Ethiopians Yalemzerf Yehualaw and Jemal Yimer repeated as champions at the 2022 Antrim Coast Half Marathon in Larne and both winners crossed the finish line at new UK all-comers records on Sunday, 28 August. Read more: How to watch (Rewatch) the 2022 Antrim Coast Half Marathon?

After being denied a world record time last year because of an error in the course measurement, Yehualaw returned this year to dominate her rivals again –clocking 1:04:22 to secure back-to-back victories and fell just short of Letesenbet Gidey’s world record.

Yehualaw started well and was on world record pace, but she wasn’t able to keep the tempo up and fell short of the targeted 1:02:52 world mark.

Her Ethiopian teammate Tsehay Gemechu finished second in a time of 1:05:01 with Beatrice Chepkemoi Mutai of Kenya getting third place at 1:07:37.

The men’s contest saw Jemal Yimer also dominating his challengers after clocking 59:03 –seven seconds inside the UK all-comers record set in Cardiff by Geoffrey Kamworor in 2016.

Kenya’s Alfred Ngeno was second at 1:01:00 with another Kenyan Shadrack Kimining taking third place after crossing the finish line at 1:01:08.

2022 Antrim Coast Half Marathon results

Men’s Half Marathon

Final

PLACE NAME NAT. MARK

1 Jemal Yimer MEKONNEN ETH 59:04:00

2 Alfred NGENO KEN 1:01:00

3 Shadrack KIMINING KEN 1:01:08

4 Tesfahun AKALNEW ETH 1:01:44

5 Marc SCOTT GBR 1:02:58

6 Omar AHMED GBR 1:03:10

7 Callum HAWKINS GBR 1:04:04

8 Matthew NEILL IRL 1:04:37

9 Nigel MARTIN GBR 1:04:39

10 Jonathan ESCALANTE-PHILLIPS GBR 1:04:41

11 Joe MORWOOD GBR 1:04:47

12 Jack GRAY GBR 1:04:54

13 Sean CHALMERS GBR 1:05:00

14 Matthew CREHAN GBR 1:05:16

15 Mo Mo ALI NED 1:05:30

16 Jordan SKELLY GBR 1:05:34

17 Jonathan CORNISH GBR 1:05:37

18 Ross BRADEN GBR 1:05:42

19 William MAUNSELL IRL 1:06:04

20 Fraser STEWART GBR 1:06:25

21 Nicholas BARRY GBR 1:06:39

22 Lewis RODGERS GBR 1:06:41

23 Norman SHREEVE GBR 1:06:52

24 Jake O’REGAN IRL 1:07:02

25 David MANSFIELD IRL 1:07:05

26 Michael CHRISTOFOROU GBR 1:07:07

27 Callum ROWLINSON GBR 1:07:28

28 James DOUGLAS GBR 1:07:31

29 Genetu MOLALIGN ETH 1:07:42

30 Finn BRODIE GBR 1:07:43

31 Luca FANOTTOLI ITA 1:07:45

32 Conor GALLAGHER GBR 1:08:12

33 John GORDON GBR 1:08:29

34 Castronuovo VINNY USA 1:08:45

35 Declan REED IRL 1:08:57

36 Kyle DOHERTY IRL 1:08:57

37 Gary O’HANLON IRL 1:09:14

38 Gary HEGARTY GBR 1:09:15

39 James REEDER GBR 1:09:28

40 Emmet JENNINGS IRL 1:09:36

41 Christopher MCGARRITY GBR 1:09:48

42 Michael FOX IRL 1:09:57

43 Stephen CONNOLLY GBR 1:10:22

44 Brian MCELVANNA IRL 1:10:33

45 Dan MAPP GBR 1:10:42

46 Daryl REID GBR 1:11:20

47 Michael ELLIS GBR 1:11:23

48 Arturs BAREIKIS LAT 1:11:33

49 John BLACK GBR 1:11:40

50 Matt WELSH GBR 1:12:01

52 Paul O’DONNELL IRL 1:12:15

53 David TROY IRL 1:13:11

54 Federico BORDIGNON ITA 1:13:15

55 Ciaran FERRIS GBR 1:13:16

57 Flynn JENNINGS GBR 1:14:17

58 John CRAIG GBR 1:14:30

59 Bradley COURTNEY-PINN GBR 1:15:04

60 Chris PRIOR GBR 1:15:41

61 Craig HALSEY GBR 1:18:15

Women’s Half Marathon

Final

PLACE NAME NAT. MARK

1 Yalemzerf YEHUALAW ETH 1:04:22

2 Tsehay GEMECHU ETH 1:05:01

3 Beatrice Chepkemoi MUTAI KEN 1:07:37

4 Fionnuala ROSS IRL 1:14:00

5 Kate DREW GBR 1:14:30

6 Jane BAREIKIS USA 1:15:09

7 Mollie WILLIAMS GBR 1:15:41

8 Chloe RICHARDSON GBR 1:16:15

9 Virginie BARRAND FRA 1:16:33

10 Kristy LONGLEY GBR 1:16:41

11 Jessica CRAIG GBR 1:16:49

12 Alison LAVENDER GBR 1:16:59

13 Cécilia MOBUCHON FRA 1:17:15

14 Kerry O’FLAHERTY IRL 1:18:33

15 Gladys GANIEL IRL 1:19:21

16 Meghan RYAN IRL 1:20:12

17 Claire BRUCE GBR 1:21:05

18 Rebecca BURNS GBR 1:21:38