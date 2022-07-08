The World Athletics Doping Review Board (DRB) has agreed that the applications of 18 Russian athletes have met the exceptional eligibility criteria to compete in international competition as neutral athletes (ANA) in 2022 under Eligibility Rule 3.2 while the Russian national federation (RusAF) remains suspended.

They will not, however, be able to compete at the World Athletics Championships Oregon22. Read more: World Athletics Championships Oregon22 Final entry lists now available

In approving these 18 applications, the Doping Review Board noted that, according to World Athletics’ decision of 1 March 2022, all athletes, support personnel and officials from Russia were excluded from all World Athletics Series events for the foreseeable future as a consequence of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Furthermore, the Wanda Diamond League subsequently took the decision to exclude Russian athletes from competing in its meetings. In addition, the Doping Review Board understands that individual organisers of the Continental Tour are not inviting Russian athletes to their meetings. ANA athletes remain eligible to compete in other international competitions to the extent that such competitions are open to athletes from Russia.

The latest 18 athletes who have now met the exceptional eligibility criteria for 2022 are:

Irina Baulina (400m, 400m hurdles)

Arseniy Elfimov (combined events)

Maksim Fediaev (200m, 400m)

Ekaterina Fediaeva (200m, 400m)

Dmitrii Kachanov (pole vault)

Stepan Kekin (combined events)

Evgenii Kunc (1500m, 5000m)

Natalya Leontyeva (5000m, 10,000m, half marathon, cross country)

Liliia Mendaeva (1500m, 3000m, 5000m)

Anna Minullina (3000m)

Ildar Nadyrov (steeplechase, cross country)

Olga Onufrienko (800m, 1500m)

Daria Osipova (sprints, hurdles, relays – U20 only)

Viktor Pintusov (pole vault)

Valeria Putilina (javelin)

Iuliia Sokhatskaia (combined events, long jump)

Elizaveta Tsareva (hammer)

Anna Vikulova (10,000m, half marathon, marathon)

A total of 73 Russian athletes have so far been declared eligible to compete as authorised neutral athletes in 2022. One application has been rejected.

Requirements for ANA athletes

Further to the World Athletics Council decision on 1 December 2021 to approve amendments to the Authorised Neutral Athlete (ANA) programme for 2022 on the recommendation of the Russian Taskforce, the Doping Review Board (DRB) reviewed and revised the process and the criteria for ANA applications.

Athletes will need to follow the procedures set out in the guidance documents and all applications must be forwarded to World Athletics through RusAF.

Applications must be submitted no later than four weeks before the entry deadline for the international competition for which eligibility is sought and the Doping Review Board may require an applicant to undergo additional testing prior to granting him or her ANA status.

2022 authorised neutral athletes

Announced on 22 January: Dina Aleksandrova (800m, 1500m, 5000m), Svetlana Aplachkina (1500m, 3000m, 5000m), Yelizaveta Bondarenko (pole vault), Aleksandr Buyanovskiy (400m), Vera Chalaya (400m hurdles, 400m), Timofey Chalyy (400m hurdles, 400m), Alexey Fyodorov (triple jump), Ilya Ivanyuk (high jump), Polina Knoroz (pole vault), Mariya Kochanova (high jump), Aleksandr Komarov (decathlon, heptathlon), Kseniya Labygina (60m hurdles), Mariya Lasitskene (high jump), Artyom Makarenko (combined events, 60m hurdles, 110m hurdles), Polina Miller (400m), Vasiliy Mizinov (race walking), Valeriy Pronkin (hammer), Anzhelika Sidorova (pole vault), Oleg Spiridonov (60m hurdles, 110m hurdles), Natalya Spiridonova (long jump, high jump), Yaroslav Tkalich (sprints, 400m or less), Anna Tropina (3000m steeplechase, 1500m, 5000m, cross country).

Announced on 17 February: Veronika Arkhipova (400m or less), Rinas Akhmadeyev (3000m, 5000m, 10,000m, half marathon), Semen Borodayev (shot put, discus), Iurii (Yuri) Chechun (marathon), Elvira Chepareva (Khasanova) (race walk), Aksana Gataullina (pole vault), Darya Golubechkova (race walk), Dmitriy Gramachkov (race walk), Konstantin Kholmogorov (800m), Stepan Kiselev (marathon), Kristina Koroleva (high jump), Mikhail Kulkov (marathon), Aleksandr Lesnoy (shot put), Denis Lukyanov (hammer), Alena Lutkovskaia (pole vault), Alena Lysenko (hammer), Kristina Makarenko, née Sivkova (50m, 100m, 200m), Timur Morgunov (pole vault), Olga Mullina (pole vault), Sofiya Palkina (hammer), Yekaterina Petrova (5000m race walk, 10,000m race walk), Mariya Privalova (triple jump, long jump), Andrey Romanov (hammer), Yelena Sborets (race walk), Nadezhda Sergeeva (race walk), Konstantin Shabanov (60m hurdles, 110m hurdles), Fedor Shutov (marathon, half marathon), Kirill Shutov (race walk), Yelena Sokolova (long jump), Snezhana Trofimets (shot put), Yuliya Turova (race walk), Matvey Tychinkin (high jump), Viktoriya Vaseykina (heptathlon, pentathlon)

