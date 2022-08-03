The following is the order of events for Day 3 at the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Thursday, 4 August at the Alexander Stadium here in Birmingham. Remember that you can watch live streaming on television coverage of the track and field events on several different platforms, including BBC and iPlayer in the UK.

For the fans viewing in Australia, you can stream the Games live on Channel 7 and 7Plus, while SuperSport will broadcast in Africa, CBC in Canada, and SportsMax is covering the Caribbean audience. Follow live results here.

The competition on Day 3 will start at 5:00 am ET with the women’s Hammer Throw qualifying rounds, while the men’s Decathlon will get underway at 5:15 am ET, starting with the first event over 100m. Read Also: When is the Commonwealth Games 2022? How to watch it?

Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah who won the 100m title on Wednesday, will return to start her quest for a sprint double with she lines up in the women’s 200m heats which gets going at 5:25 am.

The first round of the men’s 200m will also take place in the morning session on Thursday, starting at 6:45, while the men’s 1500m heats are slated for 6:25 am.

The men’s 110m hurdles final will close out the day’s schedule at 4:44 pm ET.

Commonwealth Games 2022 order of events on Day 4

Thursday, 04 August 2022

Morning Session 05:00 – 08:00 – Times are in Eastern Standard

05:00 – Women’s Hammer Throw Qualifying Round

05:15 Men’s Decathlon 100m

05:25 Women’s 200m Round 1

05:25 Women’s 200m Round 1 – Heat 1

05:33 Women’s 200m Round 1 – Heat 2

05:41 Women’s 200m Round 1 – Heat 3

05:49 Women’s 200m Round 1 – Heat 4

05:57 Women’s 200m Round 1 – Heat 5

06:00 Men’s Decathlon Long Jump

06:05 Women’s 200m Round 1 – Heat 6

06:05 Women’s High Jump Qualifying Round

06:05 Women’s High Jump Qualifying Round – Group A

06:05 Women’s High Jump Qualifying Round – Group B

06:25 Men’s 1500m Round 1

06:25 Men’s 1500m Round 1 – Heat 1

06:34 Men’s 1500m Round 1 – Heat 2

06:45 Men’s 200m Round 1

06:45 Men’s 200m Round 1 – Heat 1

06:53 Men’s 200m Round 1 – Heat 2

07:01 Men’s 200m Round 1 – Heat 3

07:09 Men’s 200m Round 1 – Heat 4

07:17 Men’s 200m Round 1 – Heat 5

07:20 Men’s Decathlon Shot Put

07:25 Men’s 200m Round 1 – Heat 6

07:33 Men’s 200m Round 1 – Heat 7

07:41 Men’s 200m Round 1 – Heat 8

Afternoon Session – 13:30 – 17:00- Times are in Eastern Standard

13:35 Women’s Heptathlon Medal

13:40 Women’s Shot Put Medal

13:45 Men’s Discus Throw F42-44/61-64 Medal

13:50 Men’s T37/38 100m Medal

13:55 Men’s 100m Medal Ceremony

14:00 Women’s Discus Throw F42-44/61-64 Final medal event

14:02 Men’s Decathlon High Jump

14:38 Women’s 400m Hurdles Round 1

14:38 Women’s 400m Hurdles Round 1 – Heat 1

14:42 Men’s Long Jump Final medal event

14:48 Women’s 400m Hurdles Round 1 – Heat 2

14:58 Women’s 100m Medal Ceremony

15:10 Men’s T11/12 100m Final medal event

15:25 Women’s T53/54 1500m Final

15:25 Women’s T53/54 1500m Final medal event

15:35 Men’s Discus Throw Final medal

15:35 Women’s Discus Throw F42-44/61-64 Medal Ceremony

16:00 Men’s Decathlon 400m

16:18 Men’s Long Jump Medal

16:24 Men’s T11/12 100m Medal Ceremony

16:44 Men’s 110m Hurdles Final medal event