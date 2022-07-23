EUGENE, Oregon (July 23) — Olympic champion Jasmine Camacho-Quinn easily advanced to the semi-finals of the women’s 100m hurdles at the World Athletics Championships 2022 here in Oregon, but the defending champion Nia Ali and fellow American compatriot Alaysha Johnson crashed out of the championships.

READ MORE: Day 9 order of events and TV schedule – World Athletics Championships on July 23

Camacho-Quinn, the gold medalist at the Tokyo Games last summer, recovered from a slow start to advance to the next round of the competition after pulling back the field when clocking 12.52 seconds to take the second heat.

Camacho-Quinn Explains Why She Started Slowly

“I just wanted to come out and have a safe race,” Camacho-Quinn told NBC Sports. “This is my first World Championships so I just want to enjoy the moment, to be honest.”

“I was a little hesitant in the blocks just because I didn’t want to jump (false-start). I am just looking forward to the next round.”

Olympic finalist Devynne Charlton from the Bahamas led early into the contest but was caught by the Puerto Rican and had to settle for second place in 12.69 secs.

Meanwhile, USA’s defending champion Nia Ali and countrywoman Alaysha Johnson, the second-fastest in the world this year, both failed to advance to the semi-finals after they both struggled to navigate the barriers cleanly.

Running from the first heat, Ali clipped the top of the penultimate hurdle and then collided with the following flight before falling to the track.

Jamaican Britany Anderson, who started slowly but closed the gap in the middle of the race to put the American under pressure late, went on to win the heat in 12.59.

“I just let my technique get away from me and it cost me everything,” said Ali.

Also failing to make progress was the second-fastest woman in the 100m hurdles this year, Johnson, who was eliminated in the first round after she failed to clear the opening hurdle.

World record holder Kendra Harrison (12.60), fellow American companion Alia Armstrong (12.48), Nigeria’s Tobi Amusan, who was the fastest on the day, at 12.40, and Great Britain’s Cindy Sember (12.67) all advanced to the semi-finals.

Women’s 100m Hurdles Heats – Results

RESULT POS COUNTRY ATHLETE MARK DETAILS 1 JAM Britany ANDERSON 12.59 Q 2 CAN Michelle HARRISON 12.95 Q 3 DEN Mette GRAVERSGAARD 13.04 Q 4 CUB Greisys L. ROBLE 13.24 5 BEL Anne ZAGRÉ 13.25 6 TOG Naomi AKAKPO 13.64 USA Nia ALI DQ

RESULT POS COUNTRY ATHLETE MARK DETAILS 1 PUR Jasmine CAMACHO-QUINN 12.52 Q 2 BAH Devynne CHARLTON 12.69 Q 3 SUI Noemi ZBÄREN 13 Q 4 FRA Cyréna SAMBA-MAYELA 13.15 5 POL Klaudia SICIARZ 13.27 6 NED Zoë SEDNEY 13.38 7 BRA Ketiley BATISTA 14.22

RESULT POS COUNTRY ATHLETE MARK DETAILS 1 NGR Tobi AMUSAN 12.40 AR Q 2 JAM Danielle WILLIAMS 12.87 Q 3 IRL Sarah LAVIN 12.99 Q 4 AUS Celeste MUCCI 13.01 q 5 SUI Ditaji KAMBUNDJI 13.12 q 6 LBR Ebony MORRISON 13.12 7 MAD Sidonie FIADANANTSOA 13.57

RESULT POS COUNTRY ATHLETE MARK DETAILS 1 POL Pia SKRZYSZOWSKA 12.7 Q 2 NED Nadine VISSER 12.76 Q 3 CRC Andrea Carolina VARGAS 13.12 Q 4 PUR Paola VAZQUEZ 13.13 5 CZE Helena JIRANOVÁ 13.37 USA Alaysha JOHNSON DQ AUS Liz CLAY DQ

RESULT POS COUNTRY ATHLETE MARK DETAILS 1 USA Alia ARMSTRONG 12.48 Q 2 JAM Megan TAPPER 12.73 Q 3 RSA Marione FOURIE 12.94 Q 4 JPN Mako FUKUBE 12.96 q 5 FRA Laeticia BAPTÉ 13.03 q HAI Mulern JEAN DNF

RESULT POS COUNTRY ATHLETE MARK DETAILS 1 USA Kendra HARRISON 12.6 Q 2 GBR Cindy SEMBER 12.67 Q 3 AUS Michelle JENNEKE 12.84 SB Q 4 FIN Reetta HURSKE 13.09 q 5 JPN Masumi AOKI 13.12 q 6 VEN Yoveinny MOTA 13.12 7 ITA Elisa Maria DI LAZZARO 13.16