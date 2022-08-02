Commonwealth Games 2022 men’s 100m heats results – Ferdinand Omanyala eases through
Ferdinand Omanyala eases through to the semi-finals of the men’s 100m at the Commonwealth Games 2022. The full results are below. Who advanced?
By Gary Smith | Published on August 2, 2022
BIRMINGHAM, UK (AUGUST 1) —— The results from the men’s 100m heats at the 2022 Commonwealth Games at Alexander Stadium in Birmingham on Tuesday (2) with Ferdinand Omanyala and Yupun Abeykoon leading the way with comfortable heat-winning performances.
African record holder and the third-fastest man in the world this year, Omanyala of Kenya won his heat in 10.07 secs, the second quickest amongst the qualifiers from the heats and he will be aiming to step on the podium at the end of the event in Birmingham after missing out at the World Athletics Championships 2022 in Oregon, last month.
Dipping under the 10.10 seconds barrier in the heats as well was Emmanuel Eseme of Cameroon who posted a personal best of 10.08 secs to finish second behind Omanyala in heat five. He too will be eying a podium spot on Wednesday.
Also advancing to the semi-finals of the men’s 100m on Day 1 on the 2022 Commonwealth Games track and field schedule were Akani Simbine of South Africa (10.10), Rohan Browning (10.10) of Australia, Kenya’s Samwel Bitonyake Imeta (10.12), along with Nigerian Favour Ashe (10.12), England’s Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake (10.14), Kemar Bailey-Cole (10.15) and Benjamin Azamati (10.19) of Ghana.
Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images for World Athletics
