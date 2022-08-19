The following is the start list for the women’s 400m semi-final heats on Day 1 at the 2022 NACAC Senior Championships which will take place here at the Grand Bahama Sport Complex in Freeport, Grand Bahama on Friday (19). Olympic and world champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo and world bronze medalist Sada Williams headline the list of entrants.

Miller-Uibo will start in semi-final one of the event and will race out of lane four. The Bahamian who was recently in Munich, Germany to support her husband at the 2022 European Athletics Championships this week, heads into the contest with the fastest time in the world this year, at 49.11 secs. Read more: How to watch 2022 NACAC Senior Championships? Day 1 order of events schedule

The 28-year-old will take on Jamaica’s World Indoor bronze medalist Stephenie Ann McPherson who was a finalist at the World Athletics Championships 2022 in Oregon, last month, along with Canada’s Kyra Constantine and Puerto Rico’s national record holder Gabby Scott.

Meanwhile, the second semi-final of the women’s 400m at the 2022 NACAC Senior Championships which will take place here on Friday will see world bronze medalist Sada Williams starting in lane three and will be the favorite to advance from the heat.

The Commonwealth Games 2022 champion who ran 49.90 secs to win that title in Birmingham, England, earlier this month, comes in with a personal and season-best time of 49.75.

The Barbadian national record holder will take on world championships finalist Fiordaliza Cofil from The Dominican Republic, along with Natassha McDonald of Canada, Janelle Broomfield of Jamaica and Cuba’s Roxana Gómez.

Women’s 400m Semi-final Start List

Heat #1

Lane Athlete Team Seed

1 Stephenie-Ann MCPHERSON JAM 50.49

2 Kaelyaah LIBURD IVB 53.84

3 CORDOBA Lisneidy Ines VEITIA CUB 52.55

4 Shaunae MILLER-UIBO BAH 49.11

5 VENTURA Anabel MEDINA DOM 51.73

6 Shayla CANN BER 57.02

7 Gabrielle SCOTT PUR 50.97

8 Kyra CONSTANTINE CAN 50.87

Heat #2

Lane Athlete Team Seed

1 Tamara GUERRIER GLP 55.92

2 Jenae AMBROSE BAH 54.77

3 Sada WILLIAMS BAR 49.75

4 CALDERON Roxana GOMEZ CUB 50.93

5 Junelle BROOMFIELD JAM 50.93

6 Caitlyn BOBB BER 51.84

7 Fiordaliza COFIL DOM 50.14

8 Natassha MCDONALD CAN 50.91