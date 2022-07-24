EUGENE, Oregon (July 24) — Anderson Peters of Grenada won the men’s Javelin Throw at the World Athletics Championships 2022 here at Hayward Field on the penultimate day of competition on Saturday (23) to defend his 2019 title. Peters, who went into the competition as the world leader, had three throws over 90 meters including the winning mark of 90.54 meters in the last round.

After opening the competition with a massive throw of 90.21m, Peters followed that with 90.46m in the second round before going 87.21m, 8 88.11m, and 85.83m in the next three rounds. The 24-year-old champion in Doha, three years ago, added eight centimeters to his previous best mark in the contest to successfully retain his world title.

“Most of the throwers prefer the wind from behind but today we had a headwind,” said Peters, who was the only athlete to surpass 90 meters in the final.

“So it was a bit challenging today but I pulled it off. To defend the title is not an easy task. I had to push myself.

“The last attempt, I already knew I was a champion but I was working on my technique in every throw and I finally got it through.”

Did Neeraj Chopra win a medal in Oregon?

Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra of India won the silver medal in the event after throwing 88.13 meters in the fourth round. The Olympic champion in Tokyo last summer started with a scratch and then threw 82.39m and 86.37m in rounds two and three.

“In the first three throws I did not feel good,” said Chopra, who was aiming to become the first man since Norway’s Andreas Thorkildsen in 2009, to win the men’s javelin throw at the world title after taking the Olympic crown.

“My warm-up was not good. I felt something in my groin during the throw but I think it is okay. It was a good experience today.

“We also have the World Championships next year, so I will try to do better in Budapest.”

Meanwhile, Czech Republic’s Olympic silver medallist Jakub Vadlejch had to settle for the bronze medal this time –throwing 88.09m in the third round. Vadlejch, who sat second early into the contest before Chopra found his big throw, also had marks of 85.52m, 87.23m, 83.48m 81.31m, and 82.88m.

Olympic fourth-place finisher Julian Weber of Germany was fourth again here in Oregon at the world championships after throwing 86.86m in the first round, with Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem also repeating his fifth-place finish from Tokyo here on Saturday with a season-best mark of 86.16m.

JAVELIN THROW MEN’S FINAL RESULTS – WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

RESULT POS BIB COUNTRY ATHLETE MARK 1 1946 GRN Anderson PETERS 90.54 2 1956 IND Neeraj CHOPRA 88.13 3 1722 CZE Jakub VADLEJCH 88.09 4 1929 GER Julian WEBER 86.86 5 2208 PAK Arshad NADEEM 86.16 SB 6 1810 FIN Lassi ETELÄTALO 82.70 SB 7 2138 MDA Andrian MARDARE 82.26 8 1811 FIN Oliver HELANDER 82.24 9 2048 JPN Roderick Genki DEAN 80.69 10 1968 IND Rohit YADAV 78.72 11 2424 USA Curtis THOMPSON 78.39 12 1744 EGY Ihab ABDELRAHMAN 75.99