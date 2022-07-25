World Athletics Championships 2022 final medal standings and points total
The complete medal table standings from the World Athletics Championships 2022 after 10 days of competition at Hayward Field on the campus of the University of Oregon from 15-24 July.

Which country won the most medals at the 2022 World Athletics Championships?

The United States topped the medal table standings with 33 medals overall, which included 13 golds, 9 silvers, and 11 bronze medals. The total is also the most by any country at a single World Athletics Championships.

Ethiopia, with 10 medals overall finished second in the standings after collecting four gold medals, two silvers, and two bronze, the same amount of total medals collected by Jamaica which ended with two golds, seven silvers, and one bronze.

Kenya, also with 10 tallied medals, finished fourth. The Africans finished with a pair of golds, five silvers, and three bronze.

The Republic of China completed the top five with six medals in total, including two gold medals, one silver, and three bronze medals.

The United States, which is hosting the World Athletics Championships for the first time, also dominated the points overall with 328, with Jamaica second with 111, Ethiopia (106) and Kenya (104).

USA also won the inaugural team trophy, the first time a team champion has officially been recognized by World Athletics.

World Athletics Championships 2022 Medal Table Standings

Medal Table
RANKCOUNTRYGSBTOTAL
1United States1391133
2Ethiopia44210
3Jamaica27110
4Kenya25310
5Pr Of China2136
6Australia2013
7Peru2002
8Poland1304
9Canada1214
9Japan1214
11Great Britain & N.I.1157
12Norway1113
13Dominican Republic1102
13Grenada1102
13Nigeria1102
16Belgium1023
16Sweden1023
16Uganda1023
19Brazil1012
19Germany1012
19Italy1012
22Bahamas1001
22France1001
22Kazakhstan1001
22Morocco1001
22Portugal1001
22Qatar1001
22Slovenia1001
22Venezuela1001
30Netherlands0314
31Lithuania0112
31Ukraine0112
33Algeria0101
33Burkina Faso0101
33Croatia0101
33Greece0101
33India0101
33Korea0101
39Spain0022
40Barbados0011
40Czech Republic0011
40Israel0011
40Philippines0011
40Puerto Rico0011
40Switzerland0011

World Athletics Championships 2022 Placing Table Standings

Placing table
RANKCOUNTRY1st2nd3rd4th5th6th7th8thTOTAL
1UNITED STATES13911561218328
2JAMAICA27123340110
3ETHIOPIA44232213106
4KENYA25332222104
5GREAT BRITAIN & N.I.1151311168
6CANADA1213231163
6PR OF CHINA2131221163
8POLAND1303100149
9AUSTRALIA2011312147
9NETHERLANDS0313011047
11JAPAN1211011240
12ITALY1013102239
13BRAZIL1011113234
14FRANCE1002211132
14GERMANY1011211032
14SWEDEN1021110032
17SPAIN0021211131
18BELGIUM1020110027
19NORWAY1110001124
20NIGERIA1101010023
21DOMINICAN REPUBLIC1100110022
21UKRAINE0111001222
23UGANDA1020000121
24GRENADA1100100019
25SWITZERLAND0010111318
26GREECE0101100016
26PERU2000000016
26PORTUGAL1000110116
29CUBA0002011015
29SLOVENIA1001001015
31KAZAKHSTAN1000002113
31LITHUANIA0110000013
33SOUTH AFRICA0000210112
34ALGERIA0100100011
34CROATIA0100010111
34ERITREA0001101011
34INDIA0100002011
34PUERTO RICO0011000011
39BAHAMAS1000001010
40ECUADOR000110009
40FINLAND000002119
40NEW ZEALAND000100209
43CZECH REPUBLIC001000028
43MOROCCO100000008
43QATAR100000008
43VENEZUELA100000008
47BARBADOS001000017
47BURKINA FASO010000007
47KOREA010000007
47TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO000011007
51BOTSWANA000002006
51ISRAEL001000006
51PHILIPPINES001000006
54BAHRAIN000100005
54ESTONIA000000215
54GUATEMALA000100005
54LIBERIA000100005
54NIGER000100005
54ROMANIA000001105
60ALBANIA000010004
60Commonwealth of DOMINICA000010004
60GHANA000010004
60HUNGARY000010004
60PAKISTAN000010004
60UZBEKISTAN000010004
66LATVIA000001003
67COTE D’IVOIRE000000102
67MOLDOVA000000102
67MEXICO000000102
67PANAMA000000102
67SERBIA000000102
67TANZANIA000000102
73COLOMBIA000000011
73IRELAND000000011
73SAMOA000000011
73TURKEY000000011

Simone Goss has been with World-Track since 2003 and has done outstanding work at the back end to help out with traveling and other meeting related activities. Goss has also done work for SportingEagles, Blaze News and other media outlets.

