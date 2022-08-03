NEW YORK, NY, August 3, 2022 – The Armory Foundation is pleased to announce the track & field competition schedule for the 2022-23 indoor season, with more than 100 meets slated to take place at the historic facility.

As always, The Armory will provide first-class competition opportunities for all levels, including youth, high school, collegiate, professional, adult, and Masters athletes.

“Spaced among our hundreds of training practice sessions open to the public, it is track & field competitions that are the lifeblood of The Armory,” said Armory Foundation Co-President Jonathan Schindel.

“Whether it is the very first competition for a young six-year-old runner or a young octogenarian setting a personal or national best, we are looking forward to creating more lasting memories on the Fastest Track in the World this coming indoor season, where more records have been set than anywhere else.”

The jam-packed slate begins on October 16 with the Armory Trials, now in its third year of providing high school students the chance to bolster their college recruiting profiles with fully automatic time marks. The season concludes April 21-22 with the ever-popular CUIMC Team Relay Marathon Presented by NYRR.

The 115th Millrose Games, the most highly anticipated event on the schedule, will be held on Saturday, February 11. The lead-up to this nationally televised spectacle includes the Millrose Games Trials on January 11 and the Millrose Games Youth Clinic on February 9, featuring elite and professional athletes as youth instructors.

The very popular Uptown Games will take place this year on October 29.

“We are delighted to welcome back the hundreds of families whose children participate in our CityTrack and Little Feet youth programs,” said Armory Foundation Co-President Rita Finkel.

“This year we will have the additional pleasure to include the participants of the new Seniors AIM High Program to our run and games on the track. Last year’s Halloween Uptown Games were very well received by the community, and we look forward to another year of spooky fun for all. Wear your costumes.”

Other events to circle on the calendar include:

Key high school invitationals such as the Coaches Hall of Fame Invitational on December 17, the Marine Corps Holiday Classic on December 29-30, the U.S. Air Force Hispanic Games on January 6-7, and the New Balance Games on January 20-21.

on December 17, the on December 29-30, the on January 6-7, and the on January 20-21. 12 PSAL meets and 10 Section 1 meets, benefiting the thousands of local student-athletes who call The Armory home.

The Dr. Sander Invitational Columbia Challenge on January 27-28 and the HBCU Showcase on January 14.

on January 27-28 and the on January 14. Four collegiate conference championships, featuring athletes from the MAAC, CUNY, ECAC, and the All-Atlantic Region.

Five editions of the NYRR Night at the Races series for adult competitors, as well as the Trial of Miles Track Night at The Armory, being contested indoors for the first time on February 25.

For the complete 2022-23 Armory schedule, please click HERE.