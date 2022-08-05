BIRMINGHAM, England (August 6) — The Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 5 order of events, start times, and how to watch all coverage on Saturday (6) here at Alexander Stadium. Another jammed-packed schedule is set for the fifth day which will see Elaine Thompson-Herah aiming to complete another championship sprint double. Read more: When is the Commonwealth Games 2022? How to watch it?
Where to watch the Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 5?
You can watch live TV and online streaming coverage of the Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 5 on BBC, CBC in Canada and on the Sports Max App in the Caribbean. See the complete list below as well.
Live action on Saturday’s penultimate day will begin at 5:17 am ET with the women’s high jump final, while the women’s 10,000m Race Walk final will go off at 5:30 am ET. Also taking place in the morning session is the final of the Men’s Hammer Throw at 6:48 am ET, while at 6:50, the men’s 3000m steeplechase runners will take the track to battle for the gold medal.
A pair of women’s 4x100m relay heats are also included in this session, starting at 7:15 am ET, with the men’s 4x100m relay heats going off at 7:47. The morning session closes out with the men’s 1500m final at 8:10 am.
Meanwhile, action in the afternoon session gets going at 2:00 pm ET with the women’s Hammer Throw final, while the men’s Pole Vault final will start at 2:10 pm. Elsewhere, on the schedule for Saturday are the finals of the women’s 400m hurdles, women’s 800m, men’s 1500m, and the men’s and women’s 200m.
Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 5 order of events
Saturday, 06 August
MORNING Session – 05:00 – 08:15 – Times are in ET
05:00 Women’s Triple Jump Medal Ceremony
05:05 Men’s Decathlon Medal Ceremony
05:10 Women’s 3000m Steeplechase Medal Ceremony
05:17 Women’s High Jump Final
05:20 Women’s F55-57 Shot Put Final
05:30 Women’s 10,000m Race Walk Final
06:48 Men’s Hammer Throw Final
06:50 Men’s 3000m Steeplechase Final
07:05 Women’s 10,000m Race Walk Medal Ceremony
07:15 Women’s 4 x 100m Relay Round 1 – Heat 1
07:27 Women’s 4 x 100m Relay Round 1 – Heat 2
07:35 Men’s 3000m Steeplechase Medal Ceremony
07:47 Men’s 4 x 100m Relay Round 1 – Heat 1
07:57 Men’s 4 x 100m Relay Round 1 – Heat 2
08:10 Men’s 1500m Final
AFTERNOON Session 13:30 – 16:45 – Times are in ET
13:40 Women’s High Jump Medal Ceremony
13:45 Women’s F55-57 Shot Put Medal Cer
13:50 Men’s Hammer Throw Medal Ceremony
13:55 Men’s 1500m Medal Ceremony
14:00 Women’s Hammer Throw Final
14:10 Men’s Pole Vault Final
14:30 Women’s 400m Hurdles Final
14:45 Women’s 800m Final
15:10 Men’s 5000m Final
15:35 Women’s 400m Hurdles Medal Ceremony
15:45 Men’s 400m Hurdles Final
16:00 Women’s 800m Medal Ceremony
16:05 Women’s Hammer Throw Medal Ceremony
16:18 Men’s 200m Final
16:26 Men’s 5000m Medal Ceremony
16:31 Men’s 400m Hurdles Medal Ceremony
16:44 Women’s 200m Final