The women’s 400m hurdles heats will get underway on Tuesday’s Day 5 at the World Athletics Championships here at Hayward Field in Oregon and the following is the start list for each section of the event. Olympic champion Sydney McLaughlin, defending world champion Dalilah Muhammad and Femke Bol will all begin their title pursuit here tonight.

McLaughlin, the world leader with her personal best of 51.41 seconds, set to win the US Championships on this track last month, will be the first of the “big three” on the track in heat two and she is expected to advance comfortably.

The American biggest threat should come from Ukraine's Anna Ryzhykova who is the second quickest in the field, while Sara Gallego of Spain should also be in the mix in this heat.

Reigning world champion Muhammad has recovered from the hamstring injury that kept her out of the USATF Championships last month and she said she’s ready to run fast here in Eugene. The former world record holder and Olympic silver medalist in Tokyo last summer will open her title defense from the fourth heat and she should have little concerns about making progress.

Jamaica’s Shiann Salmon and Lina Nielsen of Great Britain are also starting in this section and they should cross the finish line among the top four runners tonight.

Meanwhile, Olympic bronze medalist Femke Bol headlines the starters in heat three and the Dutch star will start against Briton’s Jessie Knight, Panama’s Gianna Woodruff, and Zenéy van der Walt of South Africa.

Another young and exciting talent to watch for here at Hayward Field is USA’s Britton Wilson, the NCAA champion and third fastest in the world this year at 53.08. She will start in heat five against Jamaica’s Rushell Clayton, the bronze medalist at Doha 2019.

The other heat in the women’s 400m hurdles on Tuesday will feature USA’s Shamier Little, Jamaica’s Janieve Russell and Viktoriya Tkachuk of Ukraine.

Women’s 400m hurdles heats start list

START LIST HEAT 1

ORDER COUNTRY ATHLETE PB SB

2 UKR Anna RYZHYKOVA 52.96 54.33

3 BRA Chayenne DA SILVA 55.15 56.31

4 PUR Grace CLAXTON 55.25 55.25

5 BEL Paulien COUCKUYT 54.47 55.3

6 SUI Yasmin GIGER 55.25 56.2

7 ESP Sara GALLEGO 54.34 54.34

8 USA Sydney MCLAUGHLIN 51.41 51.41

START LIST HEAT 2

ORDER COUNTRY ATHLETE PB SB

1 TKS Yanique HAYE-SMITH 55.58 56.72

2 UKR Viktoriya TKACHUK 53.76 54.72

3 FIN Viivi LEHIKOINEN 54.8 54.8

4 BRN Aminat JAMAL 55.12 56.95

5 JAM Janieve RUSSELL 53.08 53.63

6 ITA Linda OLIVIERI 55.54 55.69

7 NZL Portia BING 55.44 55.44

8 USA Shamier LITTLE 52.39 53.92

START LIST HEAT 3

ORDER COUNTRY ATHLETE PB SB

2 GBR Jessie KNIGHT 54.09 54.09

3 SVK Daniela LEDECKÁ 56.01 56.01

4 ITA Rebecca SARTORI 55.4 55.4

5 VIE Thi Lan QUACH 55.3 56.33

6 PAN Gianna WOODRUFF 54.2 54.35

7 RSA Zenéy VAN DER WALT 54.99 54.99

8 NED Femke BOL 52.03 52.27

START LIST HEAT 4

ORDER COUNTRY ATHLETE PB SB

1 CHN Jiadie MO 54.89 55.61

2 JAM Shiann SALMON 53.82 53.82

3 USA Dalilah MUHAMMAD 51.58 53.88

4 AUS Sarah CARLI 55.09 55.66

5 COL Melissa GONZALEZ 54.8 54.8

6 FIN Kristiina HALONEN 56.76 56.76

7 SLO Agata ZUPIN 55.96 56.84

8 GBR Lina NIELSEN 54.73 54.73

START LIST HEAT 5

ORDER COUNTRY ATHLETE PB SB

2 JAM Rushell CLAYTON 53.74 53.90

3 GER Carolina KRAFZIK 54.72 55.73

4 USA Britton WILSON 53.08 53.08

5 ITA Ayomide Temilade FOLORUNSO 54.6 54.6

6 RSA Taylon BIELDT 55.3 55.30

7 NOR Amalie IUEL 54.72 54.91

8 POR Vera BARBOSA 55.22 56.37