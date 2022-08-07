BIRMINGHAM, England (August 7) —— World record holder Tobi Amusan smashed the Commonwealth Games record with a blistering 12.30 seconds (-0.2 m/s) performance to win the gold medal on Day 6 of the track and field competitions here at Alexander Stadium on Sunday (7). Please also read here: Day 6 – How to watch Commonwealth Games 2022 track and field on Aug. 7?

What record did Tobi Amusan break today?

Amusan, who copped the gold medal and broke the world record at the recently concluded World Athletics Championships 2022 in Oregon, last month, successfully defended her title here in Birmingham.

Save Tobi AMUSAN wins the Commonwealth Games 2022 women’s 100m hurdles and broke the record

She also shattered the previous Commonwealth Games record of 12.65, set by Jamaica’s Brigitte Foster-Hylton in Melbourne, Australia, in 2006.

The Nigerian got away to a solid start but was slightly behind the quick-firing Megan Tapper in the early parts of the race. Click here for full Race Analysis | Click here for full Results Progression

However, she used her superior foot speed and superb hurdling technique to take control midway through the contest –moving past the 60m mark at 7.70 seconds –before storming over the last set of barriers to win the gold medal in majestic style in a slight headwind!

Amusan set a world record of 12.12 seconds in the semi-finals at the World Athletics Championships 2022 in Eugene, at the end of last month before clocking a stunning wind-aided 12.06 to win the final.

On Sunday here at the Commonwealth Games 2022, she finished ahead of Devynne Charlton who won the first-ever Games medal in this event for the Bahamas with a time of 12.58 with England’s Cindy Sember collecting the bronze with a time of 12.58.

Photo: Birmingham2022

Commonwealth Games 2022 women’s 100m hurdles results

Final – Official Results Rank CGA Name Time Record 1 NGR Tobi AMUSAN 12.30 Commonwealth Games Record 2 BAH Devynne CHARLTON 12.58 3 ENG Cindy SEMBER 12.59 4 JAM Megan TAPPER 12.67 5 AUS Michelle JENNEKE 12.68 6 JAM Danielle WILLIAMS 12.69 7 AUS Celeste MUCCI 13.03 8 CAN Michelle HARRISON 25.13