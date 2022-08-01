The start list for the women’s 100 meters at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, UK, is now confirmed with Olympic sprint double champion Elaine Thompson-Herah leading the list of entrants.

Thompson-Herah, the Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2021 Olympic champion, will begin her Commonwealth Games gold medal hunt on Tuesday, where she will start in heat two. Read more: When is the Commonwealth Games 2022? How to watch it?

The sprinter is coming off a bronze medal performance at the World Athletics Championships 2022 in Eugene, Oregon, last month, in a Jamaican sweep of the medals at Hayward Field before copping a silver medal in the 4x100m relay.

With world champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson who secured the silver medal in the podium sweep, not available for Birmingham 2022, Thompson-Herah who has a season-best of 10.79 seconds, will start as the overwhelming favorite to win her first Commonwealth Games gold medal.

The other Jamaican representatives lining up in the women’s 100m at Alexander Stadium on Tuesday are Natalliah Whyte and Remona Burchell who will race from heat six and seven, respectively.

British champion and Olympic finalist Daryll Neita of England will start from the third heat where she will battle against Joella Lloyd of Antigua and Barbuda and Khalifa St. Fort from Trinidad and Tobago.

Meanwhile, England Asha Philip will feature in heat one where she will take on Nigeria’s Nzubechi Grace Nwokocha who has a PB of 10.97 secs, and New Zealand’s Zoe Hobbs.

Elsewhere, Rosemary Chukwuma of Nigeria is the favorite to win the fourth heat which also includes Guyana’s Jasmine Abrams, while defending champion Michelle-Lee Ahye of Trinidad and Tobago starts from heat five against fellow islander Tynia Gaither from The Bahamas.

NCAA champion Julien Alfred of Saint Lucia who unfortunately was disqualified for a false start at the World Athletics Championships 2022 in Oregon, will take on Burchell in heat seven.

Commonwealth Games 2022 Women’s 100m Start List

Lane Country Name PB SB 1 ENG Asha PHILIP 11.10 11.33 2 SWZ Bongiwe MAHLALELA 12.03 12.03 3 NGR Nzubechi Grace NWOKOCHA 10.97 10.97 4 TAN Winifrida MAKENJI 5 MDV Aishath Himna HASSAN 6 SGP Veronica Shanti PEREIRA 11.58 11.60 7 SCO Alisha REES 11.30 11.30 8 NZL Zoe HOBBS 11.08 11.08

Lane Country Name PB SB 2 SKN Amya CLARKE 11.41 11.41 3 BIZ Hilary GLADDEN 11.71 4 ENG Imani LANSIQUOT 11.09 11.21 5 NRU Wena GOBURE 13.57 13.57 6 KEN Maximila IMALI 11.19 11.19 7 JAM Elaine THOMPSON-HERAH 10.54 10.79 8 GAM Wurrie NJADOE 11.40 11.43

Lane Country Name PB SB 2 ENG Daryll NEITA 10.93 10.95 3 TTO Khalifa ST. FORT 11.06 11.34 4 ANT Joella LLOYD 11.08 11.08 5 BAN Sumaya DEWAN 12.91 6 KEN Milicent NDORO 11.55 11.55 7 AUS Bree MASTERS 11.29 11.29 8 AIA Tri-Tania LOWE 12.23 12.23

Lane CGA Name PB SB 1 MDV Mariyam Alhaa HUSSAIN 13.36 2 NGR Rosemary CHUKWUMA 10.99 10.99 3 GUY Jasmine ABRAMS 11.07 11.07 4 WAL Hannah BRIER 11.33 11.33 5 BOT Oarabile TSHOSA 11.33 11.33 6 PNG Toea WISIL 11.29 11.97 7 MLT Carla SCICLUNA 11.7 11.7 8 PAK Aneela GULZAR

Lane CGA Name PB SB 2 IND Dutee CHAND 11.17 11.4 3 TTO Michelle-Lee AHYE 10.82 10.94 4 NGR Joy Chinenye UDO GABRIEL 11.34 11.47 5 MOZ Ancha Ernesto MANDLATE 12.63 6 ZAM Rhoda NJOBVU 11.12 11.28 7 BAH Tynia GAITHER 11.02 11.11 8 SGP Kugapriya D/O CHANDRAN 12.09 12.54

Lane CGA Name PB SB 2 JAM Natalliah WHYTE 10.97 10.97 3 SLE Hafsatu KAMARA 11.57 11.59 4 SGP Bernice Yee Ling LIEW 12.12 12.21 5 AUS Naa ANANG 11.29 11.29 6 MDV Mariyam Ru Ya ALI 7 UGA Jacent NYAMAHUNGE 11.33 11.33 8 GAM Gina BASS 11.08 11.08

Lane CGA Name PB SB 2 BAH Denisha CARTWRIGHT 11.46 11.46 3 VAN Chloe DAVID 12.74 12.74 4 TTO Leah BERTRAND 11.38 11.38 5 LCA Julien ALFRED 10.81 10.81 6 BOT Tsaone Bakani SEBELE 11.25 11.25 7 JAM Remona BURCHELL 11.03 11.13 8 SLE Jenifer Fatmata BANGURA 12.26