BIRMINGHAM, UK (August 3) —— Five-time Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah will start in the second semi-final of the women’s 100m on Day 2 of the Commonwealth Games 2022 track and field schedule on Wednesday.
Thompson-Herah, who is the favorite to claim the gold medal at Alexander Stadium in Birmingham, United Kingdom, cruised into this round with a 10.99 seconds performance on Tuesday. Please read here to watch live: Day 2: Commonwealth Games 2022 track and field order of events schedule on Aug. 3Embed from Getty Images
The Jamaican who owns a season-best of 10.79, will take on defending champion Michelle-Lee Ahye of Trinidad and Tobago, along with the in-form New Zealand sprinter Zoe Hobbs and Guyana’s Jasmine Abrams.
Semi-final one, in the meantime, will see Nzubechi Grace Nwokocha of Nigeria leading the way as she renews her rivalry with collegiate standout, Julien Alfred of St. Lucia who has gone 10.81 already this season.
Fellow Caribbean sprinters Joella Lloyd of Antigua and Barbuda and Jamaica’s Remona Burchell, plus England’s Imani-Lara Lansiquot will also start in the second semis.
Rosemary Chukwuma vs Daryll Neita in semi-final 3
Meanwhile, the third and final semi-final heat will feature a pair of podium contenders in Rosemary Chukwuma of Nigeria and England’s Daryll Neita.
Olympic finalist Neita blew through her heat in 11.02 seconds, the same time posted by Chukwuma and I am expecting a very close encounter between the two sprinters who have both dipped under 11-seconds already this season.Embed from Getty Images
Jamaica’s Natalliah Whyte, another sub-11 seconds performer this season, will start in lane four, while Bahamas’ Tynia Gaither will also be aiming for a place in the final when she lines up in lane five.
The top two finishers from each of the three heats, plus the next two fastest runners on time, will advance to the final which is also slated for day two on the Commonwealth Games 2022 track and field schedule here today.
Commonwealth Games 2022 women’s 100m semi-final start lists
|Semi-Final 1
|Lane
|CGA
|Name
|PB
|SB
|1
|WAL
|Hannah BRIER
|11.33
|11.33
|2
|SGP
|Veronica Shanti PEREIRA
|11.48
|11.48
|3
|LCA
|Julien ALFRED
|10.81
|10.81
|4
|BOT
|Oarabile TSHOSA
|11.33
|11.33
|5
|ENG
|Imani LANSIQUOT
|11.09
|11.15
|6
|NGR
|Nzubechi Grace NWOKOCHA
|10.97
|10.97
|7
|ANT
|Joella LLOYD
|11.08
|11.08
|8
|JAM
|Remona BURCHELL
|11.03
|11.13
|Semi-Final 2
|Lane
|CGA
|Name
|PB
|SB
|1
|NGR
|Joy Chinenye UDO GABRIEL
|11.34
|11.43
|2
|BOT
|Tsaone Bakani SEBELE
|11.25
|11.25
|3
|AUS
|Naa ANANG
|11.29
|11.29
|4
|JAM
|Elaine THOMPSON-HERAH
|10.54
|10.79
|5
|TTO
|Michelle-Lee AHYE
|10.82
|10.94
|6
|NZL
|Zoe HOBBS
|11.08
|11.08
|7
|GUY
|Jasmine ABRAMS
|11.07
|11.07
|8
|ENG
|Asha PHILIP
|11.1
|11.27
|Semi-Final 3
|Lane
|CGA
|Name
|PB
|SB
|1
|SCO
|Alisha REES
|11.3
|11.3
|2
|UGA
|Jacent NYAMAHUNGE
|11.33
|11.33
|3
|ENG
|Daryll NEITA
|10.93
|10.95
|4
|JAM
|Natalliah WHYTE
|10.97
|10.97
|5
|BAH
|Tynia GAITHER
|11.02
|11.11
|6
|NGR
|Rosemary CHUKWUMA
|10.99
|10.99
|7
|KEN
|Maximila IMALI
|11.19
|11.19
|8
|AUS
|Bree MASTERS
|11.29
|11.29