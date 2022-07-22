The start list for the women’s 4x100m relays heats at the World Athletics Championships 2022 here in Eugene, Oregon on Friday (22). Defending champions Jamaica will start in lane 8 in heat one, while hosts USA will race from heat two from lane 2.

The first three finishers in each heat will qualify automatically to the final and they will be joined by the next two fastest times across the two heats.

Jamaica, which has not completed in this event as a team all year, will start in the first heat and will take on Great Britain, the second-fastest among the entrants. Briton will start in lane four.

Also lining up in this race are Germany, China, Canada, Poland, and Japan.

Switzerland, the fastest in the world in 2022 with 42.13 seconds, will start from the second heat against the United States, which owns a season-best of 42.40 secs.

Another strong contender for a place in the final is Nigeria, while Ecuador, Italy, The Netherlands, and Spain also starting in this section.

Jamaica will head into the event as the overwhelming favorite to win the gold medal after sweeping the women’s 100m finals.

However, the team will need to get through the first round with a less than a full-strength team, given that all three women, Elaine Thompson-Herah, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, and Shericka Jackson took part in the 200m final on Thursday night.

STARTLIST ORDER COUNTRY TEAM PB SB 1 CAN Canada 42.6 43.03 2 IRL Ireland 43.8 44.25 3 GER Germany 41.37 42.54 4 GBR Great Britain & NI 41.55 42.29 5 JPN Japan 43.39 – 6 POL Poland 42.68 43.81 7 CHN PR of China 42.23 – 8 JAM Jamaica 41.02 –

The first three finishers in each heat will qualify automatically to the final and they will be joined by the next two fastest times across the two heats.

4X100 METRES RELAY WOMEN – HEATS START LIST

STARTLIST ORDER COUNTRY TEAM PB SB 1 NGR Nigeria 42.39 43.25 2 USA United States 40.82 42.40 3 ECU Ecuador 43.69 45.55 4 ITA Italy 42.84 43.21 5 NED Netherlands 42.04 43.35 6 DEN Denmark 43.51 44.46 7 SUI Switzerland 42.05 42.13 8 ESP Spain 43.28 43.28