After a successful and exciting World Athletics Championships 2022 in Eugene, Oregon, earlier this month, the focus now switches to the rising superstars, and the final entry lists for the World Athletics U20 Championships Cali 22 are now confirmed.

The final lists were published on Thursday (28), and it shows that more than 1500 athletes from 145 teams are set to compete at the Pascual Guerrero Olympic Stadium between 1-6 August.

Several athletes who competed at the recently concluded world championships at Hayward Field from 15-24 July, will be in action at the World Athletics U20 Championships Cali 22, while a few reigning champions from the last edition in Nairobi, Kenya, in 2021 are returning to defend their world titles as well.

Final entry lists published for World Athletics U20 Championships Cali 22



Download:

• Entries by event and season’s best

• Entries by event and country

• Entries by country and event



The World Athletics U20 Championships returns in Cali, Colombia, just one year after the last edition in Nairobi, Kenya. As a result, 16 individual world U20 champions were eligible to defend their titles and of those, eight will be in action at the Pascual Guerrero Olympic Stadium.

Defending champions include Jamaica’s Tina Clayton (100m), South Africa’s Mine de Klerk (shot put), France’s Erwan Konate (long jump), and Botswana’s Letsile Tebogo (100m).

Tina Clayton has been in top form this season in the 100m again and clocked 10.96 seconds in her last outing. The time is the second-fastest U20 performance this year behind USA’s Tamari Davis (10.91).

On the men’s side, Letsile Tebogo set a new World U20 record of 9.94 seconds in Eugene, Oregon, on 15 July.

France’s Erwan Konate is ranked 5th this year in the men’s U20 long jump with 7.93m, while Miné De Klerk of South Africa leads the shot put (17.19m) and is ranked seventh in the discus with 54.22m this year.

For 15 athletes, their road to Cali has gone via Eugene, where they recently competed at the World Athletics Championships Oregon22.

Official start lists will become available after the technical meeting on the eve of the championships.

