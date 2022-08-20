World Indoor champion Ajee’ Wilson will go in search of another championship title when she lines up in the women’s 800m final at the 2022 NACAC Senior Championships here today (20) at the Grand Bahama Sports Complex in Freeport, on Grand Bahama in The Bahamas. Read More: Day 2 – How to watch the 2022 NACAC Senior Championships?

Wilson, the gold medalist in the event during the winter campaign at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Serbia, this past March, is coming off a winning performance at the Kamila Skolimowska Memorial – Poland Diamond League meeting, following a disappointing performance in the final at the World Athletics Outdoor Championships in Oregon, last month.

The American who owns a season-best of 1:57.23 enters as the fastest entrant but she is expected to be challenged by her compatriot Allie Wilson who comes in with a 2022 best time of 1:58.18, a time which is also her personal best.

The American duo is expected to lead the gold medal hunt, but we shouldn’t overlook the likes of Adelle Tracey, Julianne Labach, and Jazz Shukla.

Jamaica’s Tracey returns to represent her new nationality, after switching allegiance from Great Britain earlier this summer. Despite being cleared to represent Jamaica at the World Athletics Championships 2022 in Eugene, Oregon, last month, the 29-year-old was barred from competing at the Commonwealth Games 2022.

Canadian duo, Labach, and Shukla are also possible medal contenders with the pair just shy of breaking the 2:00 barrier.

Who will win the women’s 800m at the 2022 NACAC Senior Championships?

I am going to go with a safe beat at backing Ajee’ Wilson, but it might not be an easy victory for the US star as the field has a lot of quality athletes who are capable of upsetting the two-time world bronze medalist.

Lane Athlete Team Seed

1 AZIZA AYOUB PUR 2:03.00

2 JAZZ SHUKLA CAN 2:00.67

3 SONIA GASKIN BAR 2:05.06

4 AJEE’ WILSON USA 1:57.23

5 ALLIE WILSON USA 1:58.18

6 ADELLE TRACEY JAM 2:00.21

7 GASPAR DAYLI MARLIN COOPER CUB 2:03.62

8 JULIANNE LABACH CAN 2:00.90

9 TAMARA GUERRIER GLP 2:21.58