Ferdinand Omanyala of Kenya World Athletics Championships Oregon22
BIRMINGHAM, UK (AUGUST 1) —— The results from the men’s 100m heats at the 2022 Commonwealth Games at Alexander Stadium in Birmingham on Tuesday (2) with Ferdinand Omanyala and Yupun Abeykoon leading the way with comfortable heat-winning performances.

Abeykoon of Sri Lanka paced all the qualifiers from the first round after running 10.06 seconds to win his heat easily and advanced to the semi-finals in fine style. Read more: Commonwealth Games 2022 track and field Day 1 order of events; how to watch

African record holder and the third-fastest man in the world this year, Omanyala of Kenya won his heat in 10.07 secs, the second quickest amongst the qualifiers from the heats and he will be aiming to step on the podium at the end of the event in Birmingham after missing out at the World Athletics Championships 2022 in Oregon, last month.

Dipping under the 10.10 seconds barrier in the heats as well was Emmanuel Eseme of Cameroon who posted a personal best of 10.08 secs to finish second behind Omanyala in heat five. He too will be eying a podium spot on Wednesday.

Also advancing to the semi-finals of the men’s 100m on Day 1 on the 2022 Commonwealth Games track and field schedule were Akani Simbine of South Africa (10.10), Rohan Browning (10.10) of Australia, Kenya’s Samwel Bitonyake Imeta (10.12), along with Nigerian Favour Ashe (10.12), England’s Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake (10.14), Kemar Bailey-Cole (10.15) and Benjamin Azamati (10.19) of Ghana.

Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images for World Athletics

Commonwealth Games 2022 Men’s 100m heats results

Round 1 – Heat 1 – 10:41 – Official
RankCGANameTimeQualification
1NGRFavour Oghene Tejiri ASHE10.12Q
2ENGNethaneel MITCHELL-BLAKE10.14Q
3SKNNadale BUNTIN10.37q
4CANMalachi MURRAY10.47
5FIJRatu Banuve TABAKAUCORO10.64
6PNGLeroy KAMAU10.68
7AIADavin FLEMING11.09
8TCAWilkinson FENELON11.13

Round 1 – Heat 2 – 10:47 – Official
RankCGANameTimeQualification
1RSAAkani SIMBINE10.1Q
2AUSJake DORAN10.39Q
3JAMNigel ELLIS10.41
4LESMojela KONESHE10.46
5SAMJohnny KEY10.98
6MSRJohmari LEE11.03
7AIATerrone WEBSTER11.13

Round 1 – Heat 3 – 10:54 – Official
RankCGANameTimeQualification
1ENGOjie EDOBURUN10.27Q
2IVBRikkoi BRATHWAITE10.28Q
3LCADelan EDWIN10.42
4MSRJulius MORRIS10.56
5JEYZachary SAUNDERS10.76
6TUVKaralo Hepoiteloto MAIBUCA11.39
DNSSEYSharry DODIN
DNSBAHTerrence JONES

Round 1 – Heat 4 – 11:01 – Official
RankCGANameTimeQualification
1NGRRaymond EKEVWO10.14Q
2JAMKemar BAILEY-COLE10.15Q
3MAWStern LIFFA10.49
4SEYDylan SICOBO10.74
5TCACourtney MISSICK10.87
6NRUJireh AGEGE11.08
DQCMRRaphael NGAGUELE MBERLINA
DNSSOLPaul MA’UNIKENI

Round 1 – Heat 5 – 11:09 – Official
RankCGANameTimeQualification
1KENFerdinand OMANYALA10.07Q
2CMREmmanuel ESEME10.08Q
3NAMGilbert HAINUCA10.31q
4GUYNoelex HOLDER10.5
5SHNSean CROWIE10.74
6TGARonald FOTOFILI10.8
7SGPIan KOE10.91

Round 1 – Heat 6 – 11:15 – Official
RankCGANameTimeQualification
1SRIYupun ABEYKOON10.06Q
2TTOKion BENJAMIN10.34Q
3NGRGodson Oke OGHENEBRUME10.36q
4SVGMcKish COMPTON10.62
5SAMWilliam Angliss HUNT10.7
6SEYDenzel ADEM10.7
DNFSWZAyanda MALAZA

Round 1 – Heat 7 – 11:25 – Official
RankCGANameTimeQualification
1GHABenjamin AZAMATI10.19Q
2WALJeremiah AZU10.35Q
3BANImranur RAHMAN10.46
4SGPMarc Brian LOUIS10.51
5SWZLwazi Menziwokuhle MSIBI10.83
6BIZBrandon JONES10.91
7SHNAiden YON-STEVENS11.9

Round 1 – Heat 8 – 11:31 – Official
RankCGANameTimeQualification
1JAMConroy JONES10.28Q
2SCOAdam THOMAS10.3Q
3TTOEric HARRISON JR10.37q
4PAKShajar ABBAS10.38
5MDVHassan SAAID10.75
6BIZShaun GILL10.76
7SLEJulius MORIE10.88
8GIBCraig GILL11.09

Round 1 – Heat 9 – 11:38 – Official
RankCGANameTimeQualification
1AUSRohan BROWNING10.1Q
2KENSamwel Bitonyake IMETA10.12Q
3ANTCejhae GREENE10.16q
4GUYAkeem STEWART10.46
5GGYJoe CHADWICK10.6
6SGPJoshua Hanwei CHUA10.67
7SVGJavon RAWLINS10.79
8KIRLataisi MWEA11.33

Round 1 – Heat 10 – 11:45 – Official
RankCGANameTimeQualification
1TTOJerod ELCOCK10.26Q
2GUYEmanuel ARCHIBALD10.28Q
3LCAStephan CHARLES10.29q
4GHASean SAFO-ANTWI10.33q
5SLEIbrahim Karim BANGURA10.51
6MSRTevique BENJAMIN11.06
7SAMPesamino IAKOPO11.29
DNSCAYKemar HYMAN
0 Shares

Gary Smith is one of the leading writers for World-Track.org. He has over 10 years of running experience, as well as 12-years of coaching while covering several events, from the international to college level. Smith, who has covered events for publications such as Caribbean Net News, Cayman Net News, AFP and Caribbean Media Corporation (CMC), is also a frequent contributor of SportingAlert.com and TrackAlerts.com.

