OREGON (July 18) —— The following are the results from Day 3 at the World Athletics Championships 2022 at Hayward Field on the campus of the University of Oregon in Eugene, on Sunday (17). Jamaica, led by Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce swept the women’s 100m, Grant Holloway retained his 110m hurdles crown, while Ryan Crouser finally got his hands on the world title after topping the defending champion and countryman, Joe Kovacs in the shot put.

USA athletics dominated the fourth day of action on Sunday after winning four of the seven gold medals on offer. Three of the four golds came in field event competitions, as Crouser threw a championships record mark of 22.94 meters to defeat Kovacs (22.89m) in a very spirited men’s Shot Put battle, while Brooke Anderson won the women’s hammer title with 78.96m effort in the last round of the contest.

Also in field event competition on Day 3, Olympic champion Katie Nageotte led a 1-2 finish for the US in the women’s pole vault with both athletes clearing a world lead 4.85m. Read more: Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce runs 10.67, leads another Jamaican 100m clean sweep – World Championships 2022

On the track, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce won a fifth women’s world championships 100m title in 10.67 seconds and led a Jamaican clean sweep with Shericka Jackson and Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah getting the silver and bronze medals, respectively.

Grant Holloway won the men’s 110m hurdles in 13.03 secs –beating countryman Trey Cunningham (13.08) after Olympic champion Hansle Parchment got injured during the pre-race warmup and world leader Devon Allen got disqualified for false-starting.

Uganda’s Joshua Cheptegei retained his world 10,000m title with a 27:27.43 performance. Read more: Joshua Cheptegei repeats as World 10,000m Champion; Ingebrigtsen advanced in 1500m – Day 3

World Athletics Championships 2022 results – Day 3

100 METRES WOMEN

WIND: +0.8

RESULT

POS COUNTRY ATHLETE MARK

1 JAM Shelly-Ann FRASER-PRYCE 10.67 CR

2 JAM Shericka JACKSON 10.73 PB

3 JAM Elaine THOMPSON-HERAH 10.81

4 GBR Dina ASHER-SMITH 10.83 =NR

5 SUI Mujinga KAMBUNDJI 10.91

6 USA Aleia HOBBS 10.92

7 CIV Marie-Josée TA LOU 10.93

8 USA Melissa JEFFERSON 11.03

110 METRES HURDLES MEN

WIND: +1.2

RESULT

POS COUNTRY ATHLETE MARK REACTION TIME

1 USA Grant HOLLOWAY 13.03 0.124

2 USA Trey CUNNINGHAM 13.08 0.109

3 ESP Asier MARTÍNEZ 13.17 PB 0.126

4 POL Damian CZYKIER 13.32 0.14

5 GBR Joshua ZELLER 13.33 0.145

BAR Shane BRATHWAITE DQ 0.108

USA Devon ALLEN DQ 0.099

JAM Hansle PARCHMENT DNS

10,000 METRES MEN

RESULT

POS COUNTRY ATHLETE MARK

1 UGA Joshua CHEPTEGEI 27:27.43 SB

2 KEN Stanley Waithaka MBURU 27:27.90 SB

3 UGA Jacob KIPLIMO 27:27.97 SB

4 USA Grant FISHER 27:28.14

5 ETH Selemon BAREGA 27:28.39

6 CAN Mohammed AHMED 27:30.27

7 ETH Berihu AREGAWI 27:31.00

8 KEN Daniel MATEIKO 27:33.57 SB

9 USA Joe KLECKER 27:38.73 SB

10 BEL Isaac KIMELI 27:43.50 SB

11 FRA Jimmy GRESSIER 27:44.55

12 USA Sean MCGORTY 27:46.30

13 ESP Carlos MAYO 27:50.61

14 ETH Tadese WORKU 27:51.25

15 KEN Rodgers KWEMOI 27:52.26

16 BDI Rodrigue KWIZERA 28:01.49

17 ERI Habtom SAMUEL 28:01.81

18 BDI Egide NTAKARUTIMANA 28:24.07

19 AUS Jack RAYNER 28:24.12

20 JPN Ren TAZAWA 28:24.25

21 MAR Zouhair TALBI 28:28.69

22 JPN Tatsuhiko ITO 28:57.85

23 GBR Patrick DEVER 29:13.88

24 UGA Stephen KISSA 29:21.10 SB

HAMMER THROW WOMEN

RESULT

POS COUNTRY ATHLETE MARK

1 USA Brooke ANDERSEN 78.96

2 CAN Camryn ROGERS 75.52

3 USA Janee’ KASSANAVOID 74.86

4 ITA Sara FANTINI 73.18

5 CAN Jillian WEIR 72.41

6 ROU Bianca Florentina GHELBER 72.26

7 FIN Silja KOSONEN 70.81

8 CHN Na LUO 70.42

9 SWE Grete AHLBERG 70.11

10 FIN Krista TERVO 69.04

11 AZE Hanna SKYDAN 69.01

12 USA Annette Nneka ECHIKUNWOKE 68.12

POLE VAULT WOMEN

RESULT

POS COUNTRY ATHLETE MARK

1 USA Katie NAGEOTTE 4.85 WL

2 USA Sandi MORRIS 4.85 WL

3 AUS Nina KENNEDY 4.80 SB

4 SLO Tina ŠUTEJ 4.7

5 GRE Aikaterini STEFANIDI 4.70 SB

6 FIN Wilma MURTO 4.60 =SB

6 CHN Ling LI 4.60 SB

8 SUI Angelica MOSER 4.6

9 CAN Anicka NEWELL 4.45

10 GER Jacqueline OTCHERE 4.45

11 FRA Ninon CHAPELLE 4.45

12 USA Gabriela LEON 4.3

13 CHN Huiqin XU 4.3

NZL Olivia MCTAGGART NM

FRA Margot CHEVRIER NM

SHOT PUT MEN

RESULT

POS COUNTRY ATHLETE MARK

1 USA Ryan CROUSER 22.94 CR

2 USA Joe KOVACS 22.89 SB

3 USA Josh AWOTUNDE 22.29 PB

4 NZL Tom WALSH 22.08

5 BRA Darlan ROMANI 21.92

6 CRO Filip MIHALJEVIĆ 21.82

7 NZL Jacko GILL 21.4

8 USA Adrian PIPERI 20.93

9 ITA Nick PONZIO 20.81

10 NOR Marcus THOMSEN 20.66

11 NGR Chukwuebuka Cornnell ENEKWECHI 20.65

12 MEX Uziel MUÑOZ 20.01

