BIRMINGHAM, UK (August 2) —— The semi-final start list for the men’s 100m races at the 2022 Commonwealth Games is now confirmed and all three heats are stacked with talented sprinters hoping to secure places in the final. Read also please: Commonwealth Games 2022 men’s 100m heats results – Ferdinand Omanyala eases through

What time are the 2022 Commonwealth Games men’s 100m semi-finals?

The semi-finals will take place at Alexander Stadium in Birmingham, United Kingdom, and will begin at 2:10 pm ET, while the final is also slated for the same day at 4:30 pm ET. The first two runners in each heat plus the next two fastest finishers on time will advance to the final.

On Wednesday, the first semi-final heat will feature world and Olympic finalist Akani Simbine of South Africa who will start in lane four. The 28-year-old will go up against a strong field that also includes Jamaica’s Conroy Jones, Cejhae Greene of Antigua and Barbuda, England’s Ojie Edoburun, and Rohan Browning of Australia.

Ferdinand Omanyala vs Emmanuel Eseme in semi-final 2

Meanwhile, African record holder Ferdinand Omanyala of Kenya will start in the second semi-final. The third-fastest man in the world this season posted a comfortable 10.07 secs to win his heat on Tuesday and he will look to go faster in the semis.

Among the top sprinters set to take on Omanyala in the semi-final are Emmanuel Eseme of Cameroon who ran a personal best of 10.08 secs in the heats, Nigerian Favour Ashe, and Kemar Bailey-Cole of Jamaica.

The third and final semi-final heat is headlined by Yupun Abeykoon of Sri Lanka who qualified with the fastest time from the heats with 10.06.

This section will also feature Benjamin Azamati of Ghana, England’s Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake, Raymond Ekevwoof Nigeria, and Kenya’s Samwel Bitonyake Imeta.

I am definitely bracing for three fast races in the men’s 100m semi-finals at Alexander Stadium in Birmingham tomorrow.

Photo: Richard Wanjohi

2022 Commonwealth Games men’s 100m semi-finals start list

Semi-Final 1 Lane CGA Name PB SB 1 NGR Godson Oke OGHENEBRUME 10.12 10.12 2 TTO Eric HARRISON JR 10.08 10.08 3 ANT Cejhae GREENE 10.00 10.02 4 RSA Akani SIMBINE 9.84 9.97 5 ENG Ojie EDOBURUN 10.04 10.07 6 JAM Conroy JONES 10.00 10.00 7 AUS Rohan BROWNING 10.01 10.08 8 GUY Emanuel ARCHIBALD 10.18 10.18 9 IVB Rikkoi BRATHWAITE 10.28 10.28

Semi-Final 2 Lane CGA Name PB SB 1 SKN Nadale BUNTIN 10.35 10.37 2 GHA Sean SAFO-ANTWI 10.14 10.28 3 AUS Jake DORAN 10.15 10.19 4 TTO Jerod ELCOCK 10.03 10.03 5 KEN Ferdinand OMANYALA 9.77 9.85 6 CMR Emmanuel ESEME 10.08 10.08 7 NGR Favour Oghene Tejiri ASHE 9.99 9.99 8 SCO Adam THOMAS 10.18 10.22 9 JAM Kemar BAILEY-COLE 9.92 10.04

Semi-Final 3 Lane CGA Name PB SB 1 WAL Jeremiah AZU 10.16 10.18 2 NAM Gilbert HAINUCA 10.16 10.16 3 LCA Stephan CHARLES 10.62 10.62 4 KEN Samwel Bitonyake IMETA 10.12 10.12 5 NGR Raymond EKEVWO 9.96 10.04 6 GHA Benjamin AZAMATI 9.90 9.90 7 SRI Yupun ABEYKOON 9.96 9.96 8 ENG Nethaneel MITCHELL-BLAKE 9.99 10.10 9 TTO Kion BENJAMIN 10.07 10.07