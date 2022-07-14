EUGENE, Oregon (July 14) —— The men’s 100 meters start list for the Preliminary Round of the World Athletics Championships 2022 which will be held at Hayward Field here in Eugene, Oregon from 15-24 July. Read more: When is the World Athletics Championships 2022 and How to watch it?

The first round of the event, which will go off in the morning session on Day 1 at the championships, is used to select the remaining 14 sprinters who will complete the field for the opening heats which will take place on Friday during the evening session.

There are four heats in the preliminary round of the men’s 100m with the top four runners in each race, plus the next six fastest times advancing to the next round of the competition to join the already qualified athletes who met the qualifying standards.

Emanuel Archibald of Guyana who also featured in the preliminary round of the men’s 100m at the Olympics in Tokyo before dropping out of the competition after the heats, starts as the first among the entrants in the early round with a personal best of 10.18 seconds, set at a meet in Kingston, Jamaica in April.

World Athletics Championships men’s 100m Preliminary Round start list

START LIST – HEAT 1

ORDER COUNTRY ATHLETE PB SB

2 PAR Cesar ALMIRON 10.38 10.43

3 BIZ Shaun GILL 10.57 10.57

4 FSM Scott James FITI 11.1 11.76

5 TJK Ildar AKHMADIEV 10.37 10.37

6 MDV Hassan SAAID 10.33 –

7 LBN Noureddine HADID 10.41 10.74

8 BHU Mipham Yoezer GURUNG 12.05 –

START LIST – HEAT 2

ORDER COUNTRY ATHLETE PB SB

2 TUV Karalo Hepoiteloto MAIBUCA 11.42 11.79

3 INA Lalu Muhammad ZOHRI 10.03 10.59

4 PLW Ignacio BLALUK 12.02 12.02

5 TGA Nehumi TUIHALAMAKA – –

6 BAN Imranur RAHMAN 10.32 10.43

7 LBA Ahmed AMAAR 10.42 10.63

8 GAM Ebrahima CAMARA 10.15 10.15

START LIST – HEAT 3

ORDER COUNTRY ATHLETE PB SB

2 SMR Francesco SANSOVINI 10.47 10.47

3 GUI Boubacar BARRY 11.06 11.12

4 KIR Lataisi MWEA 11.21 11.25

5 ASA Nathan CRUMPTON 11.27 –

6 IRQ Hussein Ali AL KHAFAJI 10.32 10.42

7 GIB Craig GILL 11.23 –

8 COD Lionel Tshimanga MUTEBA 10.46 10.5

START LIST – HEAT 4

ORDER COUNTRY ATHLETE PB SB

2 GUY Emanuel ARCHIBALD 10.18 10.18

3 AFG Said GILANI 11.13 11.56

4 COK Tikove PIIRA 11.52 –

5 HON Melique GARCIA 10.5 10.84

6 ART Dorian KELETELA 10.27 10.47

7 JOR Omar ABUROUSS 11.03 –

8 FIJ Ratu Banuve TABAKAUCORO 10.2 10.56