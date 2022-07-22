World Athletics Championships 2022 TV schedule today and how to watch Day 8 on July 22

EUGENE, Oregon (July 22) — The following is the order of events, start lists, and the World Athletics Championships 2022 TV schedule today (22) here at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon. You can follow live results updates here, while you can watch all the live streaming coverage on the World Athletics Youtube Facebook channels, as well as on Peacock TV (in the USA).

There is a brief morning session on Day 8 on Thursday with the women coming out early (6:15 am local time) at 9:15 am ET to contest the 35 Kilometres race walk final. Read more: Men’s 5000m heats results at the World Athletics Championships 2022 – July 21

Action in the afternoon session will start at 8:05 pm ET with the pole vault qualification round which will see Sweden’s world record holder and Olympic champion Armand “Mondo” Duplantis looking to win his first world championships title after finishing with a silver medal at the 2019 edition in Doha.

Live action on the track will get underway at 8:40 pm ET with the heats of the women’s 4x100m relay, followed by the men’s sections, starting at 9:05 pm ET.

Four finals, including three on the track, are slated for the eighth day, including the women’s 400m hurdles final, which will feature Olympic champion and world record holder Sydney McLaughlin of USA, teammate and defending world champion Dalilah Muhammad and Dutch European star and Olympic bronze medalist Femke Bol.

Live streaming and TV coverage of this race will take place at 10:50 pm ET and this is an event you will not want to miss, as it potentially could produce another world record, which currently sits at 51.41 seconds and is owned by USA’s McLaughlin.

The women’s and men’s 400m finals at 10:15 pm and 10:35 pm ET are the other finals taking place on Day 8, while the women’s 800m semi-final heats are also slated to take place tonight.

DAY 8 MORNING SESSION LOCAL TIME MY TIME SEX EVENT ROUND 6:15 9:15 W 35 Kilometres Race Walk Final Startlist

AFTERNOON SESSION LOCAL TIME MY TIME SEX EVENT ROUND 17:05 20:05 M Pole Vault Qualification Startlist 17:40 20:40 W 4×100 Metres Relay Heats Startlist 18:05 21:05 M 4×100 Metres Relay Heats Startlist 18:20 21:20 W Javelin Throw Final Startlist 18:35 21:35 W 800 Metres Semi-Final Startlist 19:15 22:15 W 400 Metres Final Startlist 19:35 22:35 M 400 Metres Final Startlist 19:50 22:50 W 400 Metres Hurdles Final Startlist