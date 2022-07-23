The results of the women’s 5000m final at the World Athletics Championships 2022 here at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, on Saturday (23) sees Ethiopia’s Gudaf Tsegay winning the gold medal in 14:46.29, while Olympic champion Sifan Hassan was sixth in 14:48.12.
Tsegay, the World Indoor 1500m champion improved on the bronze medal she won at the Olympic Games in Tokyo last summer after taking advantage of a race that was more tactical than anything else. Read more: Day 9 order of events and TV schedule – World Athletics Championships on July 23
Kenya’s 2018 world U20 winner Beatrice Chebet finished with the silver medal in 14:46.75 and the bronze medal went to Dawit Seyaum of Ethiopia who ran in 14:47.36.
World 10,000m champion Letesenbet Gidey of Ethiopia, the second-fastest runner in the world this year in the event, finished 5th with 14:47.98.
Olympic champion Hassan was in a medal spot entering the home straight, but the Dutch icon who hasn’t raced much this season, ran out of steam and faded to sixth.
USA’s Elise Cranny was 9th in 14:59.99, while Emily Infield ended 14th with 15:29.03 and Karissa Schweizer failed to finish the race.
Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images for World Athletics
5000 METRES WOMEN RESULT – WORLD ATHLETICS CHAMPIONSHIPS 2022
|RESULT
|POS
|COUNTRY
|ATHLETE
|MARK
|1
|ETH
|Gudaf TSEGAY
|14:46.29
|2
|KEN
|Beatrice CHEBET
|14:46.75 SB
|3
|ETH
|Dawit SEYAUM
|14:47.36
|4
|KEN
|Margaret Chelimo KIPKEMBOI
|14:47.71 SB
|5
|ETH
|Letesenbet GIDEY
|14:47.98
|6
|NED
|Sifan HASSAN
|14:48.12 SB
|7
|KAZ
|Caroline Chepkoech KIPKIRUI
|14:54.80
|8
|NOR
|Karoline Bjerkeli GRØVDAL
|14:57.62
|9
|USA
|Elise CRANNY
|14:59.99
|10
|KEN
|Gloria KITE
|15:01.22
|11
|GBR
|Eilish MCCOLGAN
|15:03.03
|12
|JPN
|Nozomi TANAKA
|15:19.35
|13
|GBR
|Jessica JUDD
|15:19.88
|14
|USA
|Emily INFELD
|15:29.03
|USA
|Karissa SCHWEIZER
|DNF