EUGENE, Oregon (July 23) —— The final of the women’s 5000 meters will start at 9:25 pm ET and here is the start list along with the lane assignments, season-bests, and personal best for each of the athletes competing for the gold medal today (23) on the penultimate day of competition at the World Athletics Championships here in Oregon.

Olympic champion Sifan Hassan will go in search of her first medal at this year’s world championships when she takes on a very competitive field at Hayward Field on Saturday, and although the Dutch star hasn’t raced much this season, her target remains well set on getting on the podium in the final.

Ethiopia’s Letesenbet Gidey, the 10,000 meters champion from last week, will aim to complete an endurance race double with compatriots Dawit Seyaum and Gudaf Tsegay –two of the top four runners in the world in the event this year, also starting in the final.

Also among the medal contenders starting in the final today is Noway’s Karoline Bjerkeli Grøvdal, along with the American trio, Elise Cranny, Emily Infeld, and Karissa Schweizer.

The field also includes Great Britain and Northern Ireland duo Eilish McColgan and Jessica Judd.

5000 METRES WOMEN START LIST – WORLD ATHLETICS CHAMPIONSHIPS 2022

STARTLIST ORDER COUNTRY ATHLETE PB SB 1 NOR Karoline Bjerkeli GRØVDAL 14:31.07 14:31.07 2 USA Emily INFELD 14:51.91 15:00.98 3 KAZ Caroline Chepkoech KIPKIRUI 14:27.55 14:52.54 4 KEN Margaret Chelimo KIPKEMBOI 14:27.12 14:53.45 5 ETH Letesenbet GIDEY 14:06.62 14:24.59 6 NED Sifan HASSAN 14:22.12 14:52.89 7 GBR Eilish MCCOLGAN 14:28.55 14:56.47 8 USA Karissa SCHWEIZER 14:26.34 14:53.69 9 ETH Gudaf TSEGAY 14:13.32 14:26.69 10 JPN Nozomi TANAKA 14:59.93 15:00.21 11 GBR Jessica JUDD 14:57.19 14:57.19 12 KEN Gloria KITE 14:49.22 14:53.62 13 USA Elise CRANNY 14:33.17 14:33.17 14 ETH Dawit SEYAUM 14:25.84 14:25.84 15 KEN Beatrice CHEBET 14:34.55 14:53.34

Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images for World Athletics