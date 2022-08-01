The following is the order of events and schedule for the opening day of the track and field and Para-athletics competitions at the 2022 Commonwealth Games at Alexander Stadium in Birmingham, on Tuesday (2). Read here: When is the Commonwealth Games 2022? How to watch it?

Live streaming and television coverage on Day 1 will begin at 5:00 am ET with the qualifying round of the men’s long jump, while the action on the track gets going with the women’s Heptathlon 100m hurdles scoring races. To watch live in India, click here.

Among the leading broadcasters and live streaming platforms are SportsMax in the Caribbean, BBC and iPlayer, Channel 7 and 7Plus in Australia, SuperSport in Africa and CBC in Canada

The men’s 100 meters, which will feature African record holder and the third-fastest man in the world this year, Ferdinand Omanyala of Kenya, will begin at 5:40 am ET and there are 10 heats assembled. Read more here: Ferdinand Omanyala headlines Commonwealth Games 2022 men’s 100m start list

Meanwhile, the women’s 100m dash is headlined by Jamaica’s Olympic double-double sprint champion Elaine Thompson-Herah who will go in search of her first Commonwealth Games title after finishing fourth in the 200m in Gold Coast, Australia in 2018. Read more here: Commonwealth Games 2022 Women’s 100m Start List; Thompson-Herah starts title hunt

A super strong women’s 800m field, led by the world and Olympic silver medalist Keely Hodgkinson of England, will take the track on Tuesday at 6:50 am ET and I am expecting some lively battles with the first two runners in each heat, plus the next two fastest times across the three heats, advancing to the final.

Also on the schedule on Day One is the women’s Shot Put qualifying round, which features Canada’s Sarah Mitton, the fourth place finisher at the World Athletics Championships 2022 in Oregon, and Jamaica’s 2019 world silver medalist Danniel Thomas-Dodd.

Also on the first day is the final of the men’s 10,000m which takes place at 15:35 pm ET.

Commonwealth Games 2022 track and field – Day 1 Schedule

Morning Session

05:00 am – Men’s Long Jump Qualifying Round

05:08 am – Women’s Heptathlon 100m Hurdles

05:25 am – Women’s T37/38 100m Round 1 – Para-Athletics

05:40 – Men’s 100m Round 1

06:00 – Women’s Shot Put Qualifying Round

06:15 – Women’s Heptathlon High Jump

06:35 – Men’s Discus Throw Qualifying Round

06:50 – Women’s 800m Round 1

07:15 – Women’s 100m Round 1

Afternoon Session

14:05 pm – Women’s Pole Vault Final

14:10 pm – Men’s 400m Hurdles Round 1

14:15 pm – Women’s Heptathlon Shot Put

14:40 pm – Men’s T45-47 100m Round 1

14:55 pm – Women’s T37/38 100m Final

15:05 – Men’s 110m Hurdles Round 1

15:22 pm – Women’s Discus Throw Final

15:35 pm – Men’s 10,000m Final

16:15 pm – Women’s T37/38 100m Medal Ceremony

16:25 pm – Women’s Heptathlon 200m

16:44 pm – Men’s T45-47 100m Final

16:54 pm – Women’s T33/34 100m Final

16:59 pm – Men’s 10,000m Medal Ceremony

17:04 pm – Men’s T45-47 100m Medal Ceremony

Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images for World Athletics