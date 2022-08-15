The order of events, start lists, event schedule, and how to watch and listen to live streaming coverage of the 2022 European Athletics Championships on Day 2 here in Munich, Germany, on Tuesday (16).

You can watch live streaming coverage of the championships on Eurovision Sport and the European Athletics YouTube Channel. There will also be a live radio commentary stream via the European Athletics and its YouTube Channel. We will provide links for those once they become available. Please also read: How to watch the 2022 European Athletics Championships men’s marathon?

Action on the second day of competition will start at 8:30 am ET local time / 2:30 am ET with the women’s and men’s 35km Race Walk finals before the resumption of the men’s Decathlon, beginning with the 110m Hurdles scoring races at 3:05 am ET.

This will be followed by the heats of the men’s 110m hurdles at 3:35 am ET, while the women’s Long Jump qualification rounds will get underway at 3:50 am.

Also listed on the schedule for Day 2 at the 2022 European Athletics Championships on Tuesday are the semi-finals of the men’s and women’s 400m, as well as the semi-finals and finals of the women’s and men’s 100m races.

In addition to the Decathlon medal competition, there are seven other finals slated for Day 2.

2022 European Athletics Championships – Day 2 Order of Events Schedule