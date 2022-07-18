EUGENE, Oregon (July 18) — The following is the women’s 1500m final start list at the World Athletics Championships 2022 at Hayward Field here in Eugene, Oregon. The women’s race will close out the schedule on the fourth day and you can watch live on NBCSports.com, and Peacock TV, in the USA as well as the World Athletics YouTube and Facebook channels worldwide.

Three Ethiopians, two Americans, a pair of Kenyans, and two Australians are among the athletes who will toe the start line tonight for the race that will take place at 10:50 pm ET. Read more: Day 4 – Order of events schedule and how to watch the World Athletics Championships 2022

However, all eyes will be on the two-time Olympic champion Faith Kipyegon, who hopes to win her second world championships title in the event Not too many people will bet against the world leader who has been in superb form this season.

Kipyegon enters as the fastest in the world in 2022 with a season-best of 3:52.59, while she clocked a comfortable 4:03.98 to win her semi-final heat earlier at the championships.

Ethiopian trio, led by Gudaf Tsegay and Hirut Meshesha will be aiming to surprise their Kenyan rival and win the gold medal in Oregon in an event that was made much easier by the withdrawal of the defending champion Sifan Hassan, who opted to run only the 5000m and 10,000m.

US champion Sinclaire Johnson and Cory McGee are the medal hopefuls for the home team, while European champion and Tokyo Olympics silver medalist Laura Muir is seeking to improve on her 5th place finish in Doha in 2019.

Jessica Hull and Georgia Griffith are the two Australians who are hoping to get among the podium contenders tonight.

START LIST – FINAL

ORDER COUNTRY ATHLETE PB SB

1 KEN Faith KIPYEGON 3:51.07 3:52.59

2 GBR Laura MUIR 3:54.50 4:01.78

3 POL Sofia ENNAOUI 3:59.70 4:03.52

4 ETH Gudaf TSEGAY 3:53.09 3:54.21

5 UGA Winnie NANYONDO 3:59.56 4:00.25

6 ETH Freweyni HAILU 3:56.28 3:58.18

7 ESP Marta PÉREZ 4:00.12 4:04.24

8 USA Sinclaire JOHNSON 3:58.85 3:58.85

9 ETH Hirut MESHESHA 3:57.30 3:57.30

10 USA Cory Ann MCGEE 4:00.34 4:00.34

11 KEN Winny CHEBET 3:58.20 4:03.08

12 AUS Jessica HULL 3:58.81 3:59.31

13 AUS Georgia GRIFFITH 4:00.16 4:00.16

Photo by Jane Monti for Race Results Weekly