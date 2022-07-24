Sydney McLaughlin of Team United States in the Women's 4x400m Relay Final at the World Athletics Championships Oregon22
The United States dominated the women’s 4x400m relay final with a world-leading 3:17.79 to win the gold medal and close out the competition on the 10th and final day at the World Athletics Championships 2022 here at Hayward Field in Oregon on Sunday.

What were the splits? How fast did Sydney McLaughlin run on her leg?

Sydney McLaughlin ran 47.91 seconds on the last leg of the winning team for USA in a dominating performance that saw the team run the fourth-fastest time on the all-time list. The 400m hurdles world and Olympic champion, who also broke her own world record in the event early at the championships ran unmatched on the last leg to collect her second gold medal here in Eugene.

NCAA champion Talitha Diggs opened the contest with 50.50 seconds, with Abby Steiner running 49.99 secs on the second leg. Britton Wilson, who replaced Athing Mu in the lineup, also ran a storming third leg, at 49.39 seconds to complete the winning quartet for the United States.

Jamaica ran a season-best 3:20.74 for the silver medal with Janieve Russell (49.90) and Stephenie Ann McPherson (49.95) both going sub-50 seconds on their respective legs, while Great Britain and Northern Ireland finished with the bronze medal, also in a season-best time of 3:22.64.

NamesSplits
USA3:17.79 WL
Talitha DIGGS50.50
Abby STEINER49.99
Britton WILSON49.39
Sydney MCLAUGHLIN47.91
JAMAICA3:20.74 SB
Candice MCLEOD50.76
Janieve RUSSELL49.90
StephenieAnn MCPHERSON49.95
Charokee YOUNG50.13
GREAT BRITAIN & NI3:22.64 SB
Victoria OHURUOGU50.59
Nicole YEARGIN50.19
Jessie KNIGHT51.26
Laviai NIELSEN50.60
CANADA3:25.18 SB
Natassha MCDONALD50.92
Aiyanna STIVERNE50.71
Zoe SHERAR52.98
Kyra CONSTANTINE50.57
FRANCE3:25.81 SB
Sokhna LACOSTE52.30
Shana GREBO50.91
Sounkamba SYLLA52.11
Amandine BROSSIER50.49
BELGIUM3:26.29 SB
Silke LEMMENS52.60
Julia NIEDERBERGER51.29
Annina FAHR51.73
Yasmin GIGER52.19

Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images for World Athletics

Gary Smith is one of the leading writers for World-Track.org. He has over 10 years of running experience, as well as 12-years of coaching while covering several events, from the international to college level. Smith, who has covered events for publications such as Caribbean Net News, Cayman Net News, AFP and Caribbean Media Corporation (CMC), is also a frequent contributor of SportingAlert.com and TrackAlerts.com.

