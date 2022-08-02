BIRMINGHAM, UK (AUGUST 1) —— The results from the men’s 100m heats at the 2022 Commonwealth Games at Alexander Stadium in Birmingham on Tuesday (2) with Ferdinand Omanyala and Yupun Abeykoon leading the way with comfortable heat-winning performances.

Abeykoon of Sri Lanka paced all the qualifiers from the first round after running 10.06 seconds to win his heat easily and advanced to the semi-finals in fine style. Read more: Commonwealth Games 2022 track and field Day 1 order of events; how to watch

African record holder and the third-fastest man in the world this year, Omanyala of Kenya won his heat in 10.07 secs, the second quickest amongst the qualifiers from the heats and he will be aiming to step on the podium at the end of the event in Birmingham after missing out at the World Athletics Championships 2022 in Oregon, last month.

Dipping under the 10.10 seconds barrier in the heats as well was Emmanuel Eseme of Cameroon who posted a personal best of 10.08 secs to finish second behind Omanyala in heat five. He too will be eying a podium spot on Wednesday.

Also advancing to the semi-finals of the men’s 100m on Day 1 on the 2022 Commonwealth Games track and field schedule were Akani Simbine of South Africa (10.10), Rohan Browning (10.10) of Australia, Kenya’s Samwel Bitonyake Imeta (10.12), along with Nigerian Favour Ashe (10.12), England’s Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake (10.14), Kemar Bailey-Cole (10.15) and Benjamin Azamati (10.19) of Ghana.

Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images for World Athletics

Commonwealth Games 2022 Men’s 100m heats results

Round 1 – Heat 1 – 10:41 – Official Rank CGA Name Time Qualification 1 NGR Favour Oghene Tejiri ASHE 10.12 Q 2 ENG Nethaneel MITCHELL-BLAKE 10.14 Q 3 SKN Nadale BUNTIN 10.37 q 4 CAN Malachi MURRAY 10.47 5 FIJ Ratu Banuve TABAKAUCORO 10.64 6 PNG Leroy KAMAU 10.68 7 AIA Davin FLEMING 11.09 8 TCA Wilkinson FENELON 11.13

Round 1 – Heat 2 – 10:47 – Official Rank CGA Name Time Qualification 1 RSA Akani SIMBINE 10.1 Q 2 AUS Jake DORAN 10.39 Q 3 JAM Nigel ELLIS 10.41 4 LES Mojela KONESHE 10.46 5 SAM Johnny KEY 10.98 6 MSR Johmari LEE 11.03 7 AIA Terrone WEBSTER 11.13

Round 1 – Heat 3 – 10:54 – Official Rank CGA Name Time Qualification 1 ENG Ojie EDOBURUN 10.27 Q 2 IVB Rikkoi BRATHWAITE 10.28 Q 3 LCA Delan EDWIN 10.42 4 MSR Julius MORRIS 10.56 5 JEY Zachary SAUNDERS 10.76 6 TUV Karalo Hepoiteloto MAIBUCA 11.39 DNS SEY Sharry DODIN DNS BAH Terrence JONES

Round 1 – Heat 4 – 11:01 – Official Rank CGA Name Time Qualification 1 NGR Raymond EKEVWO 10.14 Q 2 JAM Kemar BAILEY-COLE 10.15 Q 3 MAW Stern LIFFA 10.49 4 SEY Dylan SICOBO 10.74 5 TCA Courtney MISSICK 10.87 6 NRU Jireh AGEGE 11.08 DQ CMR Raphael NGAGUELE MBERLINA DNS SOL Paul MA’UNIKENI

Round 1 – Heat 5 – 11:09 – Official Rank CGA Name Time Qualification 1 KEN Ferdinand OMANYALA 10.07 Q 2 CMR Emmanuel ESEME 10.08 Q 3 NAM Gilbert HAINUCA 10.31 q 4 GUY Noelex HOLDER 10.5 5 SHN Sean CROWIE 10.74 6 TGA Ronald FOTOFILI 10.8 7 SGP Ian KOE 10.91

Round 1 – Heat 6 – 11:15 – Official Rank CGA Name Time Qualification 1 SRI Yupun ABEYKOON 10.06 Q 2 TTO Kion BENJAMIN 10.34 Q 3 NGR Godson Oke OGHENEBRUME 10.36 q 4 SVG McKish COMPTON 10.62 5 SAM William Angliss HUNT 10.7 6 SEY Denzel ADEM 10.7 DNF SWZ Ayanda MALAZA

Round 1 – Heat 7 – 11:25 – Official Rank CGA Name Time Qualification 1 GHA Benjamin AZAMATI 10.19 Q 2 WAL Jeremiah AZU 10.35 Q 3 BAN Imranur RAHMAN 10.46 4 SGP Marc Brian LOUIS 10.51 5 SWZ Lwazi Menziwokuhle MSIBI 10.83 6 BIZ Brandon JONES 10.91 7 SHN Aiden YON-STEVENS 11.9

Round 1 – Heat 8 – 11:31 – Official Rank CGA Name Time Qualification 1 JAM Conroy JONES 10.28 Q 2 SCO Adam THOMAS 10.3 Q 3 TTO Eric HARRISON JR 10.37 q 4 PAK Shajar ABBAS 10.38 5 MDV Hassan SAAID 10.75 6 BIZ Shaun GILL 10.76 7 SLE Julius MORIE 10.88 8 GIB Craig GILL 11.09

Round 1 – Heat 9 – 11:38 – Official Rank CGA Name Time Qualification 1 AUS Rohan BROWNING 10.1 Q 2 KEN Samwel Bitonyake IMETA 10.12 Q 3 ANT Cejhae GREENE 10.16 q 4 GUY Akeem STEWART 10.46 5 GGY Joe CHADWICK 10.6 6 SGP Joshua Hanwei CHUA 10.67 7 SVG Javon RAWLINS 10.79 8 KIR Lataisi MWEA 11.33

Round 1 – Heat 10 – 11:45 – Official Rank CGA Name Time Qualification 1 TTO Jerod ELCOCK 10.26 Q 2 GUY Emanuel ARCHIBALD 10.28 Q 3 LCA Stephan CHARLES 10.29 q 4 GHA Sean SAFO-ANTWI 10.33 q 5 SLE Ibrahim Karim BANGURA 10.51 6 MSR Tevique BENJAMIN 11.06 7 SAM Pesamino IAKOPO 11.29 DNS CAY Kemar HYMAN