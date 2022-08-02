The order of events, live results, start time and how to watch Day 2 of the track and field Commonwealth Games 2022 schedule on Wednesday, August 3. You can watch all the action on several different platforms, including BBC and iPlayer in the UK, Channel 7 and 7Plus in Australia, SuperSport in Africa, CBC in Canada and SportsMax in the Caribbean.

There are seven finals slated for the second day of track and field competition on Wednesday, including the women’s and men’s 100 meters title races, as well as the women’s 10,000m podium race.

Coverage on the day will start at 5:30 am ET with the opening rounds of the women’s 400m and there are four heats assembled with the first three finishers in each heat and the next 4 fastest runners on times advancing to the semifinals.

Also in the morning session, the women’s Heptathlon competition will resume with the long jump at 5:50 am ET, while the men’s 800m qualifying rounds and the men’s 400m heats will go off at 7:02 and 7:20 am ET, respectively.

The afternoon session, meanwhile, will begin at 2:00 pm with the men’s high jump final, while the men’s 100m semi-finals are slated for 2:10 pm and the women’s semis will go off at 2:35 pm ET. Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah of Jamaica and Kenya’s African record holder Ferdinand Omanyala are among the starters in the blue ribbon event.

Also on the schedule is the Women’s 10,000m final at 3:00 pm ET, with the Women’s Shot Put final set for 3:05 pm before the day’s schedule closes out with the 100m finals at 4:30 pm for the men and 4:45 for the women.

Commonwealth Games 2022 track and field schedule – DAY 2

Session – 05:00 – 08:30 Eastern Time

05:30 – Women’s 400m Round 1

05:50 – Women’s Heptathlon Long Jump

06:20 – Men’s 800m Round 1

07:02 – Men’s T11/12 100m Round 1

07:20 – Men’s 400m Round 1

Afternoon Session 13:30 – 17:00 ET

13:50 – Women’s Pole Vault Medal Ceremony

13:55 – Women’s Discus Throw Medal Ceremony

14:00 – Men’s High Jump Final

14:08 – Women’s Heptathlon Javelin Throw

14:10 – Men’s 100m Semi-Final

14:35 – Women’s 100m Semi-Final

15:00 – Women’s 10,000m Final

15:05 – Women’s Shot Put Final

15:45 – Men’s Discus Throw F42-44/61-64 Final

15:45 – Women’s T33/34 100m Medal Ceremony

16:00 – Women’s Heptathlon 800m

16:20 – Men’s T37/38 100m Final

16:30 – Men’s 100m Final

16:45 – Women’s 100m Final

16:54 – Women’s 10,000m Medal Ceremony

17:00 – Men’s High Jump Medal Ceremony