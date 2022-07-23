Gudaf Tsegay of Team Ethiopia wins the women's 5000m final at the World Athletics Championships 2022
The results of the women’s 5000m final at the World Athletics Championships 2022 here at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, on Saturday (23) sees Ethiopia’s Gudaf Tsegay winning the gold medal in 14:46.29, while Olympic champion Sifan Hassan was sixth in 14:48.12.

Tsegay, the World Indoor 1500m champion improved on the bronze medal she won at the Olympic Games in Tokyo last summer after taking advantage of a race that was more tactical than anything else. Read more: Day 9 order of events and TV schedule – World Athletics Championships on July 23

Kenya’s 2018 world U20 winner Beatrice Chebet finished with the silver medal in 14:46.75 and the bronze medal went to Dawit Seyaum of Ethiopia who ran in 14:47.36.

World 10,000m champion Letesenbet Gidey of Ethiopia, the second-fastest runner in the world this year in the event, finished 5th with 14:47.98.

Olympic champion Hassan was in a medal spot entering the home straight, but the Dutch icon who hasn’t raced much this season, ran out of steam and faded to sixth.

USA’s Elise Cranny was 9th in 14:59.99, while Emily Infield ended 14th with 15:29.03 and Karissa Schweizer failed to finish the race.

Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images for World Athletics

5000 METRES WOMEN RESULT – WORLD ATHLETICS CHAMPIONSHIPS 2022

RESULT
POSCOUNTRYATHLETEMARK
1ETHGudaf TSEGAY14:46.29
2KENBeatrice CHEBET14:46.75 SB
3ETHDawit SEYAUM14:47.36
4KENMargaret Chelimo KIPKEMBOI14:47.71 SB
5ETHLetesenbet GIDEY14:47.98
6NEDSifan HASSAN14:48.12 SB
7KAZCaroline Chepkoech KIPKIRUI14:54.80
8NORKaroline Bjerkeli GRØVDAL14:57.62
9USAElise CRANNY14:59.99
10KENGloria KITE15:01.22
11GBREilish MCCOLGAN15:03.03
12JPNNozomi TANAKA15:19.35
13GBRJessica JUDD15:19.88
14USAEmily INFELD15:29.03
USAKarissa SCHWEIZERDNF
