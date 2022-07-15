Faith Kipyegon of Kenya wins the 1500m at the Tokyo Olympics
EUGENE, Oregon (July 15) — Results from the women’s 1500m heats on Day 1 at the World Athletics Championships at Hayward Field here on the campus of the University of Oregon in Eugene, on Friday evening (15).

Champion runner Faith Kipyegon of Kenya, the two-time Olympic champion in 2016 and 2021, cruised into the semi-finals of the event after running a comfortable 4:04.53 to start her bid to win her world championships title. Read more: Men’s 3000 meters steeplechase results; El Bakkali cruising – World Championships 2022

“Thank God the first round is behind me. Of course, my target was to qualify for the semi-final and tomorrow, I hope for the best to get to the final on Monday,” the Kenyan said. “I came here to show something better than I did in Doha.

“I was coming from the maternity leave so now, I am looking forward to the competition and I will try my best. Now, I am strong and I hope I will do my best in the SF and hopefully the final.

“This is my fifth world championships and I can see the 1500m is crazy. It is really different than before. But whatever my opponents do, I feel ready and I wish to all of them good luck and all the best.”

Gudaf Tsegay of Ethiopia was the top qualifier from the first round after she ran 4:02.68 to win the third heat ahead of Kenya’s Winny Chebet who advanced with the second best time at 4:03.12.

All the big contenders made progress into the semifinals on Saturday including Great Britain’s Laura Muir (4:07.53), Ethiopian Hirut Meshesha (4:07.05) and USA’s Sinclaire Johnson (4:07.68).

All three Americans advanced to the semis with Elle St. Pierre (4:04.94) and Cory McGee (4:03.61) joining US champion Johnson.

The women’s 1500m semi-finals will take place on Saturday while the final will take place on Monday.

Women’s 1500m heats results on Day 1

HEAT 1 RESULTS
Pos. ATHLETE NAT MARK
1 Hirut MESHESHA ETH 4:07.05 Q
2 Laura MUIR GBR 4:07.53 Q
3 Georgia GRIFFITH AUS 4:07.65 Q
4 Sinclaire JOHNSON USA 4:07.68 Q
5 Gaia SABBATINI ITA 4:07.82 Q
6 Kristiina MÄKI CZE 4:08.43 Q
7 Marta PEN FREITAS POR 4:08.58
8 Yolanda NGARAMBE SWE 4:09.15
9 Judith KIYENG KEN 4:09.30
10 Lucia STAFFORD CAN 4:09.67
11 Elise VANDERELST BEL 4:10.45
12 Sarah HEALY IRL 4:11.31
13 Şilan AYYILDIZ TUR 4:12.67
14 Ran URABE JPN 4:14.82

HEAT 2 RESULTS
Pos. ATHLETE NAT MARK
1 Faith KIPYEGON KEN 4:04.53 Q
2 Jessica HULL AUS 4:04.68 Q
3 Freweyni HAILU ETH 4:04.85 Q
4 Elle ST. PIERRE USA 4:04.94 Q
5 Hanna KLEIN GER 4:05.13 Q
6 Adelle TRACEY JAM 4:05.14 Q
7 Nozomi TANAKA JPN 4:05.30 qSB
8 Marta PÉREZ ESP 4:05.92 qSB
9 Hanna HERMANSSON SWE 4:06.30 qPB
10 Katie SNOWDEN GBR 4:06.92 q
11 Laura GALVÁN MEX 4:07.25
12 Sintayehu VISSA ITA 4:07.33
13 Natalia HAWTHORN CAN 4:07.37
14 Anjelina Nadai LOHALITH ART 4:23.84 PB

HEAT 3 RESULTS
Pos. ATHLETE NAT MARK
1 Gudaf TSEGAY ETH 4:02.68 Q
2 Winny CHEBET KEN 4:03.12 QSB
3 Linden HALL AUS 4:03.21 Q
4 Sofia ENNAOUI POL 4:03.52 QSB
5 Katharina TROST GER 4:03.53 QPB
6 Cory Ann MCGEE USA 4:03.61 Q
7 Winnie NANYONDO UGA 4:03.81 q
8 Diana MEZULIÁNÍKOVÁ CZE 4:06.55 qSB
9 Edinah JEBITOK KEN 4:07.12
10 Federica DEL BUONO ITA 4:08.42
11 Melissa COURTNEY-BRYANT GBR 4:09.07
12 Nathalie BLOMQVIST FIN 4:11.98
13 Alma Delia CORTES MEX 4:13.92
14 Gresa BAKRAÇI KOS 4:22.77

Photo: Orangepictures

Simone Goss has been with World-Track since 2003 and has done outstanding work at the back end to help out with traveling and other meeting related activities. Goss has also done work for SportingEagles, Blaze News and other media outlets.

