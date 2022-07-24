The United States dominated the women’s 4x400m relay final with a world-leading 3:17.79 to win the gold medal and close out the competition on the 10th and final day at the World Athletics Championships 2022 here at Hayward Field in Oregon on Sunday.

What were the splits? How fast did Sydney McLaughlin run on her leg?

Sydney McLaughlin ran 47.91 seconds on the last leg of the winning team for USA in a dominating performance that saw the team run the fourth-fastest time on the all-time list. The 400m hurdles world and Olympic champion, who also broke her own world record in the event early at the championships ran unmatched on the last leg to collect her second gold medal here in Eugene.

NCAA champion Talitha Diggs opened the contest with 50.50 seconds, with Abby Steiner running 49.99 secs on the second leg. Britton Wilson, who replaced Athing Mu in the lineup, also ran a storming third leg, at 49.39 seconds to complete the winning quartet for the United States.

Jamaica ran a season-best 3:20.74 for the silver medal with Janieve Russell (49.90) and Stephenie Ann McPherson (49.95) both going sub-50 seconds on their respective legs, while Great Britain and Northern Ireland finished with the bronze medal, also in a season-best time of 3:22.64.

Names Splits USA 3:17.79 WL Talitha DIGGS 50.50 Abby STEINER 49.99 Britton WILSON 49.39 Sydney MCLAUGHLIN 47.91 JAMAICA 3:20.74 SB Candice MCLEOD 50.76 Janieve RUSSELL 49.90 StephenieAnn MCPHERSON 49.95 Charokee YOUNG 50.13 GREAT BRITAIN & NI 3:22.64 SB Victoria OHURUOGU 50.59 Nicole YEARGIN 50.19 Jessie KNIGHT 51.26 Laviai NIELSEN 50.60 CANADA 3:25.18 SB Natassha MCDONALD 50.92 Aiyanna STIVERNE 50.71 Zoe SHERAR 52.98 Kyra CONSTANTINE 50.57 FRANCE 3:25.81 SB Sokhna LACOSTE 52.30 Shana GREBO 50.91 Sounkamba SYLLA 52.11 Amandine BROSSIER 50.49 BELGIUM 3:26.29 SB Silke LEMMENS 52.60 Julia NIEDERBERGER 51.29 Annina FAHR 51.73 Yasmin GIGER 52.19

Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images for World Athletics