BIRMINGHAM, UK (August 2) —— The semi-final start list for the men’s 100m races at the 2022 Commonwealth Games is now confirmed and all three heats are stacked with talented sprinters hoping to secure places in the final. Read also please: Commonwealth Games 2022 men’s 100m heats results – Ferdinand Omanyala eases through
What time are the 2022 Commonwealth Games men’s 100m semi-finals?
The semi-finals will take place at Alexander Stadium in Birmingham, United Kingdom, and will begin at 2:10 pm ET, while the final is also slated for the same day at 4:30 pm ET. The first two runners in each heat plus the next two fastest finishers on time will advance to the final.
On Wednesday, the first semi-final heat will feature world and Olympic finalist Akani Simbine of South Africa who will start in lane four. The 28-year-old will go up against a strong field that also includes Jamaica’s Conroy Jones, Cejhae Greene of Antigua and Barbuda, England’s Ojie Edoburun, and Rohan Browning of Australia.
Ferdinand Omanyala vs Emmanuel Eseme in semi-final 2
Meanwhile, African record holder Ferdinand Omanyala of Kenya will start in the second semi-final. The third-fastest man in the world this season posted a comfortable 10.07 secs to win his heat on Tuesday and he will look to go faster in the semis.
Among the top sprinters set to take on Omanyala in the semi-final are Emmanuel Eseme of Cameroon who ran a personal best of 10.08 secs in the heats, Nigerian Favour Ashe, and Kemar Bailey-Cole of Jamaica.
The third and final semi-final heat is headlined by Yupun Abeykoon of Sri Lanka who qualified with the fastest time from the heats with 10.06.
This section will also feature Benjamin Azamati of Ghana, England’s Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake, Raymond Ekevwoof Nigeria, and Kenya’s Samwel Bitonyake Imeta.
I am definitely bracing for three fast races in the men’s 100m semi-finals at Alexander Stadium in Birmingham tomorrow.
Photo: Richard Wanjohi
2022 Commonwealth Games men’s 100m semi-finals start list
|Semi-Final 1
|Lane
|CGA
|Name
|PB
|SB
|1
|NGR
|Godson Oke OGHENEBRUME
|10.12
|10.12
|2
|TTO
|Eric HARRISON JR
|10.08
|10.08
|3
|ANT
|Cejhae GREENE
|10.00
|10.02
|4
|RSA
|Akani SIMBINE
|9.84
|9.97
|5
|ENG
|Ojie EDOBURUN
|10.04
|10.07
|6
|JAM
|Conroy JONES
|10.00
|10.00
|7
|AUS
|Rohan BROWNING
|10.01
|10.08
|8
|GUY
|Emanuel ARCHIBALD
|10.18
|10.18
|9
|IVB
|Rikkoi BRATHWAITE
|10.28
|10.28
|Semi-Final 2
|Lane
|CGA
|Name
|PB
|SB
|1
|SKN
|Nadale BUNTIN
|10.35
|10.37
|2
|GHA
|Sean SAFO-ANTWI
|10.14
|10.28
|3
|AUS
|Jake DORAN
|10.15
|10.19
|4
|TTO
|Jerod ELCOCK
|10.03
|10.03
|5
|KEN
|Ferdinand OMANYALA
|9.77
|9.85
|6
|CMR
|Emmanuel ESEME
|10.08
|10.08
|7
|NGR
|Favour Oghene Tejiri ASHE
|9.99
|9.99
|8
|SCO
|Adam THOMAS
|10.18
|10.22
|9
|JAM
|Kemar BAILEY-COLE
|9.92
|10.04
|Semi-Final 3
|Lane
|CGA
|Name
|PB
|SB
|1
|WAL
|Jeremiah AZU
|10.16
|10.18
|2
|NAM
|Gilbert HAINUCA
|10.16
|10.16
|3
|LCA
|Stephan CHARLES
|10.62
|10.62
|4
|KEN
|Samwel Bitonyake IMETA
|10.12
|10.12
|5
|NGR
|Raymond EKEVWO
|9.96
|10.04
|6
|GHA
|Benjamin AZAMATI
|9.90
|9.90
|7
|SRI
|Yupun ABEYKOON
|9.96
|9.96
|8
|ENG
|Nethaneel MITCHELL-BLAKE
|9.99
|10.10
|9
|TTO
|Kion BENJAMIN
|10.07
|10.07