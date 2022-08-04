Zharnel Hughes of Great Britain after the 4x100m final at the World Athletics Championships 2022
BIRMINGHAM, England (August 4) —— England sprint ace Zharnel Hughes ran a wind-aided 20.30 seconds (+3.4 m/s) to advance to the semi-finals of the men’s 200m on Day 3 of track and field action at the Commonwealth Games 2022 here at Alexander Stadium in Birmingham on Thursday (4).

Hughes, who helped Great Britain win a bronze medal in the 4x100m relay at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon, last month, paced all the qualifiers from heats here this morning although his performance was assisted by a strong following wind reading.

He was disqualified at the 2018 Commonwealth Games for a lane violation after getting the edge over Jereem Richards in a photo finish decision. Read more: Day 3 – Commonwealth Games 2022 order of events and how to watch on August 4

Also advancing as a heat winner was 100m finalist Emmanuel Eseme of Cameroon who looked smooth in his 20.44 (+2.1 m/s) performance to win heat one Dwight St. Hillaire of Trinidad and Tobago who finished second in 20.85.

Joseph Amoah of Ghana clocked 20.58 to take heat five, Trinidad and Tobago defending champion from 2018, Richards, a finalist at Oregon22, posted 20.68 secs (+2.7 m/s) to take heat four, Canada’s Brendon Rodney clocked 20.84 for the win in heat eight, while Dan Kiviasi Asamba of Kenya stopped the clock at 20.76 when winning heat seven and England’s Adam Gemili finished as the heat winner in section six with a time of 20.92.

Click here for a summary of the results

Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images for World Athletics

Round 1 – Heat 1
RankCGANameTimeRecordQualification
1CMREmmanuel ESEME20.44Q
2TTODwight ST. HILLAIRE20.85Q
3NGRIfeanyi Emmanuel OJELI21.12q
4ANTDarion SKERRITT21.24q
5GUYAkeem STEWART21.42
6GIBCraig GILL22.74
7MSRDeshawn WILKINS23.12
8SHNAiden YON-STEVENS23.7
Round 1 – Heat 2
RankCGANameTimeRecordQualification
1PAKShajar ABBAS21.12Q
2NGRUdodi Chudi ONWUZURIKE21.18Q
3GHAAbdul-Rasheed SAMINU21.32PB
4CMRRaphael NGAGUELE MBERLINA21.6
5GRNTroy MASON21.96
6GUYArinze CHANCE22.22
7MDVHassan SAAID22.32SB
Round 1 – Heat 3
RankCGANameTimeRecordQualification
1ENGZharnel HUGHES20.3Q
2KENMike Mokamba NYANG’AU20.82Q
3GAMAlieu JOOF21.49
4SGPSiong En Reuben Rainer LEE21.72
5SWZBenele Simphiwe DLAMINI22.17
6SAMJohnny KEY22.38
7BANMd Rakibul HASAN22.46
8VANObediah TIMBACI23.45
Round 1 – Heat 4
RankCGANameTimeRecordQualification
1TTOJereem RICHARDS20.68Q
2SWZSibusiso MATSENJWA20.79Q
3SKNWarren HAZEL21.17q
4SLEIbrahim Karim BANGURA21.28q
5GAMSengan JOBE21.53
6SVGJabari MICHAEL-KHENSU21.81
DQSAMWilliam Angliss HUNT
Round 1 – Heat 5
RankCGANameTimeRecordQualification
1GHAJoseph Paul AMOAH20.58Q
2TTOKyle GREAUX21.01Q
3LCALenyn Kish LEONCE21.22q
4KENHesborn OCHIENG21.3q
5SGPXander Ann Heng HO22.37PB
6PNGJonathan DENDE22.41PB
7MAWFarook MPONDA22.61
DNSNRUJireh AGEGE
Round 1 – Heat 6
RankCGANameTimeRecordQualification
1ENGAdam GEMILI20.92Q
2JAMKadrian GOLDSON21.19Q
3SKNNadale BUNTIN21.22q
4JEYZachary SAUNDERS21.35PB
5MAWStern LIFFA21.43SB
6GGYJoe CHADWICK21.54PB
7MSRJulius MORRIS21.57SB
Round 1 – Heat 7
RankCGANameTimeRecordQualification
1KENDan Kiviasi ASAMBA20.76Q
2MASRussel Alexander NASIR TAIB21.13Q
3NGRAlaba Olukunle AKINTOLA21.28q
4SAMJeremy DODSON21.46
5SEYDenzel ADEM21.51PB
6SHNSean CROWIE21.94
7SOLJames Brock MEBUPE23.56
Round 1 – Heat 8
RankCGANameTimeRecordQualification
1CANBrendon RODNEY20.84Q
2LCADelan EDWIN21.19Q
3PNGLeroy KAMAU21.67
4GAMAdama JAMMEH21.72
5GUYNoelex HOLDER21.77=SB
6AIASaymon RIJO22.66PB
7MSRSanjay WEEKES23.5
Simone Goss has been with World-Track since 2003 and has done outstanding work at the back end to help out with traveling and other meeting related activities. Goss has also done work for SportingEagles, Blaze News and other media outlets.

