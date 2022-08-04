Commonwealth Games 2022 – Men’s 200m heats results on Day 3
Results and recap of the men’s 200m heats at the Commonwealth Games 2022 here in Birmingham on Thursday (4) as Zharnel Hughes ran 20.30.
By Symone Goss | Published on August 4, 2022
BIRMINGHAM, England (August 4) —— England sprint ace Zharnel Hughes ran a wind-aided 20.30 seconds (+3.4 m/s) to advance to the semi-finals of the men’s 200m on Day 3 of track and field action at the Commonwealth Games 2022 here at Alexander Stadium in Birmingham on Thursday (4).
Hughes, who helped Great Britain win a bronze medal in the 4x100m relay at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon, last month, paced all the qualifiers from heats here this morning although his performance was assisted by a strong following wind reading.
Also advancing as a heat winner was 100m finalist Emmanuel Eseme of Cameroon who looked smooth in his 20.44 (+2.1 m/s) performance to win heat one Dwight St. Hillaire of Trinidad and Tobago who finished second in 20.85.
Joseph Amoah of Ghana clocked 20.58 to take heat five, Trinidad and Tobago defending champion from 2018, Richards, a finalist at Oregon22, posted 20.68 secs (+2.7 m/s) to take heat four, Canada’s Brendon Rodney clocked 20.84 for the win in heat eight, while Dan Kiviasi Asamba of Kenya stopped the clock at 20.76 when winning heat seven and England’s Adam Gemili finished as the heat winner in section six with a time of 20.92.
