Betty Chelangat won the women’s 3000m gold medal at the World Athletics U20 Championships here at the Pascual Guerrero Olympic Stadium in Cali, Colombia, on Monday, 1 August, with a time of 9:01.03.
Chelangat battled with teammate Nancy Cherop and Ethiopia’s Tsiyon Abebe for most of the contest before taking command of the tactical encounter to win the first gold medal at this year’s championships.
Abebe, the second fastest U20 woman in the event this season, finished with the silver medal in a time of 9:03.85 with the bronze going to Cherop at 9:05.98. Read more: Juliette Whittaker runs 2:04.92 in 800m first round at World U20 Championships
Addisu Yihune wins 5000m title
Meanwhile, the men’s 5000m went to Ethiopia’s Addisu Yihune, who improved on his fourth-place finish in Nairobi, Kenya, last year.
Yihune finished strongly down the final stretch to hold off Eritrea’s Merhawi Mebrahtu to take the gold medal with a time of 14:03.05, with the latter collecting silver with 14:03.33.
The bronze medal went to Mebrahtu’s compatriot Samuel Habtom with a time of 14:03.67 after he found a gap on the inside and moved up from fifth place to secure a podium spot.
Photo: Oscar Munoz Badilla for World Athletics
3000M WOMEN’S U20 FINAL RESULTS
|RESULT
|POS
|COUNTRY
|ATHLETE
|MARK
|1
|KEN
|Betty CHELANGAT
|9:01.03
|2
|ETH
|Tsiyon ABEBE
|9:03.85
|3
|KEN
|Nancy CHEROP
|9:05.98
|4
|ETH
|Bertukan WELDE
|9:18.20
|5
|FIN
|Ilona MONONEN
|9:21.12
|6
|LAT
|Agate CAUNE
|9:25.92
|7
|CAN
|Siona CHISHOLM
|9:29.65
|8
|GRE
|Maria KASSOU
|9:35.90
|9
|NOR
|Ina Halle HAUGEN
|9:40.07
|10
|UGA
|Scarlet CHEBET
|9:47.02
|11
|CAN
|Chloe THOMAS
|9:53.88
|12
|USA
|Heidi NIELSON
|9:56.35
|13
|GER
|Sofia BENFARES
|10:03.17
|14
|USA
|Kate PETERS
|10:05.09
|NOR
|Anna Marie Nordengen SIREVÅG
|DNF
5000 METRES U20 MEN FINAL RESULTS
|RESULT
|POS
|COUNTRY
|ATHLETE
|MARK
|1
|ETH
|Addisu YIHUNE
|14:03.05
|2
|ERI
|Merhawi MEBRAHTU
|14:03.33
|3
|ERI
|Habtom SAMUEL
|14:03.67
|4
|ETH
|Gebeyehu BELAY
|14:04.55
|5
|UGA
|Rogers KIBET
|14:07.71
|6
|KEN
|Samuel KIBATHI
|14:07.82
|7
|JPN
|Hiroto YOSHIOKA
|14:10.68
|8
|KEN
|Nelson MANDELA
|14:13.21
|9
|UGA
|Peter MARU
|14:13.71
|10
|BRN
|Abdikani Mohamed HAMID
|14:22.32
|11
|JPN
|Keita SATO
|14:26.19
|12
|USA
|Tyrone GORZE
|14:32.23
|13
|IRL
|Dean CASEY
|14:37.79
|14
|ESP
|Jaime MIGALLON
|14:40.45
|15
|ISR
|Ateka DEMISIE
|14:40.68
|16
|BOL
|David NINAVIA MAMANI
|14:42.76
|17
|RSA
|Niel VAN DER MERWE
|14:59.04
|18
|AUS
|Archie NOAKES
|15:00.22
|19
|GBR
|Johnny LIVINGSTONE
|15:01.59
|20
|FRA
|Joad MARTINHO
|15:04.13
|21
|POL
|Konrad POGORZELSKI
|15:23.03
|USA
|Dylan THROOP
|DNF