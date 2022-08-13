Defending champions Ruth Chepngetich and Seifu Tura return to compete at the Bank of America Chicago Marathon 2022 and will be joined by some of the world’s best athletes who will be hoping to dethrone the champs at the World Athletics Elite Platinum Label road race on 9 October. Read more: Gold for Jessica Stenson! – Commonwealth Games 2022 women’s marathon results

Celestine Chepchirchir and Vivian Kiplagat of Kenya in addition to Ethiopia’s Haven Hailu Desse are among the leading runners in this year’s elite women’s field and they will aim to prevent a repeat victory from Ruth Chepngetich.

On the men’s side, in the meantime, Seifu Tura will take on a field that also includes his Ethiopian compatriots Herpasa Negasa, Dawit Wolde and Asrar Abderehman, in addition to Uganda’s Stephen Kissa and Benson Kipruto and Kenya.

For more information please click here

Bank of America Chicago Marathon 2022 Elite Fields

Women

Ruth Chepngetich (KEN) 2:17:08

Celestine Chepchirchir (KEN) 2:20:10

Vivian Kiplagat (KEN) 2:20:18

Haven Hailu Desse (ETH) 2:20:19

Emily Sisson (USA) 2:23:08

Laura Thweatt (USA) 2:25:38

Sarah Sellers (USA) 2:25:43

Sara Vaughn (USA) 2:26:53

Susanna Sullivan (USA) 2:26:56

Diane Nukuri (USA) 2:27:50

Krista DuChene (CAN) 2:28:32

Maggie Montoya (USA) 2:29:08

Ursula Sanchez (MEX) 2:29:11

Carrie Verdon (USA) 2:31:51

Rachel Hannah (CAN) 2:32:09

Brittney Feivor (USA) 2:32:41

Meriah Earle (USA) 2:34:19

Marie-Ange Brumelot (FRA)

Kristen Heckert (USA) 2:38:54

Olivia Pratt (USA) 2:40:42

Jessie Cardin (USA) debut

Makena Morley (USA) debut

Men

Herpasa Negasa (ETH) 2:03:40

Dawit Wolde (ETH) 2:04:27

Seifu Tura (ETH) 2:04:29

Asrar Abderehman (ETH) 2:04:43

Stephen Kissa (UGA) 2:04:48

Benson Kipruto (KEN) 2:05:13

Eric Kiptanui (KEN) 2:05:47

Kyohei Hosoya (JPN) 2:06:35

Hamza Sahli (MAR) 2:07:15

Ichitaka Yamashita (JPN)

Hiroto Fujimagari (JPN) 2:08:20

Kiyoshi Koga (JPN) 2:08:30

Riki Nakanishi (JPN) 2:08:51

John Korir (KEN) 2:09:08

Matt McDonald (USA) 2:10:35

Jerrell Mock (USA) 2:10:37

Jeisson Suarez (COL) 2:10:51

Colin Mickow (USA) 2:11:22

Frank Lara (USA) 2:11:32

Reid Buchanan (USA) 2:11:38

Wilkerson Given (USA) 2:11:44

Tyler McCandless (USA) 2:12:28

Turner Wiley (USA) 2:13:40

Nico Montanez (USA) 2:13:55

Alan Peterson (USA) 2:14:45

Dan Kremske (USA) 2:14:53

Zach Panning (USA) 2:15:04

Paul Hogan (USA) 2:15:08

Clayton Young (USA) 2:16:07

Garret Lee (USA) 2:18:21

Abdulmuhsen Alali (KUW) 2:19:17

Chase Weaverling (USA) 2:20:58

John Dressel (USA) debut

JP Flavin (USA) debut

Conner Mantz (USA) debut

Patrick Tiernan (AUS) debut