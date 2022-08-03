USA’s Shawnti Jackson in the women's 100m heats at the U20 World track and field championships 2022
CALI, Colombia (August 3) —— The U20 World track and field championships 2022 schedule, the order of events, start lists, and live results on Day three at the Pascual Guerrero Olympic Stadium here in Cali, on Wednesday, 3 August. You can watch live streaming coverage of the championships on the World Athletics Youtube and Facebook channels, as well as on Peacock TV.

The morning session on the third day will begin at 8:30 am local time or 9:30 am ET with the start of the women’s Heptathlon. The first event in the seven-event competition will be the 100m hurdles, with the high jump, shot put, and 200m also taking place on Wednesday.

Also in the morning session is the women’s 3000m heats at 10:00 am ET, with the men’s 3000m steeplechase going off at 10:35 am and the 400m hurdles heats starting at 11:25 am. The action in the men’s 200m first round will get going at 12:25 pm ET to close out the morning session on the track.

The women’s hammer throw and long jump qualification rounds are also in the morning session here today.

Meanwhile, the U20 World track and field championships 2022 schedule will continue with the afternoon session on day three, beginning with the Heptathlon shot put at 4:00 pm ET, followed by the semi-finals of the women’s 400m hurdles at 4:05 pm.

Elsewhere, the men’s 200m semis will go off at 4:35 pm, while the women’s 100m semi-final starts at 5:05 pm. Also on the schedule in the afternoon session are the women’s and men’s 400m semi-finals, the men’s 1500m and 110m hurdles finals, and the women’s 800m final.

The medal race for the women’s 100m will be the last track event in the afternoon session at 7:35 pm ET.

U20 World track and field championships 2022 – Day 3

DAY 3
MORNING SESSION
LOCAL TIMEET TIMEGENDEREVENTROUND
8:309:30W100 Metres HurdlesHeptathlonStartlist
9:0010:00M3000 MetresHeatsStartlist
9:1110:11WHammer ThrowQualification – Group AStartlist
9:3510:35M3000 Metres SteeplechaseHeatsStartlist
9:4010:40WHigh JumpHeptathlonStartlist
9:4510:45WLong JumpQualificationStartlist
10:2511:25M400 Metres HurdlesHeatsStartlist
10:3011:30WHammer ThrowQualification – Group BStartlist
11:2512:25M200 MetresHeatsStartlist

AFTERNOON SESSION
LOCAL TIMEET TIMEGENDEREVENTROUND
15:0016:00WShot PutHeptathlonStartlist
15:0516:05W400 Metres HurdlesSemi-FinalStartlist
15:3516:35M200 MetresSemi-Final
15:5516:55WPole VaultFinalStartlist
16:0517:05W100 MetresSemi-FinalStartlist
16:3017:30W200 MetresHeptathlonStartlist
17:0018:00W400 MetresSemi-FinalStartlist
17:1418:14WDiscus ThrowFinalStartlist
17:2518:25M400 MetresSemi-FinalStartlist
17:5518:55M1500 MetresFinalStartlist
18:1019:10W800 MetresFinalStartlist
18:2519:25M110m Hurdles (99.0cm)FinalStartlist
18:3519:35W100 MetresFinal
