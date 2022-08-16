The men’s 5000m finals results on Day 2 at the 2022 European Athletics Championships here in Munich on Tuesday, with Jakob Ingebrigtsen defending his title with a time of 13:21.13. Read more: Team scores and 2022 European Athletics Championships men’s marathon results

Ingebrigtsen, the gold medalist at the World Athletics Championships 2022 in Oregon, last month, successfully defended that title he won at the European Championships in Berlin in 2018 as a 17-year-old.

Ingebrigtsen, who ran 2:23.61 over the last 1000 meters, and had a spirited final 200 meters with Mohammed Katir of Spain described his title success as “special.”

“Everybody has expectations and you have to learn how to deal with it,” the Norwegian said. “I believe in myself and I believe in the things I have done before. It was amazing here today, it was a great race to be a part of.

Thanks to the audience, it is incredible. It feels great to be back and win, it is special. It brings back the memories of Berlin.”

Katir collected the silver medal with a time of 13:22.98, while Italian Yemaneberan Crippa took home the bronze medal after crossing the finish line at 13:24.83.

2022 European Athletics Championships men’s 5000m final results

Men’s 5000m

Final 1

PLACE NAME NAT. MARK

1 Jakob INGEBRIGTSEN NOR 13:21.13

2 Mohamed KATIR ESP 13:22.98

3 Yemaneberhan CRIPPA ITA 13:24.83

4 Andreas ALMGREN SWE 13:26.48

5 Mike FOPPEN NED 13:27.93

6 Sam PARSONS GER 13:30.38

7 Andrew BUTCHART GBR 13:31.47

8 Brian FAY IRL 13:31.87

9 Sam ATKIN GBR 13:32.35

10 Jonas GLANS SWE 13:32.71

11 Isaac KIMELI BEL 13:33.39

12 Abdessamad OUKHELFEN ESP 13:33.63

13 Pietro RIVA ITA 13:34.09

14 Adel MECHAAL ESP 13:35.92

15 Jonas RAESS SUI 13:36.18

16 Darragh MCELHINNEY IRL 13:39.11

17 Narve Gilje NORDÅS NOR 13:39.12

18 Elzan BIBIĆ SRB 13:39.60

19 Hugo HAY FRA 13:45.63

20 Davor Aaron BIENENFELD GER 13:45.70

21 Patrick DEVER GBR 13:45.89

22 Joel Ibler LILLESØ DEN 13:50.24

23 Michael SOMERS BEL 13:57.82

24 Felix BOUR FRA 14:05.84