With one week to go before the first event, World Athletics released the final entry lists for the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 which confirmed that more than 1900 athletes from 192 teams will be in action at Eugene’s Hayward Field between 15-24 July.

Of the 43 individual winners from the 2019 edition, 37 will defend their titles in Oregon. In addition, the final entry list also sees 42 individual gold medalists from last year’s Olympic Games in Tokyo heading to Oregon in search of more major championships glory. Read more: Complete World Athletics Championships 2022 schedule and event times

American sprint icon Allyson Felix, the most decorated athlete in World Championships history, will have the opportunity of increasing her record tally. Felix, who announced that she will retire from athletics competition at the end of the season, finished sixth in the women’s 400m at the USATF Outdoor Championships 2022 last month.

This means the 36-year-old will get the chance to add to her 18 World Championships medals (13 gold, three silver and two bronze) after she was been named as part of USA’s mixed 4x400m squad.

The Australian team features the oldest and youngest athletes of the entire championships. 49-year-old Kelly Ruddick is entered for the 35km race walk, while 17-year-old Claudia Hollingsworth will contest the 800m. Ruddick will become the oldest ever athlete to compete in a women’s discipline at the World Championships.

Official start lists will become available after the technical meeting on the eve of the championships.

World Athletics Release

