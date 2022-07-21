WOMEN’S 800M HEATS RESULTS – WORLD ATHLETICS CHAMPIONSHIPS 2022

EUGENE, Oregon (July 21) — Olympic champion Athing Mu eased into the semi-final of the women’s 800 meters after winning her heat in a well-relaxed 2:01.30 on Day 7 at the World Athletics Championships at Hayward Field here in Oregon on Thursday (21).

The American covered the opening 400m in 1:00.37 and then maintained that tempo throughout the second part of the contest to cross the finish line ahead of defending world champion Halimah Nakaayi of Uganda who was second in 2:01.41.

“The focus coming here was just to be consistent,” Mu told reporters. “I think the main goal is definitely to get gold because we are here on the U.S. soil and who deserves more gold?

“Tactically if I feel that it is better for me to go to the front, I’ll do that. If it is not, I will just stick back. It will depend on only how I am feeling.”

Olympic silver medalist Keely Hodgkinson of Great Britain was a comfortable heat winner as well — crossing the finish line at 2:00.88 when taking heat two.

“I was not expecting it to be such a quick pace at 400m and I am just happy to get through,” said Hodgkinson who went 58.07 for the opening 400m. “There were a few bumps. When I tried to take the lead, there was some chipping at my feet.

“I am healthy, my body is in one piece, ready to go, just taking it round by round. I got my ankle clipped a few times but I am grateful to come through safely.”

Meanwhile, three athletes dipped under two minutes in the first round here on Thursday and all three featured in the first heat.

Diribe Welteji of Ethiopia ran 1:58.83 to qualify fastest with Britain’s Jemma Reekie (1:59.09) and Jamaica’s Adelle Tracey (1:59.20) who clocked a personal best, also under two minutes.

World Indoor champion Ajee’ Wilson (2:01.02) finished third in her heat but made it through comfortably as France’s Renelle Lamote (2:00.71) won the heat to advance as well.

Also making progress from the first round heats were Raevyn Rogers (2:01.36) of USA, Natoya Goule (2:00.06) of Jamaica, and Kenya’s Mary Moraa (2:00.42).

“It was my first time running 800m at World Championships,” Moraa said. “I am happy with the way the race unfolded. I liked to control my body so that I can be at my best in the semis. I can run faster. Anything can happen in a race.”

WOMEN’S 800M HEATS RESULTS – WORLD ATHLETICS CHAMPIONSHIPS 2022

HEAT 1

Pos. ATHLETE NAT MARK

1 Diribe WELTEJI ETH 1:58.83 Q

2 Jemma REEKIE GBR 1:59.09 Q

3 Adelle TRACEY JAM 1:59.20 QPB

4 Lindsey BUTTERWORTH CAN 2:00.81 q

5 Jarinter Mawia MWASYA KEN 2:02.35

6 Eveliina MÄÄTTÄNEN FIN 2:02.68

7 Déborah RODRÍGUEZ URU 2:03.04

8 Mariela Luisa REAL MEX 2:03.24

HEAT 2

Pos. ATHLETE NAT MARK

1 Keely HODGKINSON GBR 2:00.88 Q

2 Anita HORVAT SLO 2:01.48 Q

3 Lore HOFFMANN SUI 2:01.63 Q

4 Christina HERING GER 2:01.63 q

5 Gayanthika ARTIGALA SRI 2:02.35

6 Elena BELLÒ ITA 2:02.78 q

7 Catriona BISSET AUS 2:22.25

HEAT 3

Pos. ATHLETE NAT MARK

1 Athing MU USA 2:01.30 Q

2 Halimah NAKAAYI UGA 2:01.41 Q

3 Ellie BAKER GBR 2:01.72 Q

4 Rose Mary ALMANZA CUB 2:01.96

5 Olha LYAKHOVA UKR 2:02.16

6 Assia RAZIKI MAR 2:03.77

7 Tess KIRSOPP-COLE AUS 2:05.74

HEAT 4

Pos. ATHLETE NAT MARK

1 Renelle LAMOTE FRA 2:00.71 Q

2 Freweyni HAILU ETH 2:00.93 Q

3 Ajee WILSON USA 2:01.02 Q

4 Alexandra BELL GBR 2:01.25 q

5 Naomi KORIR KEN 2:01.61 q

6 Shafiqua MALONEY VIN 2:03.00

7 Addy TOWNSEND CAN 2:03.79

HEAT 5

Pos. ATHLETE NAT MARK

1 Raevyn ROGERS USA 2:01.36 Q

2 Habitam ALEMU ETH 2:01.37 Q

3 Noélie YARIGO BEN 2:01.58 Q

4 Prudence SEKGODISO RSA 2:01.60 q

5 Chrisann GORDON-POWELL JAM 2:01.91

6 Madeleine KELLY CAN 2:02.71

7 Vanessa SCAUNET BEL 2:04.07

8 Claudia HOLLINGSWORTH AUS 2:04.11

HEAT 6

Pos. ATHLETE NAT MARK

1 Natoya GOULE JAM 2:00.06 Q

2 Mary MORAA KEN 2:00.42 Q

3 Anna WIELGOSZ POL 2:00.79 Q

4 Majtie KOLBERG GER 2:01.21 q=SB

5 Louise SHANAHAN IRL 2:01.71

6 Jerneja SMONKAR SLO 2:02.48

7 Nozomi TANAKA JPN 2:03.56

8 Hedda HYNNE NOR 2:06.27