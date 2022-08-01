Betty Chelangat won the women’s 3000m gold medal at the World Athletics U20 Championships here at the Pascual Guerrero Olympic Stadium in Cali, Colombia, on Monday, 1 August, with a time of 9:01.03.

Chelangat battled with teammate Nancy Cherop and Ethiopia’s Tsiyon Abebe for most of the contest before taking command of the tactical encounter to win the first gold medal at this year’s championships.

Abebe, the second fastest U20 woman in the event this season, finished with the silver medal in a time of 9:03.85 with the bronze going to Cherop at 9:05.98.

Addisu Yihune wins 5000m title

Meanwhile, the men’s 5000m went to Ethiopia’s Addisu Yihune, who improved on his fourth-place finish in Nairobi, Kenya, last year.

Yihune finished strongly down the final stretch to hold off Eritrea’s Merhawi Mebrahtu to take the gold medal with a time of 14:03.05, with the latter collecting silver with 14:03.33.

The bronze medal went to Mebrahtu’s compatriot Samuel Habtom with a time of 14:03.67 after he found a gap on the inside and moved up from fifth place to secure a podium spot.

3000M WOMEN’S U20 FINAL RESULTS

RESULT POS COUNTRY ATHLETE MARK 1 KEN Betty CHELANGAT 9:01.03 2 ETH Tsiyon ABEBE 9:03.85 3 KEN Nancy CHEROP 9:05.98 4 ETH Bertukan WELDE 9:18.20 5 FIN Ilona MONONEN 9:21.12 6 LAT Agate CAUNE 9:25.92 7 CAN Siona CHISHOLM 9:29.65 8 GRE Maria KASSOU 9:35.90 9 NOR Ina Halle HAUGEN 9:40.07 10 UGA Scarlet CHEBET 9:47.02 11 CAN Chloe THOMAS 9:53.88 12 USA Heidi NIELSON 9:56.35 13 GER Sofia BENFARES 10:03.17 14 USA Kate PETERS 10:05.09 NOR Anna Marie Nordengen SIREVÅG DNF

5000 METRES U20 MEN FINAL RESULTS

RESULT POS COUNTRY ATHLETE MARK 1 ETH Addisu YIHUNE 14:03.05 2 ERI Merhawi MEBRAHTU 14:03.33 3 ERI Habtom SAMUEL 14:03.67 4 ETH Gebeyehu BELAY 14:04.55 5 UGA Rogers KIBET 14:07.71 6 KEN Samuel KIBATHI 14:07.82 7 JPN Hiroto YOSHIOKA 14:10.68 8 KEN Nelson MANDELA 14:13.21 9 UGA Peter MARU 14:13.71 10 BRN Abdikani Mohamed HAMID 14:22.32 11 JPN Keita SATO 14:26.19 12 USA Tyrone GORZE 14:32.23 13 IRL Dean CASEY 14:37.79 14 ESP Jaime MIGALLON 14:40.45 15 ISR Ateka DEMISIE 14:40.68 16 BOL David NINAVIA MAMANI 14:42.76 17 RSA Niel VAN DER MERWE 14:59.04 18 AUS Archie NOAKES 15:00.22 19 GBR Johnny LIVINGSTONE 15:01.59 20 FRA Joad MARTINHO 15:04.13 21 POL Konrad POGORZELSKI 15:23.03 USA Dylan THROOP DNF