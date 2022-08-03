Elaine Thompson-Herah of Jamaica at the Commonwealth Games 2022
  • Save

BIRMINGHAM, UK (August 3) —— Five-time Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah will start in the second semi-final of the women’s 100m on Day 2 of the Commonwealth Games 2022 track and field schedule on Wednesday.

Thompson-Herah to start in semi-final 2

Thompson-Herah, who is the favorite to claim the gold medal at Alexander Stadium in Birmingham, United Kingdom, cruised into this round with a 10.99 seconds performance on Tuesday. Please read here to watch live: Day 2: Commonwealth Games 2022 track and field order of events schedule on Aug. 3

Embed from Getty Images

The Jamaican who owns a season-best of 10.79, will take on defending champion Michelle-Lee Ahye of Trinidad and Tobago, along with the in-form New Zealand sprinter Zoe Hobbs and Guyana’s Jasmine Abrams.

Semi-final one, in the meantime, will see Nzubechi Grace Nwokocha of Nigeria leading the way as she renews her rivalry with collegiate standout, Julien Alfred of St. Lucia who has gone 10.81 already this season.

Fellow Caribbean sprinters Joella Lloyd of Antigua and Barbuda and Jamaica’s Remona Burchell, plus England’s Imani-Lara Lansiquot will also start in the second semis.

Rosemary Chukwuma vs Daryll Neita in semi-final 3

Meanwhile, the third and final semi-final heat will feature a pair of podium contenders in Rosemary Chukwuma of Nigeria and England’s Daryll Neita.

Olympic finalist Neita blew through her heat in 11.02 seconds, the same time posted by Chukwuma and I am expecting a very close encounter between the two sprinters who have both dipped under 11-seconds already this season.

Embed from Getty Images

Jamaica’s Natalliah Whyte, another sub-11 seconds performer this season, will start in lane four, while Bahamas’ Tynia Gaither will also be aiming for a place in the final when she lines up in lane five.

The top two finishers from each of the three heats, plus the next two fastest runners on time, will advance to the final which is also slated for day two on the Commonwealth Games 2022 track and field schedule here today.

Commonwealth Games 2022 women’s 100m semi-final start lists

Semi-Final 1
LaneCGANamePBSB
1WALHannah BRIER11.3311.33
2SGPVeronica Shanti PEREIRA11.4811.48
3LCAJulien ALFRED10.8110.81
4BOTOarabile TSHOSA11.3311.33
5ENGImani LANSIQUOT11.0911.15
6NGRNzubechi Grace NWOKOCHA10.9710.97
7ANTJoella LLOYD11.0811.08
8JAMRemona BURCHELL11.0311.13

Semi-Final 2
LaneCGANamePBSB
1NGRJoy Chinenye UDO GABRIEL11.3411.43
2BOTTsaone Bakani SEBELE11.2511.25
3AUSNaa ANANG11.2911.29
4JAMElaine THOMPSON-HERAH10.5410.79
5TTOMichelle-Lee AHYE10.8210.94
6NZLZoe HOBBS11.0811.08
7GUYJasmine ABRAMS11.0711.07
8ENGAsha PHILIP11.111.27

Semi-Final 3
LaneCGANamePBSB
1SCOAlisha REES11.311.3
2UGAJacent NYAMAHUNGE11.3311.33
3ENGDaryll NEITA10.9310.95
4JAMNatalliah WHYTE10.9710.97
5BAHTynia GAITHER11.0211.11
6NGRRosemary CHUKWUMA10.9910.99
7KENMaximila IMALI11.1911.19
8AUSBree MASTERS11.2911.29
0 Shares

Gary Smith is one of the leading writers for World-Track.org. He has over 10 years of running experience, as well as 12-years of coaching while covering several events, from the international to college level. Smith, who has covered events for publications such as Caribbean Net News, Cayman Net News, AFP and Caribbean Media Corporation (CMC), is also a frequent contributor of SportingAlert.com and TrackAlerts.com.

Similar Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.