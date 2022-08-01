Betty Chelangat wins 3000m at the World U20 Championships 2022
Betty Chelangat won the women’s 3000m gold medal at the World Athletics U20 Championships here at the Pascual Guerrero Olympic Stadium in Cali, Colombia, on Monday, 1 August, with a time of 9:01.03.

Chelangat battled with teammate Nancy Cherop and Ethiopia’s Tsiyon Abebe for most of the contest before taking command of the tactical encounter to win the first gold medal at this year’s championships.

Abebe, the second fastest U20 woman in the event this season, finished with the silver medal in a time of 9:03.85 with the bronze going to Cherop at 9:05.98. Read more: Juliette Whittaker runs 2:04.92 in 800m first round at World U20 Championships

Addisu Yihune wins 5000m title

Meanwhile, the men’s 5000m went to Ethiopia’s Addisu Yihune, who improved on his fourth-place finish in Nairobi, Kenya, last year.

Addisu Yihune takes 5000m at the World U20 Championships Day 1
Addisu Yihune takes 5000m – World U20 Championships Day 1. Photo: Oscar Munoz Badilla for World Athletics

Yihune finished strongly down the final stretch to hold off Eritrea’s Merhawi Mebrahtu to take the gold medal with a time of 14:03.05, with the latter collecting silver with 14:03.33.

The bronze medal went to Mebrahtu’s compatriot Samuel Habtom with a time of 14:03.67 after he found a gap on the inside and moved up from fifth place to secure a podium spot.

Photo: Oscar Munoz Badilla for World Athletics

3000M WOMEN’S U20 FINAL RESULTS

RESULT
POSCOUNTRYATHLETEMARK
1KENBetty CHELANGAT9:01.03
2ETHTsiyon ABEBE9:03.85
3KENNancy CHEROP9:05.98
4ETHBertukan WELDE9:18.20
5FINIlona MONONEN9:21.12
6LATAgate CAUNE9:25.92
7CANSiona CHISHOLM9:29.65
8GREMaria KASSOU9:35.90
9NORIna Halle HAUGEN9:40.07
10UGAScarlet CHEBET9:47.02
11CANChloe THOMAS9:53.88
12USAHeidi NIELSON9:56.35
13GERSofia BENFARES10:03.17
14USAKate PETERS10:05.09
NORAnna Marie Nordengen SIREVÅGDNF

5000 METRES U20 MEN FINAL RESULTS

RESULT
POSCOUNTRYATHLETEMARK
1ETHAddisu YIHUNE14:03.05
2ERIMerhawi MEBRAHTU14:03.33
3ERIHabtom SAMUEL14:03.67
4ETHGebeyehu BELAY14:04.55
5UGARogers KIBET14:07.71
6KENSamuel KIBATHI14:07.82
7JPNHiroto YOSHIOKA14:10.68
8KENNelson MANDELA14:13.21
9UGAPeter MARU14:13.71
10BRNAbdikani Mohamed HAMID14:22.32
11JPNKeita SATO14:26.19
12USATyrone GORZE14:32.23
13IRLDean CASEY14:37.79
14ESPJaime MIGALLON14:40.45
15ISRAteka DEMISIE14:40.68
16BOLDavid NINAVIA MAMANI14:42.76
17RSANiel VAN DER MERWE14:59.04
18AUSArchie NOAKES15:00.22
19GBRJohnny LIVINGSTONE15:01.59
20FRAJoad MARTINHO15:04.13
21POLKonrad POGORZELSKI15:23.03
USADylan THROOPDNF
Glen Andrews is one of World-Track main writers for long distance and marathon running. Andrews, who competed in cross country during his High School and college years finds passion covering these events. He's also run a few marathons in his time, and still hopes to qualify for Boston.

