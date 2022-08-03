Commonwealth Games 2022 Men’s 800m heats results

Peter Bol in action in the men's 800m race
BIRMINGHAM, England (August 2) —— Peter Bol, Boitumelo Masilo, and Navasky Anderson all made progress to the final of the men’s 800m at the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Day two of the track and field action on Wednesday (3). Read more: Nathon Allen, Hudson-Smith cruised into Commonwealth Games 2022 400m semis

World and Olympic finalist Pol of Australia ran the fastest time of the first round heats with 1:47.01 to advance to the final as a strong gold medal contender and paced the top three qualifiers.

The 28-year-old revealed that he had a pre-race injury scare after rolling his ankle at the training track on Tuesday, but was thankful to have qualified.

“I feel good. A big shout-out to my medical team, yesterday I was limping on the way back, today I am fine, so that is a massive thank you,” he said in The Sydney Morning Herald.

“I wasn’t playing basketball, I just rolled it on the curb at the track. First time ever. I don’t really overthink [it], I just went back got some medical, iced it and it was getting better by the night and then in the morning ready to go.

“I woke up feeling good – the race speaks for itself. It was comfortable, it was nice. To be honest, that did feel easy, I enjoyed that a lot.”

Pol, who finished fourth at the Tokyo Olympic Games in 2021 and seventh at the World Athletics Championships 2022 in Oregon, last month, won heat two ahead of Botswana’s Masilo who clocked 1:47.30, and Jamaica’s Anderson who ran 1:47.79 for third place.

England’s Ben Pattison was also in good form when winning the third heat with a time of 1:48.00, and was the fourth fastest performer heading into the final. He too is another strong podium contender.

Also looking promising in the heat was second place Wyclife Kinyamal of Kenya who clocked 1:48.15 with Ghana’s Alex Amankwa also making progress with a time of 1:48.26. Handal Roban of Saint Vincent ran 1:48.57 for fourth but didn’t advance.

Meanwhile, Jamie Webb of England won heat one with a time of 1:48.86 and he was followed home by Scotland’s Guy Learmonth who ran 1:49.15 to also qualify for the medal race this weekend.

Commonwealth Games 2022 Men’s 800m heats results

Round 1 – Heat 1 – Official
RankCGANameTime
1ENGJamie WEBB1:48.86Q
2SCOGuy LEARMONTH1:49.15Q
3KENElias NGENY1:49.53
4RSATshepo TSHITE1:49.82
5AUSCharlie HUNTER1:49.94
6COKAlex BEDDOES1:52.72SB
7ANTKalique ST. JEAN1:56.48
DQDMADennick LUKE

Round 1 – Heat 2 – Official
RankCGANameTime
1AUSPeter BOL1:47.01Q
2BOTBoitumelo MASILO1:47.30Q
3JAMNavasky ANDERSON1:47.79q
4KENCornelius TUWEI1:48.66
5UGATom DRADRIGA1:51.40
6GRNNathan HOOD1:51.81
7DMAJudah CORRIETTE1:57.04

Round 1 – Heat 3 – Official
RankCGANameTime
1ENGBen PATTISON1:48.00Q
2KENWyclife KINYAMAL1:48.15Q
3GHAAlex AMANKWA1:48.26q
4SVGHandal ROBAN1:48.57
5BOTTshepiso MASALELA1:49.12
6GUYQuamel PRINCE1:50.82
7TTONicholas LANDEAU1:53.69
