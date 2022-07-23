Nia Ali of USA in the 100m hurdles at the USATF Championships 2022
EUGENE, Oregon (July 23) — Olympic champion Jasmine Camacho-Quinn easily advanced to the semi-finals of the women’s 100m hurdles at the World Athletics Championships 2022 here in Oregon, but the defending champion Nia Ali and fellow American compatriot Alaysha Johnson crashed out of the championships.

Camacho-Quinn, the gold medalist at the Tokyo Games last summer, recovered from a slow start to advance to the next round of the competition after pulling back the field when clocking 12.52 seconds to take the second heat.

Camacho-Quinn Explains Why She Started Slowly

“I just wanted to come out and have a safe race,” Camacho-Quinn told NBC Sports. “This is my first World Championships so I just want to enjoy the moment, to be honest.”

“I was a little hesitant in the blocks just because I didn’t want to jump (false-start). I am just looking forward to the next round.”

Olympic finalist Devynne Charlton from the Bahamas led early into the contest but was caught by the Puerto Rican and had to settle for second place in 12.69 secs.

Meanwhile, USA’s defending champion Nia Ali and countrywoman Alaysha Johnson, the second-fastest in the world this year, both failed to advance to the semi-finals after they both struggled to navigate the barriers cleanly.

Running from the first heat, Ali clipped the top of the penultimate hurdle and then collided with the following flight before falling to the track.

Jamaican Britany Anderson, who started slowly but closed the gap in the middle of the race to put the American under pressure late, went on to win the heat in 12.59.

“I just let my technique get away from me and it cost me everything,” said Ali.

Also failing to make progress was the second-fastest woman in the 100m hurdles this year, Johnson, who was eliminated in the first round after she failed to clear the opening hurdle.

World record holder Kendra Harrison (12.60), fellow American companion Alia Armstrong (12.48), Nigeria’s Tobi Amusan, who was the fastest on the day, at 12.40, and Great Britain’s Cindy Sember (12.67) all advanced to the semi-finals.

Women’s 100m Hurdles Heats – Results

RESULT
POSCOUNTRYATHLETEMARKDETAILS
1JAMBritany ANDERSON12.59Q
2CANMichelle HARRISON12.95Q
3DENMette GRAVERSGAARD13.04Q
4CUBGreisys L. ROBLE13.24
5BELAnne ZAGRÉ13.25
6TOGNaomi AKAKPO13.64
USANia ALIDQ

RESULT
POSCOUNTRYATHLETEMARKDETAILS
1PURJasmine CAMACHO-QUINN12.52Q
2BAHDevynne CHARLTON12.69Q
3SUINoemi ZBÄREN13Q
4FRACyréna SAMBA-MAYELA13.15
5POLKlaudia SICIARZ13.27
6NEDZoë SEDNEY13.38
7BRAKetiley BATISTA14.22

RESULT
POSCOUNTRYATHLETEMARKDETAILS
1NGRTobi AMUSAN12.40 ARQ
2JAMDanielle WILLIAMS12.87Q
3IRLSarah LAVIN12.99Q
4AUSCeleste MUCCI13.01q
5SUIDitaji KAMBUNDJI13.12q
6LBREbony MORRISON13.12
7MADSidonie FIADANANTSOA13.57

RESULT
POSCOUNTRYATHLETEMARKDETAILS
1POLPia SKRZYSZOWSKA12.7Q
2NEDNadine VISSER12.76Q
3CRCAndrea Carolina VARGAS13.12Q
4PURPaola VAZQUEZ13.13
5CZEHelena JIRANOVÁ13.37
USAAlaysha JOHNSONDQ
AUSLiz CLAYDQ

RESULT
POSCOUNTRYATHLETEMARKDETAILS
1USAAlia ARMSTRONG12.48Q
2JAMMegan TAPPER12.73Q
3RSAMarione FOURIE12.94Q
4JPNMako FUKUBE12.96q
5FRALaeticia BAPTÉ13.03q
HAIMulern JEANDNF

RESULT
POSCOUNTRYATHLETEMARKDETAILS
1USAKendra HARRISON12.6Q
2GBRCindy SEMBER12.67Q
3AUSMichelle JENNEKE12.84 SBQ
4FINReetta HURSKE13.09q
5JPNMasumi AOKI13.12q
6VENYoveinny MOTA13.12
7ITAElisa Maria DI LAZZARO13.16

Simone Goss has been with World-Track since 2003 and has done outstanding work at the back end to help out with traveling and other meeting related activities. Goss has also done work for SportingEagles, Blaze News and other media outlets.

