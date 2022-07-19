EUGENE, Oregon (July 19) — The full women’s triple jump final results after the competition that took place on Monday’s Day 4 at the World Athletics Championships 2022 here at the newly renovated Hayward Field on the University of Oregon campus in Eugene. Venezuela’s Yulimar Rojas won her third successive World Athletics Championships triple jump title after bounding out to a world-leading 15.47m (+1.9 m/s).

Rojas, who won world athletics championships titles in 2017 and 2019, overwhelmed the women’s triple field again three years later. The 26-year-old Olympic champion went big in the second round of the competition with her eventual winning mark, and it was followed by jumps of 15.24m and 15.39m in the third and sixth rounds, respectively.

“This is a special competition for me,” said Rojas. “It still hasn’t sunk in yet. I wanted a longer jump, but I am happy to return to this beautiful stadium, to see the crowd.”

Jamaica’s Shanieka Ricketts won her second consecutive silver medal in the event at the world championships, following her second-place finish behind Rojas in Doha in 2019.

Ricketts hopped out to a season-best 14.89m to win a fourth medal at these championships for Jamaica after her compatriots swept the women’s 100m on Sunday.

Save Gold medalist Yulimar Rojas of Venezuela at Oregon22. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images for World Athletics)

Meanwhile, Tori Franklin secured the bronze medal with a season-best jump of 14.72m. It was the United States’ first world athletics championships medal in the women’s event, and she celebrated it with the home crowd at Hayward Field.

Franklin, who missed the final at the Olympic Games in Tokyo last summer, was delighted to be on the medal podium with Rojas and Ricketts.

“It has been a long and tough couple of years for me,” said Franklin. “I have gone through a lot and I am happy that I am finally competing to the best of my ability. It is so tough right now in our event because Rojas is just an amazing jumper.

“Shanieka always comes with this energy. So I feel really blessed right now to be among these special women.”

WOMEN’S TRIPLE JUMP FINAL RESULTS

OFFICIAL RESULT18 Jul 2022, 18:20 PLACE ATHLETE NAT MARK WIND 1 Yulimar ROJAS VEN 15.47 WL 1.9 2 Shanieka RICKETTS JAM 14.89 SB 1.7 3 Tori FRANKLIN USA 14.72 SB 1.8 4 Leyanis PÉREZ HERNÁNDEZ CUB 14.70 PB 1.9 5 Thea LAFOND DMA 14.56 -0.3 6 Keturah ORJI USA 14.49 2.4 7 Kimberly WILLIAMS JAM 14.29 0.1 8 Patrícia MAMONA POR 14.29 2.1 9 Kristiina MÄKELÄ FIN 14.18 -0.9 10 Ana Lucia JOSE TIMA DOM 14.13 1.7 11 Maryna BEKH-ROMANCHUK UKR 13.91 1.2 12 Ackelia SMITH JAM 13.9 1.7