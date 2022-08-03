CALI, Colombia (August 3) —— The U20 World track and field championships 2022 schedule, the order of events, start lists, and live results on Day three at the Pascual Guerrero Olympic Stadium here in Cali, on Wednesday, 3 August. You can watch live streaming coverage of the championships on the World Athletics Youtube and Facebook channels, as well as on Peacock TV.

The morning session on the third day will begin at 8:30 am local time or 9:30 am ET with the start of the women’s Heptathlon. The first event in the seven-event competition will be the 100m hurdles, with the high jump, shot put, and 200m also taking place on Wednesday.

READ MORE: USA coverage – How to watch World Athletics U20 Championships Cali 22 in the United States

Also in the morning session is the women’s 3000m heats at 10:00 am ET, with the men’s 3000m steeplechase going off at 10:35 am and the 400m hurdles heats starting at 11:25 am. The action in the men’s 200m first round will get going at 12:25 pm ET to close out the morning session on the track.

The women’s hammer throw and long jump qualification rounds are also in the morning session here today.

Meanwhile, the U20 World track and field championships 2022 schedule will continue with the afternoon session on day three, beginning with the Heptathlon shot put at 4:00 pm ET, followed by the semi-finals of the women’s 400m hurdles at 4:05 pm.

Elsewhere, the men’s 200m semis will go off at 4:35 pm, while the women’s 100m semi-final starts at 5:05 pm. Also on the schedule in the afternoon session are the women’s and men’s 400m semi-finals, the men’s 1500m and 110m hurdles finals, and the women’s 800m final.

The medal race for the women’s 100m will be the last track event in the afternoon session at 7:35 pm ET.

U20 World track and field championships 2022 – Day 3

DAY 3 MORNING SESSION LOCAL TIME ET TIME GENDER EVENT ROUND 8:30 9:30 W 100 Metres Hurdles Heptathlon Startlist 9:00 10:00 M 3000 Metres Heats Startlist 9:11 10:11 W Hammer Throw Qualification – Group A Startlist 9:35 10:35 M 3000 Metres Steeplechase Heats Startlist 9:40 10:40 W High Jump Heptathlon Startlist 9:45 10:45 W Long Jump Qualification Startlist 10:25 11:25 M 400 Metres Hurdles Heats Startlist 10:30 11:30 W Hammer Throw Qualification – Group B Startlist 11:25 12:25 M 200 Metres Heats Startlist

AFTERNOON SESSION LOCAL TIME ET TIME GENDER EVENT ROUND 15:00 16:00 W Shot Put Heptathlon Startlist 15:05 16:05 W 400 Metres Hurdles Semi-Final Startlist 15:35 16:35 M 200 Metres Semi-Final 15:55 16:55 W Pole Vault Final Startlist 16:05 17:05 W 100 Metres Semi-Final Startlist 16:30 17:30 W 200 Metres Heptathlon Startlist 17:00 18:00 W 400 Metres Semi-Final Startlist 17:14 18:14 W Discus Throw Final Startlist 17:25 18:25 M 400 Metres Semi-Final Startlist 17:55 18:55 M 1500 Metres Final Startlist 18:10 19:10 W 800 Metres Final Startlist 18:25 19:25 M 110m Hurdles (99.0cm) Final Startlist 18:35 19:35 W 100 Metres Final