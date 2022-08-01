The start list for the women’s 100 meters at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, UK, is now confirmed with Olympic sprint double champion Elaine Thompson-Herah leading the list of entrants.
Thompson-Herah, the Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2021 Olympic champion, will begin her Commonwealth Games gold medal hunt on Tuesday, where she will start in heat two. Read more: When is the Commonwealth Games 2022? How to watch it?
The sprinter is coming off a bronze medal performance at the World Athletics Championships 2022 in Eugene, Oregon, last month, in a Jamaican sweep of the medals at Hayward Field before copping a silver medal in the 4x100m relay.
With world champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson who secured the silver medal in the podium sweep, not available for Birmingham 2022, Thompson-Herah who has a season-best of 10.79 seconds, will start as the overwhelming favorite to win her first Commonwealth Games gold medal.
The other Jamaican representatives lining up in the women’s 100m at Alexander Stadium on Tuesday are Natalliah Whyte and Remona Burchell who will race from heat six and seven, respectively.
British champion and Olympic finalist Daryll Neita of England will start from the third heat where she will battle against Joella Lloyd of Antigua and Barbuda and Khalifa St. Fort from Trinidad and Tobago.
Meanwhile, England Asha Philip will feature in heat one where she will take on Nigeria’s Nzubechi Grace Nwokocha who has a PB of 10.97 secs, and New Zealand’s Zoe Hobbs.
Elsewhere, Rosemary Chukwuma of Nigeria is the favorite to win the fourth heat which also includes Guyana’s Jasmine Abrams, while defending champion Michelle-Lee Ahye of Trinidad and Tobago starts from heat five against fellow islander Tynia Gaither from The Bahamas.
NCAA champion Julien Alfred of Saint Lucia who unfortunately was disqualified for a false start at the World Athletics Championships 2022 in Oregon, will take on Burchell in heat seven.
Commonwealth Games 2022 Women’s 100m Start List
|Lane
|Country
|Name
|PB
|SB
|1
|ENG
|Asha PHILIP
|11.10
|11.33
|2
|SWZ
|Bongiwe MAHLALELA
|12.03
|12.03
|3
|NGR
|Nzubechi Grace NWOKOCHA
|10.97
|10.97
|4
|TAN
|Winifrida MAKENJI
|5
|MDV
|Aishath Himna HASSAN
|6
|SGP
|Veronica Shanti PEREIRA
|11.58
|11.60
|7
|SCO
|Alisha REES
|11.30
|11.30
|8
|NZL
|Zoe HOBBS
|11.08
|11.08
|Lane
|Country
|Name
|PB
|SB
|2
|SKN
|Amya CLARKE
|11.41
|11.41
|3
|BIZ
|Hilary GLADDEN
|11.71
|4
|ENG
|Imani LANSIQUOT
|11.09
|11.21
|5
|NRU
|Wena GOBURE
|13.57
|13.57
|6
|KEN
|Maximila IMALI
|11.19
|11.19
|7
|JAM
|Elaine THOMPSON-HERAH
|10.54
|10.79
|8
|GAM
|Wurrie NJADOE
|11.40
|11.43
|Lane
|Country
|Name
|PB
|SB
|2
|ENG
|Daryll NEITA
|10.93
|10.95
|3
|TTO
|Khalifa ST. FORT
|11.06
|11.34
|4
|ANT
|Joella LLOYD
|11.08
|11.08
|5
|BAN
|Sumaya DEWAN
|12.91
|6
|KEN
|Milicent NDORO
|11.55
|11.55
|7
|AUS
|Bree MASTERS
|11.29
|11.29
|8
|AIA
|Tri-Tania LOWE
|12.23
|12.23
|Lane
|CGA
|Name
|PB
|SB
|1
|MDV
|Mariyam Alhaa HUSSAIN
|13.36
|2
|NGR
|Rosemary CHUKWUMA
|10.99
|10.99
|3
|GUY
|Jasmine ABRAMS
|11.07
|11.07
|4
|WAL
|Hannah BRIER
|11.33
|11.33
|5
|BOT
|Oarabile TSHOSA
|11.33
|11.33
|6
|PNG
|Toea WISIL
|11.29
|11.97
|7
|MLT
|Carla SCICLUNA
|11.7
|11.7
|8
|PAK
|Aneela GULZAR
|Lane
|CGA
|Name
|PB
|SB
|2
|IND
|Dutee CHAND
|11.17
|11.4
|3
|TTO
|Michelle-Lee AHYE
|10.82
|10.94
|4
|NGR
|Joy Chinenye UDO GABRIEL
|11.34
|11.47
|5
|MOZ
|Ancha Ernesto MANDLATE
|12.63
|6
|ZAM
|Rhoda NJOBVU
|11.12
|11.28
|7
|BAH
|Tynia GAITHER
|11.02
|11.11
|8
|SGP
|Kugapriya D/O CHANDRAN
|12.09
|12.54
|Lane
|CGA
|Name
|PB
|SB
|2
|JAM
|Natalliah WHYTE
|10.97
|10.97
|3
|SLE
|Hafsatu KAMARA
|11.57
|11.59
|4
|SGP
|Bernice Yee Ling LIEW
|12.12
|12.21
|5
|AUS
|Naa ANANG
|11.29
|11.29
|6
|MDV
|Mariyam Ru Ya ALI
|7
|UGA
|Jacent NYAMAHUNGE
|11.33
|11.33
|8
|GAM
|Gina BASS
|11.08
|11.08
|Lane
|CGA
|Name
|PB
|SB
|2
|BAH
|Denisha CARTWRIGHT
|11.46
|11.46
|3
|VAN
|Chloe DAVID
|12.74
|12.74
|4
|TTO
|Leah BERTRAND
|11.38
|11.38
|5
|LCA
|Julien ALFRED
|10.81
|10.81
|6
|BOT
|Tsaone Bakani SEBELE
|11.25
|11.25
|7
|JAM
|Remona BURCHELL
|11.03
|11.13
|8
|SLE
|Jenifer Fatmata BANGURA
|12.26