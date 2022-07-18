OREGON — The women’s 200 meters start lists for the first round heats here at Hayward Field on the Campus of the University of Oregon in Eugene, on Monday (18). Jamaicans Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Shericka Jackson and Elaine Thompson-Herah who swept the women’s 100m final on Sunday night, will make a quick return for the half-lap here today.

World leader Jackson, who finished second in the 100m, will be the first of the Jamaican triple threat on the track where she will start in heat one against Nigeria’s Rosemary Chukwuma, who featured for Texas Tech during the collegiate season this year and Edidiong Ofinome Odiong of Bahrain.

Olympic champion Thompson-Herah will race in heat two from the eighth lane where she will go up against Olympic finalist Beatrice Madilingi of Namibia and Joella Lloyd of Antigua and Barbuda.

Meanwhile, world 100m champion Fraser-Pryce will start in heat three against 100m finalist Marie-Josee Ta Lou of Ivory Coast and Aminatou Seyni of Niger.

Elsewhere, NCAA record holder and US champion Abby Steiner will make her World Athletics Championships debut from heat five and will be up against Swiss star Mujinga Kambundji, the 2019 bronze medalist in Doha.

Dina Asher-Smith, the defending world champion from Great Britain will begin her title defense in heat four alongside American Tamara Clark, while USA’s Jenna Prandini will start against collegiate star Favour Ofili of Nigeria and Bahamas’ Anthonique Strachan, in heat five.

The first three finishers in each of the six heats, plus the next 6 fastest times outside the top three competitors, qualify for the semi-final.

Women’s 200m heats start lists – World Athletics Championships Day 4

START LIST – HEAT 1

ORDER COUNTRY ATHLETE PB SB

2 ECU Gabriela Anahi SUAREZ 22.9 22.9

3 NGR Rosemary CHUKWUMA 22.33 22.33

4 ITA Dalia KADDARI 22.64 22.83

5 JAM Shericka JACKSON 21.55 21.55

6 GER Jessica-Bianca WESSOLLY 22.89 23.22

7 KAZ Olga SAFRONOVA 22.79 23.21

8 BRN Edidiong Ofinome ODIONG 22.43 22.43

START LIST – HEAT 2

ORDER COUNTRY ATHLETE PB SB

1 BRA Lorraine MARTINS 23.06 23.08

2 POR Lorène Dorcas BAZOLO 22.64 23.09

3 GER Sophia JUNK 22.87 23.41

4 DEN Ida KARSTOFT 22.67 22.67

5 ANT Joella LLOYD 22.66 22.66

6 NAM Beatrice MASILINGI 22.18 22.29

7 FIN Anniina KORTETMAA 23.42 23.44

8 JAM Elaine THOMPSON-HERAH 21.53 22.05

START LIST – HEAT 3

ORDER COUNTRY ATHLETE PB SB

1 BEL Imke VERVAET 23.05 23.17

2 SGP Veronica Shanti PEREIRA 23.52 23.52

3 JAM Shelly-Ann FRASER-PRYCE 21.79 22.14

4 CIV Marie-Josée TA LOU 22.08 22.64

5 BRA Vitoria Cristina ROSA 22.62 22.68

6 NIG Aminatou SEYNI 22.21 22.21

7 NOR Elisabeth SLETTUM 23.32 23.32

8 GBR Beth DOBBIN 22.5 23.01

START LIST – HEAT 4

ORDER COUNTRY ATHLETE PB SB

2 GBR Dina ASHER-SMITH 21.88 22.27

3 USA Tamara CLARK 21.92 21.92

4 CIV Jessika GBAI 22.79 22.79

5 GAM Gina BASS 22.58 22.97

6 BRA Ana Carolina AZEVEDO 23.01 23.29

7 RSA Shirley NEKHUBUI 23.19 23.19

8 BAH TyNia GAITHER 22.45 22.45

START LIST – HEAT 5

ORDER COUNTRY ATHLETE PB SB

2 CIV Maboundou KONÉ 23.27 23.27

3 AUS Ella CONNOLLY 22.95 22.95

4 NGR Nzubechi Grace NWOKOCHA 22.44 22.44

5 USA Abby STEINER 21.77 21.77

6 SUI Mujinga KAMBUNDJI 22.18 22.18

7 CAN Lauren GALE 22.82 22.82

8 IVB Beyonce DEFREITAS 23.2 23.2

START LIST – HEAT 6

ORDER COUNTRY ATHLETE PB SB

1 PLE Hanna BARAKAT 24.7 25.55

2 NGR Favour OFILI 21.96 21.96

3 AUS Jacinta BEECHER 22.7 22.7

4 USA Jenna PRANDINI 21.89 22.01

5 CYP Olivia FOTOPOULOU 22.99 22.99

6 NZL Georgia HULLS 23.17 23.17

7 CAN Catherine LÉGER 23.17 23.32

8 BAH Anthonique STRACHAN 22.32 22.55

