EUGENE, Oregon (July 16) — Results from finals only on Day 2 at the World Athletics Championships 2022 here at Hayward Field in Oregon, on Saturday (16). Fred Kerley clocked 9.86 secs to lead an American medal sweep in the men’s 100m, Jianan Wang stole the long jump title with a final round mark of 8.36m, while Paweł Fajdek won a fifth successive world Hammer throw title with a world-leading 81.98m.

The second day of the championships was again exciting with the United States grabbing two gold medals to delight the home supporters. Read more: [Watch video] Fred Kerley strikes gold, USA sweep men’s 100m final at World Athletics Championships

Olympic silver medalist Kerley took the men’s 100m over his teammates Marvin Bracy (9.88) and Trayvon Bromell (9.88), while Chase Ealey used a first-round throw of 20.49m to strike gold for the USA in the women’s Shot Put.

Ealey edged out the defending champion Lijiao Gong (20.39m) and Netherlands’ Jessica Schilder who threw a national record of 19.77m for third.

Also on the track, world record holder Letesenbet Gidey of Ethiopia won the women’s 10,000m with a world-leading time of 30:09.94, with defending champion Sifan Hassan finishing just outside the medals in fourth place.

World Athletics Championships 2022 results day 2 – Finals Only

100 METRES MEN

WIND: -0.1

POS COUNTRY ATHLETE MARK

1 USA Fred KERLEY 9.86

2 USA Marvin BRACY 9.88

3 USA Trayvon BROMELL 9.88

4 JAM Oblique SEVILLE 9.97

5 RSA Akani SIMBINE 10.01

6 USA Christian COLEMAN 10.01

7 JPN Abdul Hakim SANI BROWN 10.06

8 CAN Aaron BROWN 10.07

10,000 METRES WOMEN

POS COUNTRY ATHLETE MARK

1 ETH Letesenbet GIDEY 30:09.94 WL

2 KEN Hellen OBIRI 30:10.02 PB

3 KEN Margaret Chelimo KIPKEMBOI 30:10.07 PB

4 NED Sifan HASSAN 30:10.56 SB

5 ERI Rahel DANIEL 30:12.15 NR

6 ETH Ejgayehu TAYE 30:12.45 PB

7 KAZ Caroline Chepkoech KIPKIRUI 30:17.64 NR

8 ETH Bosena MULATIE 30:17.77 PB

9 USA Karissa SCHWEIZER 30:18.05 PB

10 GBR Eilish MCCOLGAN 30:34.60

11 GBR Jessica JUDD 30:35.93 PB

12 JPN Ririka HIRONAKA 30:39.71 PB

13 USA Alicia MONSON 30:59.85

14 UGA Stella CHESANG 31:01.04 NR

15 USA Natosha ROGERS 31:10.57 PB

16 UGA Mercyline CHELANGAT 31:28.26 SB

17 RSA Dominique SCOTT 31:40.73

18 ERI Dolshi TESFU 31:49.29 SB

19 JPN Rino GOSHIMA 32:08.68

KEN Sheila Chepkirui KIPROTICH DNS

LONG JUMP MEN

POS COUNTRY ATHLETE MARK WIND

1 CHN Jianan WANG 8.36m SB 0.5

2 GRE Miltiadis TENTOGLOU 8.32 0.5

3 SUI Simon EHAMMER 8.16 0.5

4 CUB Maykel MASSÓ 8.15 SB 0.5

5 USA Steffin MCCARTER 8.04 0.3

6 USA Marquis DENDY 8.02 0

7 IND . SREESHANKAR 7.96 0.4

8 ESP Eusebio CÁCERES 7.93 0.3

9 JAM Wayne PINNOCK 7.88 0.5

10 JPN Yuki HASHIOKA 7.86 0.4

11 SWE Thobias MONTLER 7.81 -0.7

12 AUS Henry FRAYNE 7.8 0.2

SHOT PUT WOMEN

POS COUNTRY ATHLETE MARK

1 USA Chase EALEY 20.49m

2 CHN Lijiao GONG 20.39 SB

3 NED Jessica SCHILDER 19.77 NR

4 CAN Sarah MITTON 19.77

5 POR Auriol DONGMO 19.62

6 CHN Jiayuan SONG 19.57

7 NZL Maddison-Lee WESCHE 19.50 PB

8 USA Jessica WOODARD 18.67

9 USA Maggie EWEN 18.64

10 JAM Danniel THOMAS-DODD 18.29

11 SWE Fanny ROOS 18.27

12 SWE Axelina JOHANSSON 17.6

HAMMER THROW MEN

POS COUNTRY ATHLETE MARK

1 POL Paweł FAJDEK 81.98 WL

2 POL Wojciech NOWICKI 81.03

3 NOR Eivind HENRIKSEN 80.87 SB

4 FRA Quentin BIGOT 80.24

5 HUN Bence HALÁSZ 80.15 PB

6 USA Rudy WINKLER 78.99

7 UKR Mykhaylo KOKHAN 78.83 SB

8 USA Daniel HAUGH 78.1

9 GRE Christos FRANTZESKAKIS 77.04

10 CHI Humberto MANSILLA 73.91

11 GBR Nick MILLER 73.74

12 USA Alex YOUNG 73.6

