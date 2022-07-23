Women’s 100m hurdles start list

EUGENE, Oregon (July 23) — The following is the start list for the women’s 100m hurdles heats at the World Athletics Championships 2022 on Saturday’s (22) Day 9 here at Hayward Field on the campus of the University of Oregon.

There are six heats assembled in the women’s 100m hurdles and the first three finishers from each heat, plus the next 6 fastest times across all the heats, will qualify for the semi-final on Sunday. Read more: Day 9 order of events and TV schedule – World Athletics Championships on July 23

Nia Ali vs Britany Anderson in heat one

The following are the start list for the women’s 100m hurdles heats at the World Athletics Championships 2022 on Saturday’s (22) Day 9 here at Hayward Field on the campus of the University of Oregon.

There are six heats assembled in the women’s 100m hurdles and the first three finishers from each heat, plus the next 6 fastest times across all the heats, will qualify for the semi-final on Sunday.

Reigning world champion Nia Ali will start the defense of her title in the first heat here today and the American will be tested immediately, having drawn in the same heat as Jamaica’s Britany Anderson, who is a candidate to win a medal. Canada’s Michelle Harrison will also race from this first-round heat.

Jasmine Camacho-Quinn begins world title hunt

Olympic champion Jasmine Camacho-Quinn will start her pursuit of a maiden world title when she races from heat two of the contest and will come up against Bahamian Olympic finalist and World Indoor 60m hurdles silver medalist Devynne Charlton. Camacho-Quinn is the third fastest in the world this season with 12.37 secs.

World record holder Kendra Harrison, the current world leader at 12.34 secs, will be up against Rio 2016 Olympic finalist Cindy Sember of Great Britain, Finland’s Reetta Hurske and Masumi Aoki of Japan.

Alaysha Johnson to continue excellent 2022 form?

Meanwhile, talented American Alaysha Johnson, who is having a wonderful breakout 2022 season, enters the start of the women’s 100m hurdles first round as the second-quickest in the world this year with a 12.35 PB and the American will hope to extend her form through this weekend as she looks to deny her more preferred rivals. She will start in a tightly assembled heat four that also includes world and Olympic finalist Nadine Visser from The Netherlands, Pia Skrzyszowska of Poland, and Australia’s Liz Clay.

Elsewhere, Nigeria’s world and Olympic finalist Tobi Amusan will go up against world 2015 champion Danielle Williams of Jamaica, and Swiss youngster Ditaji Kambundji will battle in heat three, while Olympic bronze medalist Megan Tapper, USA’s NCAA champion Alia Armstrong and Laeticia Bapte of France will line-up in heat five.

Women’s 100m hurdles start list

START LIST – HEAT 1

ORDER COUNTRY ATHLETE PB SB

2 CAN Michelle HARRISON 12.80 12.80

3 DEN Mette GRAVERSGAARD 12.84 12.84

4 JAM Britany ANDERSON 12.4 12.45

5 USA Nia ALI 12.34 12.49

6 BEL Anne ZAGRÉ 12.71 12.95

7 TOG Naomi AKAKPO 13.60 13.60

8 CUB Greisys L. ROBLE 12.93 12.93

START LIST – HEAT 2

ORDER COUNTRY ATHLETE PB SB

2 FRA Cyréna SAMBA-MAYELA 12.73 12.76

3 NED Zoë SEDNEY 12.83 12.91

4 POL Klaudia SICIARZ 12.82 12.86

5 BRA Ketiley BATISTA 13 13.33

6 SUI Noemi ZBÄREN 12.71 12.96

7 PUR Jasmine CAMACHO-QUINN 12.26 12.37

8 BAH Devynne CHARLTON 12.6 12.6

START LIST – HEAT 3

ORDER COUNTRY ATHLETE PB SB

2 MAD Sidonie FIADANANTSOA 13.34 13.42

3 NGR Tobi AMUSAN 12.41 12.41

4 IRL Sarah LAVIN 12.84 12.84

5 AUS Celeste MUCCI 12.96 12.96

6 LBR Ebony MORRISON 12.74 12.92

7 SUI Ditaji KAMBUNDJI 12.77 12.77

8 JAM Danielle WILLIAMS 12.32 12.59

START LIST – HEAT 4

ORDER COUNTRY ATHLETE PB SB

2 USA Alaysha JOHNSON 12.35 12.35

3 CZE Helena JIRANOVÁ 13.19 13.21

4 PUR Paola VAZQUEZ 12.98 12.98

5 CRC Andrea Carolina VARGAS 12.64 12.90

6 AUS Liz CLAY 12.71 12.72

7 POL Pia SKRZYSZOWSKA 12.62 12.62

8 NED Nadine VISSER 12.51 12.72

START LIST – HEAT 5

ORDER COUNTRY ATHLETE PB SB

2 JAM Megan TAPPER 12.53 12.60

3 USA Alia ARMSTRONG 12.47 12.47

4 HAI Mulern JEAN 12.81 12.81

5 FRA Laeticia BAPTÉ 12.8 12.80

6 RSA Marione FOURIE 12.93 12.93

7 JPN Mako FUKUBE 12.93 12.93

START LIST – HEAT 6

ORDER COUNTRY ATHLETE PB SB

2 ITA Elisa Maria DI LAZZARO 12.90 13.00

3 AUS Michelle JENNEKE 12.82 13.01

4 USA Kendra HARRISON 12.20 12.34

5 GBR Cindy SEMBER 12.53 12.63

6 JPN Masumi AOKI 12.86 12.86

7 FIN Reetta HURSKE 12.78 12.88

8 VEN Yoveinny MOTA 12.87 12.87