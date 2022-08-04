CALI, Colombia (August 2) —— The following is the start list for the 4x400m mixed relays at the World Athletics U20 Championships 2022 here at here at the Pascual Guerrero Olympic Stadium in Cali, Colombia, on Tuesday, 2 August. Nigeria is the defending champion, while USA qualified with the fastest time from the heats.

There will be a new champion crowned at this year’s championships after Nigeria didn’t finish in the heats and failed to progress to the final on Monday. Please read also: Day 2- World Athletics U20 Championships 2022 order of events, how to watch today

With the Africans out of contention, the United States is now the frontrunner to claim the gold medal this year and the North American powerhouses qualified for the final with the fastest time after clocking a new championship record of 3:18.65 to win in the heats on Monday.

The race will also see two of the three medalists from the last World Athletics U20 Championships in Nairobi in Kenya, in 2021.

Poland won the silver medal in Nairobi and will start in lane one in the final with a time of 3:23.71, while the bronze medalist in 2021, India, will start in lane four after posting an Area record time of 3:19.62 to qualify for the final in fine style.

Another strong medal contender is Jamaica. The Caribbean team surprisingly didn’t finish inside the medal place in Nairobi, but they have a strong team at Cali 22 and showed this when finishing second to USA in the heats on Monday, running 3:19.74 for a new national record.

The 4x400m mixed relays at the World Athletics U20 Championships 2022 final will also see Great Britain & NI, Botswana, Germany and Czech Republic also pushing for a podium spot.

World Athletics U20 Championships 4x400m mixed relay final start list

START LIST ORDER COUNTRY TEAM PB SB 1 POL Poland U20 3:19.80 3:23.71 2 GBR Great Britain & NI U20 3:22.77 3:22.77 3 USA United States U20 3:18.65 3:18.65 4 IND India U20 3:19.62 3:19.62 5 JAM Jamaica U20 3:19.74 3:19.74 6 BOT Botswana U20 3:29.28 3:29.28 7 GER Germany U20 3:22.41 3:22.41 8 CZE Czech Republic U20 3:24.15 3:29.45