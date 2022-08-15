European Athletics Championships 2022 Day 2 TV Channels
The order of events, start lists, event schedule, and how to watch and listen to live streaming coverage of the 2022 European Athletics Championships on Day 2 here in Munich, Germany, on Tuesday (16).

You can watch live streaming coverage of the championships on Eurovision Sport and the European Athletics YouTube Channel. There will also be a live radio commentary stream via the European Athletics and its YouTube Channel. We will provide links for those once they become available. Please also read: How to watch the 2022 European Athletics Championships men’s marathon?

Action on the second day of competition will start at 8:30 am ET local time / 2:30 am ET with the women’s and men’s 35km Race Walk finals before the resumption of the men’s Decathlon, beginning with the 110m Hurdles scoring races at 3:05 am ET.

This will be followed by the heats of the men’s 110m hurdles at 3:35 am ET, while the women’s Long Jump qualification rounds will get underway at 3:50 am.

Also listed on the schedule for Day 2 at the 2022 European Athletics Championships on Tuesday are the semi-finals of the men’s and women’s 400m, as well as the semi-finals and finals of the women’s and men’s 100m races.

In addition to the Decathlon medal competition, there are seven other finals slated for Day 2.

2022 European Athletics Championships – Day 2 Order of Events Schedule

Start Time (ET)LocationEvent
2:30Race Walk CourseMen’s 35km Race Walk Final
2:30Race Walk CourseWomen’s 35km Race Walk Final
3:05OlympiastadionMen’s 110m Hurdles Heat 1/3 Decathlon
3:13OlympiastadionMen’s 110m Hurdles Heat 2/3 Decathlon
3:21OlympiastadionMen’s 110m Hurdles Heat 3/3 Decathlon
3:35OlympiastadionMen’s 110m Hurdles Round 1 Heat 1/3
3:43OlympiastadionMen’s 110m Hurdles Round 1 Heat 2/3
3:50OlympiastadionMen’s Discus Throw Group A Decathlon
3:50OlympiastadionWomen’s Long Jump Qualification Group A
3:50OlympiastadionWomen’s Long Jump Qualification Group B
3:51OlympiastadionMen’s 110m Hurdles Round 1 Heat 3/3
3:53OlympiastadionMen’s 110m Hurdles Round 1 Heat 4/4
4:15OlympiastadionWomen’s 1500m Round 1 Heat 1/2
4:27OlympiastadionWomen’s 1500m Round 1 Heat 2/2
4:55OlympiastadionMen’s Discus Throw Group B Decathlon
5:30OlympiastadionMen’s Pole Vault Group A Decathlon
5:40OlympiastadionMen’s 3000m Steeplechase Round 1 Heat 1/2
5:57OlympiastadionMen’s 3000m Steeplechase Round 1 Heat 2/2
6:15OlympiastadionWomen’s Hammer Throw Qualification Group A
6:25OlympiastadionMen’s 400m Semi-Final 1/3
6:30OlympiastadionMen’s Pole Vault Group B Decathlon
6:33OlympiastadionMen’s 400m Semi-Final 2/3
6:41OlympiastadionMen’s 400m Semi-Final 3/3
7:00OlympiastadionWomen’s 400m Semi-Final 1/3
7:08OlympiastadionWomen’s 400m Semi-Final 2/3
7:16OlympiastadionWomen’s 400m Semi-Final 3/3
7:30OlympiastadionWomen’s Hammer Throw Qualification Group B
12:30OlympiastadionMen’s Javelin Throw Group A Decathlon
12:35OlympiastadionMen’s High Jump Qualification Group A
12:35OlympiastadionMen’s High Jump Qualification Group B
13:30OlympiastadionMen’s Javelin Throw Group B Decathlon
14:05OlympiastadionMen’s 100m Semi-Final 1/3
14:12OlympiastadionMen’s 100m Semi-Final 2/3
14:19OlympiastadionMen’s 100m Semi-Final 3/3
14:27OlympiastadionMen’s Long Jump Final
14:35OlympiastadionWomen’s 100m Semi-Final 1/3
14:42OlympiastadionWomen’s 100m Semi-Final 2/3
14:49OlympiastadionWomen’s 100m Semi-Final 3/3
14:55OlympiastadionWomen’s Discus Throw Final
15:08OlympiastadionMen’s 5000m Final
15:35OlympiastadionMen’s 1500m Decathlon
16:15OlympiastadionMen’s 100m Final
16:25OlympiastadionWomen’s 100m Final
Simone Goss has been with World-Track since 2003 and has done outstanding work at the back end to help out with traveling and other meeting related activities. Goss has also done work for SportingEagles, Blaze News and other media outlets.

