BIRMINGHAM, England (August 4) —— England sprint ace Zharnel Hughes ran a wind-aided 20.30 seconds (+3.4 m/s) to advance to the semi-finals of the men’s 200m on Day 3 of track and field action at the Commonwealth Games 2022 here at Alexander Stadium in Birmingham on Thursday (4).

Hughes, who helped Great Britain win a bronze medal in the 4x100m relay at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon, last month, paced all the qualifiers from heats here this morning although his performance was assisted by a strong following wind reading.

He was disqualified at the 2018 Commonwealth Games for a lane violation after getting the edge over Jereem Richards in a photo finish decision. Read more: Day 3 – Commonwealth Games 2022 order of events and how to watch on August 4

Also advancing as a heat winner was 100m finalist Emmanuel Eseme of Cameroon who looked smooth in his 20.44 (+2.1 m/s) performance to win heat one Dwight St. Hillaire of Trinidad and Tobago who finished second in 20.85.

Joseph Amoah of Ghana clocked 20.58 to take heat five, Trinidad and Tobago defending champion from 2018, Richards, a finalist at Oregon22, posted 20.68 secs (+2.7 m/s) to take heat four, Canada’s Brendon Rodney clocked 20.84 for the win in heat eight, while Dan Kiviasi Asamba of Kenya stopped the clock at 20.76 when winning heat seven and England’s Adam Gemili finished as the heat winner in section six with a time of 20.92.

Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images for World Athletics

Round 1 – Heat 1 Rank CGA Name Time Record Qualification 1 CMR Emmanuel ESEME 20.44 Q 2 TTO Dwight ST. HILLAIRE 20.85 Q 3 NGR Ifeanyi Emmanuel OJELI 21.12 q 4 ANT Darion SKERRITT 21.24 q 5 GUY Akeem STEWART 21.42 6 GIB Craig GILL 22.74 7 MSR Deshawn WILKINS 23.12 8 SHN Aiden YON-STEVENS 23.7

Round 1 – Heat 2 Rank CGA Name Time Record Qualification 1 PAK Shajar ABBAS 21.12 Q 2 NGR Udodi Chudi ONWUZURIKE 21.18 Q 3 GHA Abdul-Rasheed SAMINU 21.32 PB 4 CMR Raphael NGAGUELE MBERLINA 21.6 5 GRN Troy MASON 21.96 6 GUY Arinze CHANCE 22.22 7 MDV Hassan SAAID 22.32 SB

Round 1 – Heat 3 Rank CGA Name Time Record Qualification 1 ENG Zharnel HUGHES 20.3 Q 2 KEN Mike Mokamba NYANG’AU 20.82 Q 3 GAM Alieu JOOF 21.49 4 SGP Siong En Reuben Rainer LEE 21.72 5 SWZ Benele Simphiwe DLAMINI 22.17 6 SAM Johnny KEY 22.38 7 BAN Md Rakibul HASAN 22.46 8 VAN Obediah TIMBACI 23.45

Round 1 – Heat 4 Rank CGA Name Time Record Qualification 1 TTO Jereem RICHARDS 20.68 Q 2 SWZ Sibusiso MATSENJWA 20.79 Q 3 SKN Warren HAZEL 21.17 q 4 SLE Ibrahim Karim BANGURA 21.28 q 5 GAM Sengan JOBE 21.53 6 SVG Jabari MICHAEL-KHENSU 21.81 DQ SAM William Angliss HUNT

Round 1 – Heat 5 Rank CGA Name Time Record Qualification 1 GHA Joseph Paul AMOAH 20.58 Q 2 TTO Kyle GREAUX 21.01 Q 3 LCA Lenyn Kish LEONCE 21.22 q 4 KEN Hesborn OCHIENG 21.3 q 5 SGP Xander Ann Heng HO 22.37 PB 6 PNG Jonathan DENDE 22.41 PB 7 MAW Farook MPONDA 22.61 DNS NRU Jireh AGEGE

Round 1 – Heat 6 Rank CGA Name Time Record Qualification 1 ENG Adam GEMILI 20.92 Q 2 JAM Kadrian GOLDSON 21.19 Q 3 SKN Nadale BUNTIN 21.22 q 4 JEY Zachary SAUNDERS 21.35 PB 5 MAW Stern LIFFA 21.43 SB 6 GGY Joe CHADWICK 21.54 PB 7 MSR Julius MORRIS 21.57 SB

Round 1 – Heat 7 Rank CGA Name Time Record Qualification 1 KEN Dan Kiviasi ASAMBA 20.76 Q 2 MAS Russel Alexander NASIR TAIB 21.13 Q 3 NGR Alaba Olukunle AKINTOLA 21.28 q 4 SAM Jeremy DODSON 21.46 5 SEY Denzel ADEM 21.51 PB 6 SHN Sean CROWIE 21.94 7 SOL James Brock MEBUPE 23.56

Round 1 – Heat 8 Rank CGA Name Time Record Qualification 1 CAN Brendon RODNEY 20.84 Q 2 LCA Delan EDWIN 21.19 Q 3 PNG Leroy KAMAU 21.67 4 GAM Adama JAMMEH 21.72 5 GUY Noelex HOLDER 21.77 =SB 6 AIA Saymon RIJO 22.66 PB 7 MSR Sanjay WEEKES 23.5