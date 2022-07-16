EUGENE, Oregon (July 16) — The following is the start list for the women’s 100m heats at the World Athletics Championships 2022 on Day 2 here at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon on Saturday (16). Defending champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah and Olympic bronze medalist Shericka Jackson are all in action today.

Jackson, the Jamaican champion last month, will be the first of the Jamaican triple threat on the track when she races from heat one against Bahamian Anthonique Strachan who also trains in Jamaica. Read Also: When is the World Athletics Championships 2022 and How to watch it?

World Athletics Championships 2022; Where To Watch?

You can watch live streaming coverage of the championships worldwide on Peacock, NBCSports.com, as well as on the World Athletics YouTube and Facebook channels.

World leader and four-time defending champion Fraser-Pryce who clocked 10.67 secs twice this season and said she feels confident about going even faster in Eugene, will start in heat two against Great Britain champion Daryll Neita and Germany’s Gina Lückenkemper.

Olympic double-double sprint champion Thompson-Herah will begin her quest for a first world title when she runs from heat three against Nigerian Nzubechi Grace Nwokocha, while Twanisha Terry of USA and Jamaica’s Kemba Nelson will feature in the fourth heat.

American champion Melissa Jefferson will take on Swiss national record holder Mujinga Kambundji in heat seven and another USA star Aleia Hobbs will start from heat six.

World 200m champion Dina Asher-Smith will raced from the fifth heat against NCAA champion Julien Alfred of St. Lucia.

Women’s 100m heats start list

START LIST – HEAT 1

ORDER COUNTRY ATHLETE PB SB

2 JAM Shericka JACKSON 10.76 10.77

3 BAH Anthonique STRACHAN 10.99 10.99

4 KUW Mudhawi ALSHAMMARI 11.52 11.52

5 CHN Xiaojing LIANG 11.13 11.18

6 KAZ Olga SAFRONOVA 11.09 11.4

7 NZL Zoe HOBBS 11.09 11.09

8 GBR Imani LANSIQUOT 11.09 11.21

START LIST – HEAT 2

ORDER COUNTRY ATHLETE PB SB

2 JAM Shelly-Ann FRASER-PRYCE 10.6 10.67

3 CHN Manqi GE 11.04 11.11

4 SKN Amya CLARKE 11.41 11.41

5 GBR Daryll NEITA 10.93 10.99

6 SLE Fatmata AWOLO 11.46 11.46

7 GER Gina LÜCKENKEMPER 10.95 10.99

8 BAH TyNia GAITHER 11.02 11.11

START LIST – HEAT 3

ORDER COUNTRY ATHLETE PB SB

2 ITA Zaynab DOSSO 11.19 11.19

3 ANT Joella LLOYD 11.08 11.08

4 KSA Yasmeen ALDABBAGH 12.9 12.9

5 ISR Diana VAISMAN 11.06 11.06

6 NGR Nzubechi Grace NWOKOCHA 10.97 10.97

7 JAM Elaine THOMPSON-HERAH 10.54 10.79

8 CAN Crystal EMMANUEL 11.11 11.38

START LIST – HEAT 4

ORDER COUNTRY ATHLETE PB SB

2 SUI Géraldine FREY 11.23 11.23

3 USA Twanisha TERRY 10.87 10.87

4 LUX Patrizia VAN DER WEKEN 11.29 11.29

5 JAM Kemba NELSON 10.88 10.88

6 RSA Carina HORN 10.98 11.07

7 CIV Marie-Josée TA LOU 10.78 11.01

8 MHL Ka;alieena BIEN – –

START LIST – HEAT 5

ORDER COUNTRY ATHLETE PB SB

2 PYF Hereiti BERNARDINO 12.37 12.96

3 NIG Aminatou SEYNI 11.07 11.07

4 CIV Murielle AHOURÉ 10.78 10.95

5 LCA Julien ALFRED 10.81 10.81

6 GBR Dina ASHER-SMITH 10.83 10.98

7 BRA Vitoria Cristina ROSA 11.03 11.05

8 GER Alexandra BURGHARDT 11.01 11.38

START LIST – HEAT 6

ORDER COUNTRY ATHLETE PB SB

2 GUY Jasmine ABRAMS 11.07 11.07

3 NMI Zarinae SAPONG 13.02 13.04

4 TTO Michelle-Lee AHYE 10.82 10.94

5 CAN Khamica BINGHAM 11.13 11.22

6 USA Aleia HOBBS 10.81 10.81

7 SUI Ajla DEL PONTE 10.9 11.26

8 BRN Edidiong Ofinome ODIONG 11.05 11.05

START LIST – HEAT 7

ORDER COUNTRY ATHLETE PB SB

2 POR Lorène Dorcas BAZOLO 11.1 11.26

3 SOL Jovita ARUNIA 13.29 13.29

4 ESP Maria Isabel PÉREZ 11.07 11.07

5 USA Melissa JEFFERSON 10.82 10.82

6 AUS Bree MASTERS 11.33 11.33

7 SUI Mujinga KAMBUNDJI 10.89 10.89

8 POL Ewa SWOBODA 11.05 11.05