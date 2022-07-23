The results of the women’s 5000m final at the World Athletics Championships 2022 here at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, on Saturday (23) sees Ethiopia’s Gudaf Tsegay winning the gold medal in 14:46.29, while Olympic champion Sifan Hassan was sixth in 14:48.12.

Tsegay, the World Indoor 1500m champion improved on the bronze medal she won at the Olympic Games in Tokyo last summer after taking advantage of a race that was more tactical than anything else. Read more: Day 9 order of events and TV schedule – World Athletics Championships on July 23

Kenya’s 2018 world U20 winner Beatrice Chebet finished with the silver medal in 14:46.75 and the bronze medal went to Dawit Seyaum of Ethiopia who ran in 14:47.36.

World 10,000m champion Letesenbet Gidey of Ethiopia, the second-fastest runner in the world this year in the event, finished 5th with 14:47.98.

Olympic champion Hassan was in a medal spot entering the home straight, but the Dutch icon who hasn’t raced much this season, ran out of steam and faded to sixth.

USA’s Elise Cranny was 9th in 14:59.99, while Emily Infield ended 14th with 15:29.03 and Karissa Schweizer failed to finish the race.

Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images for World Athletics

5000 METRES WOMEN RESULT – WORLD ATHLETICS CHAMPIONSHIPS 2022

RESULT POS COUNTRY ATHLETE MARK 1 ETH Gudaf TSEGAY 14:46.29 2 KEN Beatrice CHEBET 14:46.75 SB 3 ETH Dawit SEYAUM 14:47.36 4 KEN Margaret Chelimo KIPKEMBOI 14:47.71 SB 5 ETH Letesenbet GIDEY 14:47.98 6 NED Sifan HASSAN 14:48.12 SB 7 KAZ Caroline Chepkoech KIPKIRUI 14:54.80 8 NOR Karoline Bjerkeli GRØVDAL 14:57.62 9 USA Elise CRANNY 14:59.99 10 KEN Gloria KITE 15:01.22 11 GBR Eilish MCCOLGAN 15:03.03 12 JPN Nozomi TANAKA 15:19.35 13 GBR Jessica JUDD 15:19.88 14 USA Emily INFELD 15:29.03 USA Karissa SCHWEIZER DNF