BIRMINGHAM, UK (August 3) —— Five-time Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah will start in the second semi-final of the women’s 100m on Day 2 of the Commonwealth Games 2022 track and field schedule on Wednesday.

Thompson-Herah to start in semi-final 2

Thompson-Herah, who is the favorite to claim the gold medal at Alexander Stadium in Birmingham, United Kingdom, cruised into this round with a 10.99 seconds performance on Tuesday. Please read here to watch live: Day 2: Commonwealth Games 2022 track and field order of events schedule on Aug. 3

The Jamaican who owns a season-best of 10.79, will take on defending champion Michelle-Lee Ahye of Trinidad and Tobago, along with the in-form New Zealand sprinter Zoe Hobbs and Guyana’s Jasmine Abrams.

Semi-final one, in the meantime, will see Nzubechi Grace Nwokocha of Nigeria leading the way as she renews her rivalry with collegiate standout, Julien Alfred of St. Lucia who has gone 10.81 already this season.

Fellow Caribbean sprinters Joella Lloyd of Antigua and Barbuda and Jamaica’s Remona Burchell, plus England’s Imani-Lara Lansiquot will also start in the second semis.

Rosemary Chukwuma vs Daryll Neita in semi-final 3

Meanwhile, the third and final semi-final heat will feature a pair of podium contenders in Rosemary Chukwuma of Nigeria and England’s Daryll Neita.

Olympic finalist Neita blew through her heat in 11.02 seconds, the same time posted by Chukwuma and I am expecting a very close encounter between the two sprinters who have both dipped under 11-seconds already this season.

Jamaica’s Natalliah Whyte, another sub-11 seconds performer this season, will start in lane four, while Bahamas’ Tynia Gaither will also be aiming for a place in the final when she lines up in lane five.

The top two finishers from each of the three heats, plus the next two fastest runners on time, will advance to the final which is also slated for day two on the Commonwealth Games 2022 track and field schedule here today.

Commonwealth Games 2022 women’s 100m semi-final start lists

Semi-Final 1 Lane CGA Name PB SB 1 WAL Hannah BRIER 11.33 11.33 2 SGP Veronica Shanti PEREIRA 11.48 11.48 3 LCA Julien ALFRED 10.81 10.81 4 BOT Oarabile TSHOSA 11.33 11.33 5 ENG Imani LANSIQUOT 11.09 11.15 6 NGR Nzubechi Grace NWOKOCHA 10.97 10.97 7 ANT Joella LLOYD 11.08 11.08 8 JAM Remona BURCHELL 11.03 11.13

Semi-Final 2 Lane CGA Name PB SB 1 NGR Joy Chinenye UDO GABRIEL 11.34 11.43 2 BOT Tsaone Bakani SEBELE 11.25 11.25 3 AUS Naa ANANG 11.29 11.29 4 JAM Elaine THOMPSON-HERAH 10.54 10.79 5 TTO Michelle-Lee AHYE 10.82 10.94 6 NZL Zoe HOBBS 11.08 11.08 7 GUY Jasmine ABRAMS 11.07 11.07 8 ENG Asha PHILIP 11.1 11.27

Semi-Final 3 Lane CGA Name PB SB 1 SCO Alisha REES 11.3 11.3 2 UGA Jacent NYAMAHUNGE 11.33 11.33 3 ENG Daryll NEITA 10.93 10.95 4 JAM Natalliah WHYTE 10.97 10.97 5 BAH Tynia GAITHER 11.02 11.11 6 NGR Rosemary CHUKWUMA 10.99 10.99 7 KEN Maximila IMALI 11.19 11.19 8 AUS Bree MASTERS 11.29 11.29