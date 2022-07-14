EUGENE, Oregon (July 14) — The men’s 3000m Steeplechase start list for the heats on Day 1 at the World Athletics Championships 2022 at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, on Friday (15).

The top three finishers in each of the three heats, plus the next six fastest times across the three races will qualify for the final. Read more: When is the World Athletics Championships 2022 and How to watch it?

Olympic champion Morocco’s Soufiane El Bakkali will start from the first heat where he will look to improve on the bronze medal from the last world championships in Doha in 2019.

The world leader with 7:58.28, won both of his races in the Diamond League this season in Doha and at home in Rabat, and he will aim to navigate through the first round with minimum effort in the evening session on Friday.

Ethiopia’s Lamecha Girma, the second fastest this season and the only other runner to break eight minutes this year at 7:58.68, will start from the second heat when he will line up against the two-time defending champion Conseslus Kipruto of Kenya.

Olympic bronze medalist Benjamin Kigen, who was sixth in Doha in 2019, has had a slow start to his campaign, but the Kenyan will be hoping to find his best form in Eugene where the medals are being handed out. Kigen will start from heat three where he will face the 2016 Olympic silver medalist and 2017 World Championships bronze medalist, Evan Jager of the USA.

Hillary Bor, the fastest American in the men’s 3000m steeplechase this year at 8:12.19, and USA champion on this same track last month, will start his medal hunt from heat two while his teammate Benard Keter, the Tokyo finalist last summer, will race against El Bakkali in the first section.

World Championships start list – Men’s 3000m Steeplechase start list for the heats

START LIST – HEAT 1

ORDER COUNTRY ATHLETE PB || SB

1 MAR Soufiane EL BAKKALI 7:58.15 7:58.28

2 BEL Tim VAN DE VELDE 8:24.56 8:24.56

3 AUS Ben BUCKINGHAM 8:19.79 8:19.79

4 USA Benard KETER 8:17.31 8:19.16

5 ALG Bilal TABTI 8:20.20 8:20.71

6 KEN Leonard Kipkemoi BETT 8:08.61 8:12.34

7 ETH Getnet WALE 8:05.21 8:06.74

8 JPN Kosei YAMAGUCHI 8:19.96 8:23.29

9 CAN John GAY 8:16.99 8:20.77

10 KEN Abraham KIBIWOT 8:05.72 8:06.73

11 GER Frederik RUPPERT 8:15.58 8:15.58

12 ITA Ahmed ABDELWAHED 8:10.29 8:10.29

13 ESP Sebastián MARTOS 8:16.46 8:16.46

START LIST – HEAT 2

ORDER COUNTRY ATHLETE PB || SB

1 ETH Lamecha GIRMA 7:58.68 7:58.68

2 FRA Mehdi BELHADJ 8:12.43 8:16.35

3 DJI Mohamed ISMAIL 8:22.17 8:23.44

4 KEN Conseslus KIPRUTO 8:00.12 8:08.76

5 ALG Hichem BOUCHICHA 8:15.88 8:21.06

6 JPN Ryuji MIURA 8:09.92 8:14.47

7 ESP Víctor RUIZ 8:16.42 8:16.42

8 TUN Ahmed JAZIRI 8:18.70 8:18.70

9 USA Hillary BOR 8:08.41 8:12.19

10 NOR Tom Erling KÅRBØ 8:27.01 8:31.13

11 AUS Edward TRIPPAS 8:19.60 8:20.29

12 MAR Salaheddine BEN YAZIDE 8:19.63 8:19.63

13 COL Carlos Andres SAN MARTIN 8:25.66 8:25.85

14 CAN Ryan SMEETON 8:20.06 8:20.06

START LIST – HEAT 3

ORDER COUNTRY ATHLETE PB || SB

1 NOR Jacob BOUTERA 8:21.69 8:21.69

2 TUN Mohamed Amin JHINAOUI 8:16.38 8:16.38

3 ESP Daniel ARCE 8:14.31 8:14.31

4 IND Avinash Mukund SABLE 8:12.48 8:12.48

5 MAR Mohamed TINDOUFT 8:11.65 8:20.12

6 KEN Benjamin KIGEN 8:05.12 8:17.32

7 CAN Jean-Simon DESGAGNÉS 8:22.95 8:22.95

8 ERI Yemane HAILESELASSIE 8:11.22 8:26.17

9 JPN Ryoma AOKI 8:20.09 8:20.09

10 GER Karl BEBENDORF 8:23.28 8:27.61

11 USA Evan JAGER 8:00.45 8:17.29

12 ETH Hailemariyam AMARE 8:06.29 8:06.29

13 FIN Topi RAITANEN 8:16.57 8:19.34

14 SWE Vidar JOHANSSON 8:18.31 8:19.57

PHOTO: Soufiane El Bakkali of Morocco wins in Rabat Diamond League 2022. Photo credit: Diamond League AG