You can watch live streaming coverage of the NACAC Senior Championships 2022 on Sunday’s (21) Day 3 here at the Grand Bahama Sports Complex in Freeport, Grand Bahama. The live broadcast will start at 3:00 pm ET on YouTube, via the Our News coverage. Read more: Jamaicans Shericka Jackson and Ackeem Blake win NACAC Championships 100m titles

Action on Sunday’s third and final day will get going with three finals –the men’s Discus Throw, Long Jump, and Pole Vault, while the first events on the track will be the women’s and men’s 400m hurdles, at 3:20 pm and 3:35 pm ET.

The webcast will continue at 3:50 with the women’s and men’s 200m races with the likes of Brittany Brown of USA, Natalliah Whyte of Jamaica, and Bahamas’ Tynia Gaither leading the women’s charges, while Jamaica’s Andrew Hudson will take on his former American colleagues

Josephus Lyles and Kyree King.

The 1500m finals for women’s and men’s will take place at 4:25 and 4:35, respectively, followed by the men’s 3000m Steeplechase at 4:45.

There are six field event finals slated for Sunday’s last day of competition with the women’s Shot Put, Javelin, and Triple Jump going off after 5:00 pm.

Action at the NACAC Senior Championships 2022 will close out with the relay races, starting with the women’s 4x400m final at 5:20 pm and ending with the men’s 4x100m final at 6:05 pm.

NACAC Senior Championships 2022 – Day 3 – Afternoon Session

Men Discus Finals 3:00 PM

Men Long Jump Finals 3:00 PM

Men Pole Vault Finals 3:00 PM

Women 400m Hurdles Finals 3:20 PM

Men 400m Hurdles Finals 3:35 PM

Women 200 Meters Finals 3:50 PM

Men 200 Meters Finals 4:00 PM

Women 1500 Meters Finals 4:25 PM

Men 1500 Meters Finals 4:35 PM

Men 3000m Steeplechase Finals 4:45 PM

Women Shot Put Finals 5:00 PM

Women Javelin Finals 5:00 PM

Women Triple Jump Finals 5:20 PM

Women 4x400m Relay Finals 5:20 PM

Men 4x400m Relay Finals 5:30 PM

Women 4x100m Relay Finals 5:55 PM

Men 4x100m Relay Finals 6:05 PM