The United States dominated the women’s 4x400m relay final with a world-leading 3:17.79 to win the gold medal and close out the competition on the 10th and final day at the World Athletics Championships 2022 here at Hayward Field in Oregon on Sunday.
What were the splits? How fast did Sydney McLaughlin run on her leg?
Sydney McLaughlin ran 47.91 seconds on the last leg of the winning team for USA in a dominating performance that saw the team run the fourth-fastest time on the all-time list. The 400m hurdles world and Olympic champion, who also broke her own world record in the event early at the championships ran unmatched on the last leg to collect her second gold medal here in Eugene.
NCAA champion Talitha Diggs opened the contest with 50.50 seconds, with Abby Steiner running 49.99 secs on the second leg. Britton Wilson, who replaced Athing Mu in the lineup, also ran a storming third leg, at 49.39 seconds to complete the winning quartet for the United States.
Jamaica ran a season-best 3:20.74 for the silver medal with Janieve Russell (49.90) and Stephenie Ann McPherson (49.95) both going sub-50 seconds on their respective legs, while Great Britain and Northern Ireland finished with the bronze medal, also in a season-best time of 3:22.64.
|Names
|Splits
|USA
|3:17.79 WL
|Talitha DIGGS
|50.50
|Abby STEINER
|49.99
|Britton WILSON
|49.39
|Sydney MCLAUGHLIN
|47.91
|JAMAICA
|3:20.74 SB
|Candice MCLEOD
|50.76
|Janieve RUSSELL
|49.90
|StephenieAnn MCPHERSON
|49.95
|Charokee YOUNG
|50.13
|GREAT BRITAIN & NI
|3:22.64 SB
|Victoria OHURUOGU
|50.59
|Nicole YEARGIN
|50.19
|Jessie KNIGHT
|51.26
|Laviai NIELSEN
|50.60
|CANADA
|3:25.18 SB
|Natassha MCDONALD
|50.92
|Aiyanna STIVERNE
|50.71
|Zoe SHERAR
|52.98
|Kyra CONSTANTINE
|50.57
|FRANCE
|3:25.81 SB
|Sokhna LACOSTE
|52.30
|Shana GREBO
|50.91
|Sounkamba SYLLA
|52.11
|Amandine BROSSIER
|50.49
|BELGIUM
|3:26.29 SB
|Silke LEMMENS
|52.60
|Julia NIEDERBERGER
|51.29
|Annina FAHR
|51.73
|Yasmin GIGER
|52.19
Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images for World Athletics