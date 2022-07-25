World Athletics announced today the entry standards for the 10,000m, marathon, combined events, and race walk at the World Athletics Championships 2023 in Budapest, which will be held from 19-27 August 2023. Read more: 2024 Paris Olympics to have repechage round instead of “fastest losers” qualifying scheme

10,000m (Event quota = 27 athletes per gender): Men, 27:10.00 / Women, 30:40.00; qualification window, 31-Jan-2022 –> 30-Jul-2023

It is also possible to qualify in a road race (27:10 for men and 30:40 for women) if the race is a World Athletics Label event meeting all appropriate technical standards. Road race marks have never before been used for World Athletics Championships qualifying for a track event.

Marathon (Event quota = 100 athletes per gender): Men, 2:09:00 / Women, 2:28:00; qualification window, 01-Dec-2021 –> 30-May-2023

Also, the top five finishers at World Athletics Platinum Label marathons held during the qualification period and the winners of the Gold Label marathons held in 2023 are all considered qualified in the marathon. This allows top finishers in tactical races, or those contested on difficult courses, to also be qualified regardless of their finish times.

All athletes who achieve the entry standards and who are selected by their national federations for the 2023 World Athletics Championships (subject to the three per country limitation), will be allowed to compete. The remaining quota places will be filled using the World Athletics ranking points system.

World Athletics Championships 2023 Entry standards

Men Event (quota) Women 27:10.00 / 27:10 10,000m (27) 30:40.00 / 30:40 2:09:40 Marathon (100) 2:28:00 8460 Decathlon / heptathlon (24) 6480 1:20:10 20km race walk (50) 1:29:20 2:29:40 35km race walk (50) 2:51:30

World Athletics Championships 2023 Qualification window

10,000m, 20km race walk & combined events: 31 January 2022-30 July 2023 Marathon and 35km race walk: 1 December 2021-30 May 2023 All other events: 31 July 2022-30 July 2023

World Athletics Championships 2023 10,000m

It is possible to qualify for the 10,000m through a 10km performance, and for world ranking purposes, the 10km road event is considered equal to the 10,000m.

In addition, the top eight athletes in the cross country rankings not qualified through entry standards or 10,000m world ranking, will be considered qualified for the 10,000m.



World Athletics Championships 2023 Marathon

The top five finishers at the Platinum Label marathons held during the qualification period and the winners of the Gold Label marathons held in 2023 are all considered qualified in the marathon.

The detailed qualification system and the entry standards for the remaining events are currently being established and will follow when approved by Council.