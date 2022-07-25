The complete medal table standings from the World Athletics Championships 2022 after 10 days of competition at Hayward Field on the campus of the University of Oregon from 15-24 July.

Which country won the most medals at the 2022 World Athletics Championships?

The United States topped the medal table standings with 33 medals overall, which included 13 golds, 9 silvers, and 11 bronze medals. The total is also the most by any country at a single World Athletics Championships.

Ethiopia, with 10 medals overall finished second in the standings after collecting four gold medals, two silvers, and two bronze, the same amount of total medals collected by Jamaica which ended with two golds, seven silvers, and one bronze.

Kenya, also with 10 tallied medals, finished fourth. The Africans finished with a pair of golds, five silvers, and three bronze.

The Republic of China completed the top five with six medals in total, including two gold medals, one silver, and three bronze medals.

The United States, which is hosting the World Athletics Championships for the first time, also dominated the points overall with 328, with Jamaica second with 111, Ethiopia (106) and Kenya (104).

USA also won the inaugural team trophy, the first time a team champion has officially been recognized by World Athletics.

World Athletics Championships 2022 Medal Table Standings

Medal Table RANK COUNTRY G S B TOTAL 1 United States 13 9 11 33 2 Ethiopia 4 4 2 10 3 Jamaica 2 7 1 10 4 Kenya 2 5 3 10 5 Pr Of China 2 1 3 6 6 Australia 2 0 1 3 7 Peru 2 0 0 2 8 Poland 1 3 0 4 9 Canada 1 2 1 4 9 Japan 1 2 1 4 11 Great Britain & N.I. 1 1 5 7 12 Norway 1 1 1 3 13 Dominican Republic 1 1 0 2 13 Grenada 1 1 0 2 13 Nigeria 1 1 0 2 16 Belgium 1 0 2 3 16 Sweden 1 0 2 3 16 Uganda 1 0 2 3 19 Brazil 1 0 1 2 19 Germany 1 0 1 2 19 Italy 1 0 1 2 22 Bahamas 1 0 0 1 22 France 1 0 0 1 22 Kazakhstan 1 0 0 1 22 Morocco 1 0 0 1 22 Portugal 1 0 0 1 22 Qatar 1 0 0 1 22 Slovenia 1 0 0 1 22 Venezuela 1 0 0 1 30 Netherlands 0 3 1 4 31 Lithuania 0 1 1 2 31 Ukraine 0 1 1 2 33 Algeria 0 1 0 1 33 Burkina Faso 0 1 0 1 33 Croatia 0 1 0 1 33 Greece 0 1 0 1 33 India 0 1 0 1 33 Korea 0 1 0 1 39 Spain 0 0 2 2 40 Barbados 0 0 1 1 40 Czech Republic 0 0 1 1 40 Israel 0 0 1 1 40 Philippines 0 0 1 1 40 Puerto Rico 0 0 1 1 40 Switzerland 0 0 1 1

World Athletics Championships 2022 Placing Table Standings

Placing table RANK COUNTRY 1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th 6th 7th 8th TOTAL 1 UNITED STATES 13 9 11 5 6 12 1 8 328 2 JAMAICA 2 7 1 2 3 3 4 0 110 3 ETHIOPIA 4 4 2 3 2 2 1 3 106 4 KENYA 2 5 3 3 2 2 2 2 104 5 GREAT BRITAIN & N.I. 1 1 5 1 3 1 1 1 68 6 CANADA 1 2 1 3 2 3 1 1 63 6 PR OF CHINA 2 1 3 1 2 2 1 1 63 8 POLAND 1 3 0 3 1 0 0 1 49 9 AUSTRALIA 2 0 1 1 3 1 2 1 47 9 NETHERLANDS 0 3 1 3 0 1 1 0 47 11 JAPAN 1 2 1 1 0 1 1 2 40 12 ITALY 1 0 1 3 1 0 2 2 39 13 BRAZIL 1 0 1 1 1 1 3 2 34 14 FRANCE 1 0 0 2 2 1 1 1 32 14 GERMANY 1 0 1 1 2 1 1 0 32 14 SWEDEN 1 0 2 1 1 1 0 0 32 17 SPAIN 0 0 2 1 2 1 1 1 31 18 BELGIUM 1 0 2 0 1 1 0 0 27 19 NORWAY 1 1 1 0 0 0 1 1 24 20 NIGERIA 1 1 0 1 0 1 0 0 23 21 DOMINICAN REPUBLIC 1 1 0 0 1 1 0 0 22 21 UKRAINE 0 1 1 1 0 0 1 2 22 23 UGANDA 1 0 2 0 0 0 0 1 21 24 GRENADA 1 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 19 25 SWITZERLAND 0 0 1 0 1 1 1 3 18 26 GREECE 0 1 0 1 1 0 0 0 16 26 PERU 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 16 26 PORTUGAL 1 0 0 0 1 1 0 1 16 29 CUBA 0 0 0 2 0 1 1 0 15 29 SLOVENIA 1 0 0 1 0 0 1 0 15 31 KAZAKHSTAN 1 0 0 0 0 0 2 1 13 31 LITHUANIA 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 13 33 SOUTH AFRICA 0 0 0 0 2 1 0 1 12 34 ALGERIA 0 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 11 34 CROATIA 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 1 11 34 ERITREA 0 0 0 1 1 0 1 0 11 34 INDIA 0 1 0 0 0 0 2 0 11 34 PUERTO RICO 0 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 11 39 BAHAMAS 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 10 40 ECUADOR 0 0 0 1 1 0 0 0 9 40 FINLAND 0 0 0 0 0 2 1 1 9 40 NEW ZEALAND 0 0 0 1 0 0 2 0 9 43 CZECH REPUBLIC 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 2 8 43 MOROCCO 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 8 43 QATAR 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 8 43 VENEZUELA 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 8 47 BARBADOS 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 7 47 BURKINA FASO 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 7 47 KOREA 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 7 47 TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 0 7 51 BOTSWANA 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 6 51 ISRAEL 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 6 51 PHILIPPINES 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 6 54 BAHRAIN 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 5 54 ESTONIA 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 1 5 54 GUATEMALA 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 5 54 LIBERIA 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 5 54 NIGER 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 5 54 ROMANIA 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 5 60 ALBANIA 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 4 60 Commonwealth of DOMINICA 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 4 60 GHANA 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 4 60 HUNGARY 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 4 60 PAKISTAN 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 4 60 UZBEKISTAN 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 4 66 LATVIA 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 3 67 COTE D’IVOIRE 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 2 67 MOLDOVA 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 2 67 MEXICO 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 2 67 PANAMA 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 2 67 SERBIA 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 2 67 TANZANIA 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 2 73 COLOMBIA 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 73 IRELAND 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 73 SAMOA 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 73 TURKEY 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1