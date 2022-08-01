Elaine Thompson-Herah in the 100m at the World Athletics Championships 2022
  • Save

The start list for the women’s 100 meters at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, UK, is now confirmed with Olympic sprint double champion Elaine Thompson-Herah leading the list of entrants.

Thompson-Herah, the Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2021 Olympic champion, will begin her Commonwealth Games gold medal hunt on Tuesday, where she will start in heat two. Read more: When is the Commonwealth Games 2022? How to watch it?

The sprinter is coming off a bronze medal performance at the World Athletics Championships 2022 in Eugene, Oregon, last month, in a Jamaican sweep of the medals at Hayward Field before copping a silver medal in the 4x100m relay.

With world champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson who secured the silver medal in the podium sweep, not available for Birmingham 2022, Thompson-Herah who has a season-best of 10.79 seconds, will start as the overwhelming favorite to win her first Commonwealth Games gold medal.

The other Jamaican representatives lining up in the women’s 100m at Alexander Stadium on Tuesday are Natalliah Whyte and Remona Burchell who will race from heat six and seven, respectively.

British champion and Olympic finalist Daryll Neita of England will start from the third heat where she will battle against Joella Lloyd of Antigua and Barbuda and Khalifa St. Fort from Trinidad and Tobago.

Meanwhile, England Asha Philip will feature in heat one where she will take on Nigeria’s Nzubechi Grace Nwokocha who has a PB of 10.97 secs, and New Zealand’s Zoe Hobbs.

Elsewhere, Rosemary Chukwuma of Nigeria is the favorite to win the fourth heat which also includes Guyana’s Jasmine Abrams, while defending champion Michelle-Lee Ahye of Trinidad and Tobago starts from heat five against fellow islander Tynia Gaither from The Bahamas.

NCAA champion Julien Alfred of Saint Lucia who unfortunately was disqualified for a false start at the World Athletics Championships 2022 in Oregon, will take on Burchell in heat seven.

Commonwealth Games 2022 Women’s 100m Start List

LaneCountryNamePBSB
1ENGAsha PHILIP11.1011.33
2SWZBongiwe MAHLALELA12.0312.03
3NGRNzubechi Grace NWOKOCHA10.9710.97
4TANWinifrida MAKENJI
5MDVAishath Himna HASSAN
6SGPVeronica Shanti PEREIRA11.5811.60
7SCOAlisha REES11.3011.30
8NZLZoe HOBBS11.0811.08

LaneCountryNamePBSB
2SKNAmya CLARKE11.4111.41
3BIZHilary GLADDEN11.71
4ENGImani LANSIQUOT11.0911.21
5NRUWena GOBURE13.5713.57
6KENMaximila IMALI11.1911.19
7JAMElaine THOMPSON-HERAH10.5410.79
8GAMWurrie NJADOE11.4011.43

LaneCountryNamePBSB
2ENGDaryll NEITA10.9310.95
3TTOKhalifa ST. FORT11.0611.34
4ANTJoella LLOYD11.0811.08
5BANSumaya DEWAN12.91
6KENMilicent NDORO11.5511.55
7AUSBree MASTERS11.2911.29
8AIATri-Tania LOWE12.2312.23

LaneCGANamePBSB
1MDVMariyam Alhaa HUSSAIN13.36
2NGRRosemary CHUKWUMA10.9910.99
3GUYJasmine ABRAMS11.0711.07
4WALHannah BRIER11.3311.33
5BOTOarabile TSHOSA11.3311.33
6PNGToea WISIL11.2911.97
7MLTCarla SCICLUNA11.711.7
8PAKAneela GULZAR

LaneCGANamePBSB
2INDDutee CHAND11.1711.4
3TTOMichelle-Lee AHYE10.8210.94
4NGRJoy Chinenye UDO GABRIEL11.3411.47
5MOZAncha Ernesto MANDLATE12.63
6ZAMRhoda NJOBVU11.1211.28
7BAHTynia GAITHER11.0211.11
8SGPKugapriya D/O CHANDRAN12.0912.54

LaneCGANamePBSB
2JAMNatalliah WHYTE10.9710.97
3SLEHafsatu KAMARA11.5711.59
4SGPBernice Yee Ling LIEW12.1212.21
5AUSNaa ANANG11.2911.29
6MDVMariyam Ru Ya ALI
7UGAJacent NYAMAHUNGE11.3311.33
8GAMGina BASS11.0811.08

LaneCGANamePBSB
2BAHDenisha CARTWRIGHT11.4611.46
3VANChloe DAVID12.7412.74
4TTOLeah BERTRAND11.3811.38
5LCAJulien ALFRED10.8110.81
6BOTTsaone Bakani SEBELE11.2511.25
7JAMRemona BURCHELL11.0311.13
8SLEJenifer Fatmata BANGURA12.26
0 Shares

Gary Smith is one of the leading writers for World-Track.org. He has over 10 years of running experience, as well as 12-years of coaching while covering several events, from the international to college level. Smith, who has covered events for publications such as Caribbean Net News, Cayman Net News, AFP and Caribbean Media Corporation (CMC), is also a frequent contributor of SportingAlert.com and TrackAlerts.com.

Similar Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.