4 x 400m Relay Round 1
Men’s 4 x 400m Relay Round 1
Men’s Javelin Throw Qualifying Round – A
Men’s Decathlon Pole Vault – A & B
Men’s Javelin Throw Qualifying Round – B
Evening Session 18:30 – 22:00
Men’s Discus Throw Medal Ceremony
Women’s 1500m T53 / T54 Medal Ceremony
Men’s 110m Hurdles Medal Ceremony
Men’s Shot Put Final
Men’s Triple Jump Qualifying Rounds – A & B
Men’s 200m Semi-finals
Women’s 400m Semi-finals
Men’s Decathlon Javelin Throw
Men’s 1500m T53 / T54 Final
Women’s 200m Semi-finals
Women’s Triple Jump Final
Men’s 800m Semi-finals
Men’s Shot Put Medal Ceremony
Men’s 400m Semi-finals
Men’s Decathlon 1500m
Men’s 1500m T53 / T54 Medal Ceremony
Women’s 3000m Steeplechase Final
Saturday 6 August 2022
Morning Session 10:00 – 13:15
Women’s Triple Jump Medal Ceremony
Men’s Decathlon Medal Ceremony
Women’s 3000m Steeplechase Medal Ceremony
Women’s High Jump Final
4 x 100m Universal Relay Round 1
Women’s Shot Put F55-57 Final
Women’s 10000m Walk Final
Men’s Hammer Throw Final
Men’s 3000m Steeplechase Final
Women’s 4 x 100m Relay Round 1
Women’s 10000m Medal Ceremony
Men’s 3000m Steeplechase Medal Ceremony
Men’s 4 x 100m Relay Round 1
Men’s 1500m Final
Evening Session 18:30 – 21:45
Women’s High Jump Medal Ceremony
Women’s Shot Put F55-57 Medal Ceremony
Men’s Hammer Throw Medal Ceremony
Men’s 1500m Medal Ceremony
Women’s Hammer Throw Final
Men’s Pole Vault Final
Women’s 400m Hurdles Final
Women’s 800m Final
Men’s 5000m Final
Women’s 400m Hurdles Medal Ceremony
Men’s 400m Hurdles Final
Women’s 800m Medal Ceremony
Women’s Hammer Throw Medal Ceremony
Women’s 200m Final
Men’s 5000m Medal Ceremony
Men’s 400m Hurdles Ceremony
Men’s 200m Final
Sunday 7 August 2022
Morning Session 10:00 – 13:15
Women’s 200m Medal Ceremony
Men’s 200m Medal Ceremony
Men’s Pole Vault Medal Ceremony
Men’s Triple Jump Final
Women’s 100m Hurdles Final
Men’s 400m Final
Women’s 400m Final
Women’s 100m Hurdles Medal Ceremony
Men’s 10000m Walk Final
Women’s Javelin Throw Final
Men’s 400m Medal Ceremony
Women’s 400m Medal Ceremony
Women’s 4 x 100m Relay Final
Men’s Triple Jump Medal Ceremony
Men’s 4 x 100m Relay Final
Evening Session 18:30 – 21:30
Women’s 4 x 100m Medal Ceremony
Men’s 4 x 100m Relay Medal Ceremony
Men’s 10000m Walk Medal Ceremony
Women’s Long Jump Final
4 x 100m Universal Relay Final
Women’s Javelin Throw Medal Ceremony
Women’s 1500m Final
4 x 100m Universal Relay Medal Ceremony
Men’s Javelin Throw Final
Men’s 800m Final
Women’s 1500m Medal Ceremony
Women’s 5000m Final
Men’s 800m Medal Ceremony
Women’s 4 x 400m Relay Final
Women’s Long Jump Medal Ceremony
Women’s 5000m Medal Ceremony
Men’s 4 x 400m Relay Final
Men’s Javelin Throw Medal Ceremony
Women’s 4 x 400m Relay Medal Ceremony
Men’s 4 x 400m Relay Medal Ceremony

What is the Commonwealth Games 2022 full event schedule?

EventDates
Opening CeremonyJuly 28
Athletics – MarathonJuly 30
Athletics & Para AthleticsAugust 2-7
Aquatics – Swimming & Para SwimmingJuly 29 – August 3
Aquatics – DivingAugust 4-8
BadmintonJuly 29 – August 8
Basketball 3×3 & Wheelchair Basketball 3×3July 29 – August 2
Beach VolleyballJuly 30 – August 7
BoxingJuly 29 – August 4; 6-7
CricketJuly 29-31; August 2-4; 6-7
Cycling – Mountain BikeAugust 3
Cycling – Road RaceAugust 7
Cycling – Time TrialAugust 4
Cycling – Track & Para TrackJuly 29 – August 1
Gymnastics – ArtisticJuly 29 – August 2
Gymnastics – RhythmicAugust 4-6
HockeyJuly 29 – August 8
JudoAugust 1-3
Lawn Bowls & Para Lawn BowlsJuly 29 – August 6
NetballJuly 29 – August 7
Para PowerliftingAugust 4
Rugby SevensJuly 29-31
SquashJuly 29 – August 8
Table Tennis & Para Table TennisJuly 29 – August 8
Triathlon & Para TriathlonJuly 29, 31
WeightliftingJuly 30 – August 3
WrestlingAugust 5-6
Closing CeremonyAugust 8

What are the countries competing at the Commonwealth Games 2022?

  • Anguilla
  • Antigua and Barbuda
  • Australia
  • Bahamas
  • Bangladesh
  • Barbados
  • Belize
  • Bermuda
  • Botswana
  • British Virgin Islands
  • Brunei
  • Cameroon
  • Canada
  • Cayman Islands
  • Cook Islands
  • Cyprus
  • Dominica
  • England
  • Eswatini
  • Falkland Islands
  • Fiji
  • Ghana
  • Gibraltar
  • Grenada
  • Guernsey
  • Guyana
  • India
  • Isle of Man
  • Jamaica
  • Jersey
  • Kenya
  • Kiribati
  • Lesotho
  • Malawi
  • Malaysia
  • Maldives
  • Malta
  • Mauritius
  • Montserrat
  • Mozambique
  • Namibia
  • Nauru
  • New Zealand
  • Nigeria
  • Niue
  • Norfolk Island
  • Northern Ireland
  • Pakistan
  • Papua New Guinea
  • Rwanda
  • Samoa
  • Scotland
  • Seychelles
  • Sierra Leone
  • Singapore
  • Solomon Islands
  • South Africa
  • Sri Lanka
  • St Helena
  • St Kitts and Nevis
  • St Lucia
  • St Vincent and the Grenadines
  • Tanzania
  • The Gambia
  • Tonga
  • Trinidad and Tobago
  • Turks and Caicos Islands
  • Tuvalu
  • Uganda
  • Vanuatu
  • Wales
  • Zambia
Covers meetings in the United States, including the USA Championships, meetings in Florida and Miami, as well as promoting on social media @worldtrack,

