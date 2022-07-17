EUGENE, Oregon (July 17) —— Two-time Olympic champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo and Olympic silver medalist Marileidy Paulino of the Dominican Republic were among the top qualifiers in the women’s 400m first round here at Hayward Field in Eugene, on Sunday (17).

Miller-Uibo, who is vying for her first world title, cruised through her qualifying heat, winning with a time of 51.10 seconds, which is the ninth fastest among the qualifiers. Read more: Men’s 400m heats results; van Niekerk and Norman eased into semis – World Championships 2022

The Bahamian has three world championship medals — a pair of silver medals in the 400m at the 2015 and 2019 world championships – and a bronze in the 200m in 2017.

Stephenie Ann McPherson of Jamaica, the fourth-place finisher at the Olympics in Tokyo last summer, qualified with the fastest time in the heats, posting 50.15 seconds to win heat two. Poland’s Natalia Kaczmarek followed home second in 50.21, with Lieke Klaver of the Netherlands setting a national record of 50.24 for third place.

Meanwhile, Olympic silver medalist Paulino of the Dominican Republic, effortlessly won heat four in 50.76 with Rhasidat Adeleke of Ireland taking second in 51.59.

Elsewhere, Fiordaliza Cofil, who anchored the Dominican Republic to victory in the mixed relay on Friday night, ran 51.19 secs to finish ahead of USA champion Talitha Diggs, who posted 51.54.

Poland’s Anna Kielbasinska clocked 50.63 to win the sixth and final heat ahead of Jamaica’s Olympic finalist Candice McLeod (50.76) with Sada Williams (51.05) of Barbados taking the third heat ahead of Jamaica’s Charokee Young, who ran 51.84 for fourth.

Despite not finishing in the automatic spots, Young still managed to advance to the semi-final round on time.

Women’s 400m heats results World Athletics Championships Day 3

RESULT – HEAT 1

POS COUNTRY ATHLETE MARK DETAILS

1 BAH Shaunae MILLER-UIBO 51.1 Q

2 GUY Aliyah ABRAMS 51.98 Q

3 PUR Gabby SCOTT 52.05 Q

4 AUT Susanne WALLI 52.18 q

5 MEX Paola MORÁN 52.28

6 USA Kendall ELLIS 52.55

7 RSA Miranda Charlene COETZEE 53.3

RESULT – HEAT 2

POS COUNTRY ATHLETE MARK DETAILS

1 JAM Stephenie Ann MCPHERSON 50.15 SB Q

2 POL Natalia KACZMAREK 50.21 Q

3 NED Lieke KLAVER 50.24 NR Q

4 GBR Nicole YEARGIN 51.17 SB q

5 POR Cátia AZEVEDO 51.55 q

6 BRA Tabata VITORINO 52.17 q

7 ZAM Niddy MINGILISHI 52.84

RESULT – HEAT 3

POS COUNTRY ATHLETE MARK DETAILS

1 BAR Sada WILLIAMS 51.05 Q

2 LTU Modesta Justė MORAUSKAITĖ 51.27 Q

3 GBR Ama PIPI 51.32 Q

4 JAM Charokee YOUNG 51.84 q

5 IRL Sophie BECKER 52.24

6 BEL Camille LAUS 52.56

7 NED Eveline SAALBERG 52.59

RESULT – HEAT 4

POS COUNTRY ATHLETE MARK DETAILS

1 DOM Marileidy PAULINO 50.76 Q

2 IRL Rhasidat ADELEKE 51.59 Q

3 USA Lynna IRBY 51.78 Q

4 LAT Gunta VAIČULE 52.21

5 CAN Lauren GALE 52.46

6 SLO Anita HORVAT 52.67

7 NGR Imaobong Nse UKO 52.8

RESULT – HEAT 5

POS COUNTRY ATHLETE MARK DETAILS

1 DOM Fiordaliza COFIL 51.19 Q

2 USA Talitha DIGGS 51.54 Q

3 CUB Roxana GÓMEZ 51.85 Q

4 ITA Alice MANGIONE 52.72

5 SUI Silke LEMMENS 52.86

6 CAN Aiyanna STIVERNE 53.07

7 BEL Naomi VAN DEN BROECK 53.16

RESULT – HEAT 6

POS COUNTRY ATHLETE MARK DETAILS

1 POL Anna KIEŁBASIŃSKA 50.63 Q

2 JAM Candice MCLEOD 50.76 Q

3 GBR Victoria OHURUOGU 51.07 Q

4 CZE Lada VONDROVÁ 51.55 q

5 CAN Natassha MCDONALD 52.41

6 BRA Tiffani MARINHO 52.8

7 MAS Shereen VALLABOUY 53.57

8 NZL Rosie ELLIOTT 54.92

Photo by Pete Dovgan/Speed Media/Icon Sportswire