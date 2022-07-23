EUGENE, Oregon (July 23) — Olympic champion Jasmine Camacho-Quinn easily advanced to the semi-finals of the women’s 100m hurdles at the World Athletics Championships 2022 here in Oregon, but the defending champion Nia Ali and fellow American compatriot Alaysha Johnson crashed out of the championships.
Camacho-Quinn, the gold medalist at the Tokyo Games last summer, recovered from a slow start to advance to the next round of the competition after pulling back the field when clocking 12.52 seconds to take the second heat.
Camacho-Quinn Explains Why She Started Slowly
“I just wanted to come out and have a safe race,” Camacho-Quinn told NBC Sports. “This is my first World Championships so I just want to enjoy the moment, to be honest.”
“I was a little hesitant in the blocks just because I didn’t want to jump (false-start). I am just looking forward to the next round.”
Olympic finalist Devynne Charlton from the Bahamas led early into the contest but was caught by the Puerto Rican and had to settle for second place in 12.69 secs.
Meanwhile, USA’s defending champion Nia Ali and countrywoman Alaysha Johnson, the second-fastest in the world this year, both failed to advance to the semi-finals after they both struggled to navigate the barriers cleanly.
Running from the first heat, Ali clipped the top of the penultimate hurdle and then collided with the following flight before falling to the track.
Jamaican Britany Anderson, who started slowly but closed the gap in the middle of the race to put the American under pressure late, went on to win the heat in 12.59.
“I just let my technique get away from me and it cost me everything,” said Ali.
Also failing to make progress was the second-fastest woman in the 100m hurdles this year, Johnson, who was eliminated in the first round after she failed to clear the opening hurdle.
World record holder Kendra Harrison (12.60), fellow American companion Alia Armstrong (12.48), Nigeria’s Tobi Amusan, who was the fastest on the day, at 12.40, and Great Britain’s Cindy Sember (12.67) all advanced to the semi-finals.
Women’s 100m Hurdles Heats – Results
|RESULT
|POS
|COUNTRY
|ATHLETE
|MARK
|DETAILS
|1
|JAM
|Britany ANDERSON
|12.59
|Q
|2
|CAN
|Michelle HARRISON
|12.95
|Q
|3
|DEN
|Mette GRAVERSGAARD
|13.04
|Q
|4
|CUB
|Greisys L. ROBLE
|13.24
|5
|BEL
|Anne ZAGRÉ
|13.25
|6
|TOG
|Naomi AKAKPO
|13.64
|USA
|Nia ALI
|DQ
|RESULT
|POS
|COUNTRY
|ATHLETE
|MARK
|DETAILS
|1
|PUR
|Jasmine CAMACHO-QUINN
|12.52
|Q
|2
|BAH
|Devynne CHARLTON
|12.69
|Q
|3
|SUI
|Noemi ZBÄREN
|13
|Q
|4
|FRA
|Cyréna SAMBA-MAYELA
|13.15
|5
|POL
|Klaudia SICIARZ
|13.27
|6
|NED
|Zoë SEDNEY
|13.38
|7
|BRA
|Ketiley BATISTA
|14.22
|RESULT
|POS
|COUNTRY
|ATHLETE
|MARK
|DETAILS
|1
|NGR
|Tobi AMUSAN
|12.40 AR
|Q
|2
|JAM
|Danielle WILLIAMS
|12.87
|Q
|3
|IRL
|Sarah LAVIN
|12.99
|Q
|4
|AUS
|Celeste MUCCI
|13.01
|q
|5
|SUI
|Ditaji KAMBUNDJI
|13.12
|q
|6
|LBR
|Ebony MORRISON
|13.12
|7
|MAD
|Sidonie FIADANANTSOA
|13.57
|RESULT
|POS
|COUNTRY
|ATHLETE
|MARK
|DETAILS
|1
|POL
|Pia SKRZYSZOWSKA
|12.7
|Q
|2
|NED
|Nadine VISSER
|12.76
|Q
|3
|CRC
|Andrea Carolina VARGAS
|13.12
|Q
|4
|PUR
|Paola VAZQUEZ
|13.13
|5
|CZE
|Helena JIRANOVÁ
|13.37
|USA
|Alaysha JOHNSON
|DQ
|AUS
|Liz CLAY
|DQ
|RESULT
|POS
|COUNTRY
|ATHLETE
|MARK
|DETAILS
|1
|USA
|Alia ARMSTRONG
|12.48
|Q
|2
|JAM
|Megan TAPPER
|12.73
|Q
|3
|RSA
|Marione FOURIE
|12.94
|Q
|4
|JPN
|Mako FUKUBE
|12.96
|q
|5
|FRA
|Laeticia BAPTÉ
|13.03
|q
|HAI
|Mulern JEAN
|DNF
|RESULT
|POS
|COUNTRY
|ATHLETE
|MARK
|DETAILS
|1
|USA
|Kendra HARRISON
|12.6
|Q
|2
|GBR
|Cindy SEMBER
|12.67
|Q
|3
|AUS
|Michelle JENNEKE
|12.84 SB
|Q
|4
|FIN
|Reetta HURSKE
|13.09
|q
|5
|JPN
|Masumi AOKI
|13.12
|q
|6
|VEN
|Yoveinny MOTA
|13.12
|7
|ITA
|Elisa Maria DI LAZZARO
|13.16