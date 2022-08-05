BIRMINGHAM, England (August 6) — The Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 5 order of events, start times, and how to watch all coverage on Saturday (6) here at Alexander Stadium. Another jammed-packed schedule is set for the fifth day which will see Elaine Thompson-Herah aiming to complete another championship sprint double. Read more: When is the Commonwealth Games 2022? How to watch it?

Where to watch the Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 5?

You can watch live TV and online streaming coverage of the Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 5 on BBC, CBC in Canada and on the Sports Max App in the Caribbean. See the complete list below as well.

Live action on Saturday’s penultimate day will begin at 5:17 am ET with the women’s high jump final, while the women’s 10,000m Race Walk final will go off at 5:30 am ET. Also taking place in the morning session is the final of the Men’s Hammer Throw at 6:48 am ET, while at 6:50, the men’s 3000m steeplechase runners will take the track to battle for the gold medal.

A pair of women’s 4x100m relay heats are also included in this session, starting at 7:15 am ET, with the men’s 4x100m relay heats going off at 7:47. The morning session closes out with the men’s 1500m final at 8:10 am.

Meanwhile, action in the afternoon session gets going at 2:00 pm ET with the women’s Hammer Throw final, while the men’s Pole Vault final will start at 2:10 pm. Elsewhere, on the schedule for Saturday are the finals of the women’s 400m hurdles, women’s 800m, men’s 1500m, and the men’s and women’s 200m.

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 5 order of events

Saturday, 06 August

MORNING Session – 05:00 – 08:15 – Times are in ET

05:00 Women’s Triple Jump Medal Ceremony

05:05 Men’s Decathlon Medal Ceremony

05:10 Women’s 3000m Steeplechase Medal Ceremony

05:17 Women’s High Jump Final

05:20 Women’s F55-57 Shot Put Final

05:30 Women’s 10,000m Race Walk Final

06:48 Men’s Hammer Throw Final

06:50 Men’s 3000m Steeplechase Final

07:05 Women’s 10,000m Race Walk Medal Ceremony

07:15 Women’s 4 x 100m Relay Round 1 – Heat 1

07:27 Women’s 4 x 100m Relay Round 1 – Heat 2

07:35 Men’s 3000m Steeplechase Medal Ceremony

07:47 Men’s 4 x 100m Relay Round 1 – Heat 1

07:57 Men’s 4 x 100m Relay Round 1 – Heat 2

08:10 Men’s 1500m Final

AFTERNOON Session 13:30 – 16:45 – Times are in ET

13:40 Women’s High Jump Medal Ceremony

13:45 Women’s F55-57 Shot Put Medal Cer

13:50 Men’s Hammer Throw Medal Ceremony

13:55 Men’s 1500m Medal Ceremony

14:00 Women’s Hammer Throw Final

14:10 Men’s Pole Vault Final

14:30 Women’s 400m Hurdles Final

14:45 Women’s 800m Final

15:10 Men’s 5000m Final

15:35 Women’s 400m Hurdles Medal Ceremony

15:45 Men’s 400m Hurdles Final

16:00 Women’s 800m Medal Ceremony

16:05 Women’s Hammer Throw Medal Ceremony

16:18 Men’s 200m Final

16:26 Men’s 5000m Medal Ceremony

16:31 Men’s 400m Hurdles Medal Ceremony

16:44 Women’s 200m Final