EUGENE, Oregon (July 15) — Results from the women’s 1500m heats on Day 1 at the World Athletics Championships at Hayward Field here on the campus of the University of Oregon in Eugene, on Friday evening (15).

Champion runner Faith Kipyegon of Kenya, the two-time Olympic champion in 2016 and 2021, cruised into the semi-finals of the event after running a comfortable 4:04.53 to start her bid to win her world championships title. Read more: Men’s 3000 meters steeplechase results; El Bakkali cruising – World Championships 2022

“Thank God the first round is behind me. Of course, my target was to qualify for the semi-final and tomorrow, I hope for the best to get to the final on Monday,” the Kenyan said. “I came here to show something better than I did in Doha.

“I was coming from the maternity leave so now, I am looking forward to the competition and I will try my best. Now, I am strong and I hope I will do my best in the SF and hopefully the final.

“This is my fifth world championships and I can see the 1500m is crazy. It is really different than before. But whatever my opponents do, I feel ready and I wish to all of them good luck and all the best.”

Gudaf Tsegay of Ethiopia was the top qualifier from the first round after she ran 4:02.68 to win the third heat ahead of Kenya’s Winny Chebet who advanced with the second best time at 4:03.12.

All the big contenders made progress into the semifinals on Saturday including Great Britain’s Laura Muir (4:07.53), Ethiopian Hirut Meshesha (4:07.05) and USA’s Sinclaire Johnson (4:07.68).

All three Americans advanced to the semis with Elle St. Pierre (4:04.94) and Cory McGee (4:03.61) joining US champion Johnson.

The women’s 1500m semi-finals will take place on Saturday while the final will take place on Monday.

Women’s 1500m heats results on Day 1

HEAT 1 RESULTS

Pos. ATHLETE NAT MARK

1 Hirut MESHESHA ETH 4:07.05 Q

2 Laura MUIR GBR 4:07.53 Q

3 Georgia GRIFFITH AUS 4:07.65 Q

4 Sinclaire JOHNSON USA 4:07.68 Q

5 Gaia SABBATINI ITA 4:07.82 Q

6 Kristiina MÄKI CZE 4:08.43 Q

7 Marta PEN FREITAS POR 4:08.58

8 Yolanda NGARAMBE SWE 4:09.15

9 Judith KIYENG KEN 4:09.30

10 Lucia STAFFORD CAN 4:09.67

11 Elise VANDERELST BEL 4:10.45

12 Sarah HEALY IRL 4:11.31

13 Şilan AYYILDIZ TUR 4:12.67

14 Ran URABE JPN 4:14.82

HEAT 2 RESULTS

Pos. ATHLETE NAT MARK

1 Faith KIPYEGON KEN 4:04.53 Q

2 Jessica HULL AUS 4:04.68 Q

3 Freweyni HAILU ETH 4:04.85 Q

4 Elle ST. PIERRE USA 4:04.94 Q

5 Hanna KLEIN GER 4:05.13 Q

6 Adelle TRACEY JAM 4:05.14 Q

7 Nozomi TANAKA JPN 4:05.30 qSB

8 Marta PÉREZ ESP 4:05.92 qSB

9 Hanna HERMANSSON SWE 4:06.30 qPB

10 Katie SNOWDEN GBR 4:06.92 q

11 Laura GALVÁN MEX 4:07.25

12 Sintayehu VISSA ITA 4:07.33

13 Natalia HAWTHORN CAN 4:07.37

14 Anjelina Nadai LOHALITH ART 4:23.84 PB

HEAT 3 RESULTS

Pos. ATHLETE NAT MARK

1 Gudaf TSEGAY ETH 4:02.68 Q

2 Winny CHEBET KEN 4:03.12 QSB

3 Linden HALL AUS 4:03.21 Q

4 Sofia ENNAOUI POL 4:03.52 QSB

5 Katharina TROST GER 4:03.53 QPB

6 Cory Ann MCGEE USA 4:03.61 Q

7 Winnie NANYONDO UGA 4:03.81 q

8 Diana MEZULIÁNÍKOVÁ CZE 4:06.55 qSB

9 Edinah JEBITOK KEN 4:07.12

10 Federica DEL BUONO ITA 4:08.42

11 Melissa COURTNEY-BRYANT GBR 4:09.07

12 Nathalie BLOMQVIST FIN 4:11.98

13 Alma Delia CORTES MEX 4:13.92

14 Gresa BAKRAÇI KOS 4:22.77

Photo: Orangepictures