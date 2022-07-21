EUGENE, Oregon (July 21) — The women’s 800 meters start lists for the heats that will get underway at 8:10 pm ET on Day 7 at the World Athletics Championships 2022 on Thursday (21). Olympic champion Athing Mu, reigning world champion Halimah Nakaayi, Olympic silver medalist Keely Hodgkinson and world indoor champion Ajee’ Wilson, are among the starters in the two-lap event today.

The top two 800m runners in the women’s event this year –Mu (1:57.01) and Wilson (1:57.23) –are from the United States while the third entrant, Raevyn Rogers (1:57.96) has the 5th fastest time in the world this season. Read more: Day 7 order of events, start lists, TV schedule – World Championships today – July 21

Defending world champion Halimah Nakaayi of Uganda will start the defense of her title from heat three where she will come up against Athing Mu and Rose Mary Almanza of Cuba. Nakaayi comes in with a season-best time of 1:58.68.

World Indoor champion Ajee’ Wilson who finished second behind Mu at the USATF Championships last month is a two-time world outdoor bronze medalist in 2017 and 2019, and she will look to improve on the color of those medals at this year’s championships.

The American will get her title hunt going from heat four against Renelle Lamote of France and Ethiopia’s Freweyni Hailu.

Elsewhere, Olympic silver medalist Keely Hodgkinson of Great Britain will start the competition from heat two against Catriona Bisset of Australia and Italy’s Elena Bello, while USA’s Raevyn Rogers, the bronze medalist in Tokyo last year, will feature in heat five, while Kenya’s young talent Mary Moraa and Jamaica’s Natoya Goule will race from heat six.

The first three finishers in each heat, plus the next six fastest times across the six heats, will qualify for the semi-final.

Women’s 800m Start List For The Heats – World Championships 2022 Day 7

START LIST – HEAT 1

ORDER COUNTRY ATHLETE PB SB

1 GBR Jemma REEKIE 1:56.90 1:58.44

2 ETH Diribe WELTEJI 1:58.28 1:58.28

3 KEN Jarinter Mawia MWASYA 1:59.84 1:59.84

4 URU Déborah RODRÍGUEZ 2:00.20 2:02.53

5 MEX Mariela Luisa REAL 2:00.92 2:02.47

6 JAM Adelle TRACEY 1:59.50 2:00.79

7 CAN Lindsey BUTTERWORTH 1:59.19 1:59.59

8 FIN Eveliina MÄÄTTÄNEN 2:01.14 2:01.14

START LIST – HEAT 2

ORDER COUNTRY ATHLETE PB SB

2 AUS Catriona BISSET 1:58.09 1:58.54

3 ITA Elena BELLÒ 1:58.97 1:58.97

4 SUI Lore HOFFMANN 1:58.50 2:01.25

5 SLO Anita HORVAT 2:00.31 2:00.31

6 GBR Keely HODGKINSON 1:55.88 1:57.20

7 GER Christina HERING 1:59.41 2:00.73

8 SRI Gayanthika ARTIGALA 2:01.44 2:01.44

START LIST – HEAT 3

ORDER COUNTRY ATHLETE PB SB

2 CUB Rose Mary ALMANZA 1:56.28 1:58.60

3 MAR Assia RAZIKI 2:01.44 2:01.44

4 UKR Olha LYAKHOVA 1:58.64 2:00.39

5 USA Athing MU 1:55.04 1:57.01

6 GBR Ellie BAKER 1:59.54 2:00.66

7 UGA Halimah NAKAAYI 1:58.03 1:58.58

8 AUS Tess KIRSOPP-COLE 2:01.40 2:01.40

START LIST – HEAT 4

ORDER COUNTRY ATHLETE PB SB

2 USA Ajee WILSON 1:55.61 1:57.23

3 KEN Naomi KORIR 2:00.06 2:00.06

4 VIN Shafiqua MALONEY 2:01.22 2:01.58

5 GBR Alexandra BELL 1:57.66 2:00.67

6 CAN Addy TOWNSEND 2:01.24 2:01.24

7 FRA Renelle LAMOTE 1:57.98 1:58.48

8 ETH Freweyni HAILU 1:57.57 1:59.39

START LIST – HEAT 5

ORDER COUNTRY ATHLETE PB SB

1 AUS Claudia HOLLINGSWORTH 2:01.60 2:02.34

2 BEN Noélie YARIGO 1:59.12 2:01.01

3 USA Raevyn ROGERS 1:56.81 1:57.96

4 JAM Chrisann GORDON-POWELL 1:59.52 1:59.52

5 BEL Vanessa SCAUNET 2:02.05 2:02.97

6 ETH Habitam ALEMU 1:56.71 2:01.12

7 CAN Madeleine KELLY 1:59.71 1:59.71

8 RSA Prudence SEKGODISO 1:58.41 1:58.41

START LIST – HEAT 6

ORDER COUNTRY ATHLETE PB SB

1 JAM Natoya GOULE 1:56.15 1:58.46

2 NOR Hedda HYNNE 1:58.10 2:00.90

3 JPN Nozomi TANAKA 2:02.36 2:03.10

4 POL Anna WIELGOSZ 1:59.84 1:59.84

5 SLO Jerneja SMONKAR 2:02.30 2:02.30

6 IRL Louise SHANAHAN 1:59.42 1:59.42

7 GER Majtie KOLBERG 1:59.24 2:01.21

8 KEN Mary MORAA 1:57.45 1:57.45